Trending ETFs

Lazard US Sustainable Equity Portfolio

mutual fund
SUSTX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.5 +0.02 +0.15%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (SUSTX) Primary Other (SUSLX)
Vitals

YTD Return

9.2%

1 yr return

9.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$12.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

37.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.08%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 8.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SUSTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.43%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lazard US Sustainable Equity Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Lazard
  • Inception Date
    Jun 30, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    967851
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ronald Temple

Fund Description

The Portfolio invests primarily in equity securities, principally common stocks, of US companies selected using the Investment Manager’s process employed in implementing the Portfolio’s investment strategy, described below. The market capitalization of companies in which the Portfolio invests may vary with market conditions, but typically the Portfolio invests in companies with market capitalizations over $1 billion.

The Investment Manager’s process first identifies companies within the investable universe, which are companies that the Investment Manager believes are capable of (1) generating and maintaining high financial productivity (i.e., the return a company generates) for periods in excess of market expectations, or (2) capable of improving financial productivity to a greater extent or more expeditiously than the market expects (i.e., are undervalued) and which exhibit good expectations for future cash flows and profitability. Next, the Investment Manager reduces the investable universe using fundamental analysis and research on the companies identified.

In further narrowing the investable universe to select companies for investment by the Portfolio, the Investment Manager considers both (a) the financial sustainability of the company as a business—a company whose financial productivity is likely to be supported or enhanced in the future as a result of the move toward a more sustainable world (such as by considering the nature of the products and/or services that the company provides, from the perspective of environmental and social factors that impact financial productivity)—and (b) how the company counters potential risks arising as a result of environmental and social concerns that may be material to the particular companies or the industries or sectors in which they operate (collectively, “Sustainable Companies”). The Investment Manager uses its proprietary sustainability analysis methodology to assess each company considered for investment, to the extent relevant to the company or its industry or sector, against the specific sustainability factors listed below (and other factors that may be considered relevant to the company or its industry), divided into the three categories of Human Capital, Natural Capital and Corporate Governance.

Human Capital: the extent to which the company

·follows best practices in managing its workforce in a responsible manner, such as health and safety considerations and diversity and inclusion policies;

·acts responsibly in terms of the impact its business operations, products and services have on the broader community;

·aims to ensure its suppliers act responsibly; and

·endeavors to treat its customers fairly and responsibly, for example by having appropriate product safety and data privacy and security standards.

Natural Capital: the extent to which the company, and its supply chains,

·are reliant on using resources which generate significant environmental impact; and

·actively seek to reduce the impact they have on the environment.

Corporate Governance: the extent to which the company’s board composition and policies, executive management composition and compensation, and the exercise of shareholder rights and voting powers are in line with current best practices.

Companies considered by the Investment Manager to be significantly involved in the manufacture of products or the provision of services that are broadly recognized as unsustainable by society (e.g., the production of tobacco, the generation, extraction and/or refining of certain fossil fuels or the production of unconventional weapons) generally will not fall within the investable universe for the Portfolio. However, it is possible that the Investment Manager may determine, after a combined consideration of its assessment of such a company’s financial productivity potential as described above and the results of the Investment Manager’s sustainability analysis

methodology, that such a company is an appropriate investment for the Portfolio. The Portfolio may, however, invest in companies that provide equipment and services to the energy and mining sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of US Sustainable Companies. The Portfolio may invest up to 20% of its assets in securities of non-US companies, including those in emerging markets.

Although the Portfolio is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, it may invest in a smaller number of issuers than other, more diversified, investment portfolios.

Read More

SUSTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SUSTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.2% -14.3% 35.6% 81.91%
1 Yr 9.9% -55.6% 38.6% 55.22%
3 Yr 9.3%* -28.0% 93.5% 23.87%
5 Yr N/A* -30.5% 97.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SUSTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.8% -64.5% 28.9% 35.28%
2021 12.4% -20.5% 152.6% 10.47%
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SUSTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.2% -20.5% 35.6% 73.38%
1 Yr 9.9% -55.6% 40.3% 46.47%
3 Yr 9.3%* -28.0% 93.5% 24.20%
5 Yr N/A* -29.9% 97.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SUSTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.8% -64.5% 28.9% 35.36%
2021 12.4% -20.5% 152.6% 11.01%
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

SUSTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SUSTX Category Low Category High SUSTX % Rank
Net Assets 12.9 M 177 K 1.21 T 97.68%
Number of Holdings 48 2 4154 81.77%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.34 M 288 K 270 B 95.87%
Weighting of Top 10 37.80% 1.8% 106.2% 25.38%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 8.76%
  2. PNC Financial Services Group Inc 3.84%
  3. State Str Instl Invt Tr Treas Mmkt Fd Inst 3.62%
  4. State Str Instl Invt Tr Treas Mmkt Fd Inst 3.62%
  5. State Str Instl Invt Tr Treas Mmkt Fd Inst 3.62%
  6. State Str Instl Invt Tr Treas Mmkt Fd Inst 3.62%
  7. State Str Instl Invt Tr Treas Mmkt Fd Inst 3.62%
  8. State Str Instl Invt Tr Treas Mmkt Fd Inst 3.62%
  9. State Str Instl Invt Tr Treas Mmkt Fd Inst 3.62%
  10. State Str Instl Invt Tr Treas Mmkt Fd Inst 3.62%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SUSTX % Rank
Stocks 		96.87% 0.00% 130.24% 81.85%
Cash 		3.13% -102.29% 100.00% 14.55%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 20.48%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 20.93%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 15.39%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 16.80%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SUSTX % Rank
Technology 		26.60% 0.00% 48.94% 16.89%
Healthcare 		24.60% 0.00% 60.70% 2.44%
Financial Services 		15.29% 0.00% 55.59% 28.69%
Industrials 		12.20% 0.00% 29.90% 16.82%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.29% 0.00% 30.33% 70.17%
Consumer Defense 		6.11% 0.00% 47.71% 71.00%
Real Estate 		2.74% 0.00% 31.91% 50.99%
Basic Materials 		1.85% 0.00% 25.70% 79.68%
Communication Services 		1.33% 0.00% 27.94% 96.58%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 87.44%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 86.99%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SUSTX % Rank
US 		96.70% 0.00% 127.77% 48.09%
Non US 		0.17% 0.00% 32.38% 89.27%

SUSTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SUSTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.08% 0.01% 49.27% 4.90%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 2.00% 62.41%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

SUSTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SUSTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SUSTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 8.00% 0.00% 496.00% 19.63%

SUSTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SUSTX Category Low Category High SUSTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.59% 0.00% 24.20% 56.23%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SUSTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SUSTX Category Low Category High SUSTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.43% -54.00% 6.06% 65.59%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SUSTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SUSTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ronald Temple

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2020

1.92

1.9%

Ronald Temple is a Managing Director and Co-Head of Multi-Asset and Head of US Equity. In this role, Ron is responsible for overseeing the firm's multi-asset and US equity strategies as well as several global equity strategies. He is also a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various US and global equity teams. He joined Lazard in 2001 with ten years of global experience including fixed-income derivative trading, risk management, corporate finance and corporate strategy. Ron has an MPP from Harvard University and graduated magna cum laude with a BA in Economics & Public Policy from Duke University.

Andrew Lacey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2020

1.92

1.9%

Andrew Lacey is a Managing Director and a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various US equity strategies as well as Global Equity Select. He began working in the investment field upon joining the firm in 1995 as a Research Analyst covering the technology sector. Andrew has an MBA from Columbia University and a BA (Hons) from the College of Social Studies, Wesleyan University. Prior to joining Lazard, Andrew was a teacher at the Pingry School and Buckingham Browne & Nichols for five years. He continues to be involved in education as a board member for KIPP New Jersey and Link Education Partners.

Martin Flood

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2020

1.92

1.9%

Martin Flood is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various US and global equity strategies, focusing on client communications. In addition, Martin is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst for the US Equity Select Tax Aware strategy, which focuses on after-tax returns for private clients. He began working in the investment field in 1993. Prior to joining Lazard in 1996, Martin was a Senior Accountant with Arthur Andersen LLP. He has a BS in accounting from St. John's University.

Henry Seiden

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2020

1.92

1.9%

H. Ross Seiden, Managing Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Ross Seiden is a Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various US equity strategies. He is also responsible for research coverage of companies in the healthcare sector. Ross began working in the investment field in 2006. Prior to joining Lazard in 2010, he was an Equity Research Associate covering the financials sector at Credit Suisse. Ross has a BBA in Finance and Accounting from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.

Jessica Kittay

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2020

1.92

1.9%

Jessica Kittay is a Director and Client Portfolio Manager for various US and global equity strategies. She began working in the investment field in 2001. Prior to joining Lazard in 2010, Jessica was a Vice President and Client Portfolio Manager on the US Fundamental Equity team at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Jessica has an MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University and a BA from Bucknell University. She is a member of The Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) Association.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

