Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.1%
1 yr return
9.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$12.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
37.8%
Expense Ratio 3.15%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 8.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Portfolio invests primarily in equity securities, principally common stocks, of US companies selected using the Investment Manager’s process employed in implementing the Portfolio’s investment strategy, described below. The market capitalization of companies in which the Portfolio invests may vary with market conditions, but typically the Portfolio invests in companies with market capitalizations over $1 billion.
The Investment Manager’s process first identifies companies within the investable universe, which are companies that the Investment Manager believes are capable of (1) generating and maintaining high financial productivity (i.e., the return a company generates) for periods in excess of market expectations, or (2) capable of improving financial productivity to a greater extent or more expeditiously than the market expects (i.e., are undervalued) and which exhibit good expectations for future cash flows and profitability. Next, the Investment Manager reduces the investable universe using fundamental analysis and research on the companies identified.
In further narrowing the investable universe to select companies for investment by the Portfolio, the Investment Manager considers both (a) the financial sustainability of the company as a business—a company whose financial productivity is likely to be supported or enhanced in the future as a result of the move toward a more sustainable world (such as by considering the nature of the products and/or services that the company provides, from the perspective of environmental and social factors that impact financial productivity)—and (b) how the company counters potential risks arising as a result of environmental and social concerns that may be material to the particular companies or the industries or sectors in which they operate (collectively, “Sustainable Companies”). The Investment Manager uses its proprietary sustainability analysis methodology to assess each company considered for investment, to the extent relevant to the company or its industry or sector, against the specific sustainability factors listed below (and other factors that may be considered relevant to the company or its industry), divided into the three categories of Human Capital, Natural Capital and Corporate Governance.
Human Capital: the extent to which the company
·follows best practices in managing its workforce in a responsible manner, such as health and safety considerations and diversity and inclusion policies;
·acts responsibly in terms of the impact its business operations, products and services have on the broader community;
·aims to ensure its suppliers act responsibly; and
·endeavors to treat its customers fairly and responsibly, for example by having appropriate product safety and data privacy and security standards.
Natural Capital: the extent to which the company, and its supply chains,
·are reliant on using resources which generate significant environmental impact; and
·actively seek to reduce the impact they have on the environment.
Corporate Governance: the extent to which the company’s board composition and policies, executive management composition and compensation, and the exercise of shareholder rights and voting powers are in line with current best practices.
Companies considered by the Investment Manager to be significantly involved in the manufacture of products or the provision of services that are broadly recognized as unsustainable by society (e.g., the production of tobacco, the generation, extraction and/or refining of certain fossil fuels or the production of unconventional weapons) generally will not fall within the investable universe for the Portfolio. However, it is possible that the Investment Manager may determine, after a combined consideration of its assessment of such a company’s financial productivity potential as described above and the results of the Investment Manager’s sustainability analysis
methodology, that such a company is an appropriate investment for the Portfolio. The Portfolio may, however, invest in companies that provide equipment and services to the energy and mining sectors.
Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of US Sustainable Companies. The Portfolio may invest up to 20% of its assets in securities of non-US companies, including those in emerging markets.
Although the Portfolio is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, it may invest in a smaller number of issuers than other, more diversified, investment portfolios.
|Period
|SUSLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.1%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|82.52%
|1 Yr
|9.9%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|55.15%
|3 Yr
|9.3%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|24.02%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SUSLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.8%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|35.66%
|2021
|12.4%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|9.61%
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|N/A
|Period
|SUSLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.1%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|73.98%
|1 Yr
|9.9%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|46.40%
|3 Yr
|9.3%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|24.36%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SUSLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.8%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|35.74%
|2021
|12.4%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|10.16%
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|N/A
|SUSLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SUSLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|12.9 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|97.75%
|Number of Holdings
|48
|2
|4154
|81.85%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|5.34 M
|288 K
|270 B
|95.95%
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.80%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|25.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SUSLX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.87%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|81.92%
|Cash
|3.13%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|14.63%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|20.56%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|21.01%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|15.47%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|16.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SUSLX % Rank
|Technology
|26.60%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|16.97%
|Healthcare
|24.60%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|2.51%
|Financial Services
|15.29%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|28.77%
|Industrials
|12.20%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|16.89%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.29%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|70.24%
|Consumer Defense
|6.11%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|71.08%
|Real Estate
|2.74%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|51.07%
|Basic Materials
|1.85%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|79.76%
|Communication Services
|1.33%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|96.65%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|87.52%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|87.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SUSLX % Rank
|US
|96.70%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|48.16%
|Non US
|0.17%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|89.35%
|SUSLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|3.15%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|1.53%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|62.48%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|34.74%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|SUSLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SUSLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SUSLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|8.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|19.72%
|SUSLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SUSLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.36%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|56.30%
|SUSLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|SUSLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SUSLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.17%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|77.70%
|SUSLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2020
1.92
1.9%
H. Ross Seiden, Managing Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Ross Seiden is a Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various US equity strategies. He is also responsible for research coverage of companies in the healthcare sector. Ross began working in the investment field in 2006. Prior to joining Lazard in 2010, he was an Equity Research Associate covering the financials sector at Credit Suisse. Ross has a BBA in Finance and Accounting from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2020
1.92
1.9%
Jessica Kittay is a Director and Client Portfolio Manager for various US and global equity strategies. She began working in the investment field in 2001. Prior to joining Lazard in 2010, Jessica was a Vice President and Client Portfolio Manager on the US Fundamental Equity team at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Jessica has an MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University and a BA from Bucknell University. She is a member of The Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) Association.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2020
1.92
1.9%
Andrew Lacey is a Managing Director and a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various US equity strategies as well as Global Equity Select. He began working in the investment field upon joining the firm in 1995 as a Research Analyst covering the technology sector. Andrew has an MBA from Columbia University and a BA (Hons) from the College of Social Studies, Wesleyan University. Prior to joining Lazard, Andrew was a teacher at the Pingry School and Buckingham Browne & Nichols for five years. He continues to be involved in education as a board member for KIPP New Jersey and Link Education Partners.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2020
1.92
1.9%
Martin Flood is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various US and global equity strategies, focusing on client communications. In addition, Martin is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst for the US Equity Select Tax Aware strategy, which focuses on after-tax returns for private clients. He began working in the investment field in 1993. Prior to joining Lazard in 1996, Martin was a Senior Accountant with Arthur Andersen LLP. He has a BS in accounting from St. John's University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2020
1.92
1.9%
Ronald Temple is a Managing Director and Co-Head of Multi-Asset and Head of US Equity. In this role, Ron is responsible for overseeing the firm's multi-asset and US equity strategies as well as several global equity strategies. He is also a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various US and global equity teams. He joined Lazard in 2001 with ten years of global experience including fixed-income derivative trading, risk management, corporate finance and corporate strategy. Ron has an MPP from Harvard University and graduated magna cum laude with a BA in Economics & Public Policy from Duke University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...