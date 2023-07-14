Under normal circumstances, the U.S. Managed Volatility Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of U.S. companies of all capitalization ranges. These securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, exchange-traded

funds (ETFs) and warrants. The Fund may also, to a lesser extent, invest in American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), real estate investment trusts (REITs) and securities of non-U.S. companies.

The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying on a number of sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) with differing investment philosophies to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation, the Fund's adviser (SIMC or the Adviser). The Fund seeks to achieve an absolute return of the broad U.S. equity markets, but with a lower absolute volatility. Over the long term, the Fund seeks to achieve a return similar to that of the Russell 3000 Index, but with a lower level of volatility. However, given that the Fund's investment strategy focuses on absolute return and risk, the Fund's sector and market capitalization exposures will typically vary from the index and may cause significant performance deviations relative to the index over shorter-term periods. The Fund seeks to achieve lower volatility by constructing a portfolio of securities that effectively weighs securities based on their total expected risk and return without regard to market capitalization and industry.