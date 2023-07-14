Home
State Street Institutional U.S. Equity Fund

mutual fund
SUSIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.6 +0.01 +0.09%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (SUSIX) Primary Inv (GUSIX) S (SUSSX) S (GUSSX)
State Street Institutional U.S. Equity Fund

SUSIX | Fund

$10.60

$202 M

1.00%

$0.11

0.37%

Vitals

YTD Return

19.1%

1 yr return

1.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.3%

Net Assets

$202 M

Holdings in Top 10

33.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.37%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 35.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

State Street Institutional U.S. Equity Fund

SUSIX | Fund

$10.60

$202 M

1.00%

$0.11

0.37%

SUSIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 19.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.81%
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    State Street Institutional U.S. Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    State Street Global Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Nov 25, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Chris Sierakowski

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) under normal circumstances in equity securities of U.S. companies, such as common and preferred stocks. The Fund considers a company to be a U.S. company if it generates at least 50% of its revenues or profits from business activities in the U.S., has at least 50% of its assets situated in the U.S., or has the principal trading market for its securities in the U.S. 
The Fund is designed to produce a broadly diversified portfolio, and typically has characteristics similar to the S&P 500® Index, including average market capitalization and dividend yield potential. At times, the Fund's investments may be focused in one or more market sectors, such as information technology. 
Through fundamental company research involving analyzing financial statements and other information about a company, SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (“SSGA FM” or the “Adviser”), the Fund's investment adviser, primarily seeks to identify securities of large and medium sized companies (meaning companies with market capitalizations of $2 billion or more) that they believe have desirable characteristics for the Fund such as: 
low valuations in relation to their peers, the market, their historical valuations or their growth rate potential;
appropriate capital structures; and/or
high quality management focused on generating shareholder value. 
The Adviser may consider selling a security when one of these characteristics no longer applies, when the Adviser believes that the valuation has become excessive, or when more attractive alternatives are identified. 
The Fund also may invest up to 15% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in foreign securities and up to 20% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in debt securities. The Adviser may also use various types of derivative instruments (such as futures contracts, options and forward contracts) to gain or hedge exposure to certain types of securities as an alternative to investing directly in or selling such securities. 
SUSIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SUSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.1% -14.3% 35.6% 11.38%
1 Yr 1.1% -55.6% 38.6% 89.78%
3 Yr -7.3%* -28.0% 93.5% 96.40%
5 Yr -4.3%* -30.5% 97.0% 90.26%
10 Yr -3.6%* -18.8% 37.4% 95.32%

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SUSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -46.2% -64.5% 28.9% 99.24%
2021 5.3% -20.5% 152.6% 72.48%
2020 5.5% -13.9% 183.6% 22.36%
2019 5.6% -8.3% 8.9% 43.03%
2018 -3.6% -13.5% 12.6% 69.26%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SUSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.1% -20.5% 35.6% 9.13%
1 Yr 1.1% -55.6% 40.3% 82.36%
3 Yr -7.3%* -28.0% 93.5% 96.31%
5 Yr -4.3%* -29.9% 97.0% 93.23%
10 Yr -3.6%* -13.5% 37.4% 98.66%

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SUSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -46.2% -64.5% 28.9% 99.24%
2021 5.3% -20.5% 152.6% 72.48%
2020 5.5% -13.9% 183.6% 22.76%
2019 5.6% -8.3% 8.9% 43.53%
2018 -3.6% -10.9% 12.6% 81.63%

NAV & Total Return History

SUSIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SUSIX Category Low Category High SUSIX % Rank
Net Assets 202 M 177 K 1.21 T 75.90%
Number of Holdings 104 2 4154 50.41%
Net Assets in Top 10 69.4 M 288 K 270 B 77.57%
Weighting of Top 10 33.35% 1.8% 106.2% 41.06%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 5.80%
  2. Apple Inc 5.14%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 3.86%
  4. State Street Instl US Govt MMkt Premier 3.66%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.31%
  6. Future on S&P 500 Jun22 3.18%
  7. Future on S&P 500 Jun22 3.18%
  8. Future on S&P 500 Jun22 3.18%
  9. Future on S&P 500 Jun22 3.18%
  10. Future on S&P 500 Jun22 3.18%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SUSIX % Rank
Stocks 		96.13% 0.00% 130.24% 87.47%
Cash 		3.87% -102.29% 100.00% 10.73%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 41.56%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 42.31%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 39.04%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 39.46%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SUSIX % Rank
Technology 		25.75% 0.00% 48.94% 24.51%
Financial Services 		15.79% 0.00% 55.59% 23.67%
Healthcare 		15.08% 0.00% 60.70% 33.26%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.68% 0.00% 30.33% 51.90%
Communication Services 		9.74% 0.00% 27.94% 20.93%
Industrials 		7.28% 0.00% 29.90% 87.52%
Energy 		4.67% 0.00% 41.64% 35.08%
Consumer Defense 		4.19% 0.00% 47.71% 90.72%
Utilities 		2.80% 0.00% 20.91% 44.37%
Basic Materials 		2.50% 0.00% 25.70% 51.60%
Real Estate 		1.51% 0.00% 31.91% 76.56%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SUSIX % Rank
US 		94.01% 0.00% 127.77% 67.14%
Non US 		2.12% 0.00% 32.38% 47.64%

SUSIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SUSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.37% 0.01% 49.27% 81.23%
Management Fee 0.36% 0.00% 2.00% 33.01%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 8.57%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

SUSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SUSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SUSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 35.00% 0.00% 496.00% 62.79%

SUSIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SUSIX Category Low Category High SUSIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.00% 0.00% 24.20% 69.28%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SUSIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SUSIX Category Low Category High SUSIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.81% -54.00% 6.06% 42.07%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SUSIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

SUSIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Chris Sierakowski

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 27, 2017

5.34

5.3%

Chris Sierakowski, CFA is a Vice President of SSGA and the Adviser and a Portfolio Manager on the Fundamental U.S. Equity Group. Mr. Sierakowski joined SSGA in July 2016 through its acquisition of GE Asset Management (GEAM). Prior to joining SSGA, Mr. Sierakowski served in various investment roles at GEAM since 1999., including providing analysts coverage for the software, computer hardware, semiconductors, business services, and payments industries. He also managed a Technology sector portfolio and acted as global Tech, Media and Telcom sector leader. Prior to GEAM, Mr. Sierakowski spent several years in IT consulting and as an officer in the U.S. Army. Mr. Sierakowski has a BS in Economics from the United States Military Academy and an MBA in Finance, Strategy, and Accounting from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and has been a member of the CFA Institute since 2002.

Paul Nestro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 09, 2018

3.9

3.9%

Paul Nestro is a Managing Director of State Street Global Advisors and the Director of Fundamental Growth and Core Research. Since 2004, he has been the co-Portfolio Manager of the European Equity strategy and was previously a Portfolio Manager for Emerging Markets, International Equity (EAFE), and International Small Cap strategies. He also served as the team’s analyst covering the metals and mining sector and as an analyst for a Global Equity mutual fund. Mr. Nestro joined State Street Global Advisors in July 2016 through its acquisition of GE Asset Management (GEAM). After completing GE’s Financial Management Program, he joined the Financial Planning & Analysis team at GEAM, and has been in the investment industry since 1993. Mr. Nestro has a BA in Finance from Michigan State University and is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Paul is a Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager with GE Asset Management Incorporated for the International Equity, Europe Equity, and Metals and Mining portfolios. Paul also has research coverage for the Metals and Mining sector. Paul has 16 years of investment experience with GE Asset Management. After completing GE’s Financial Management Program, he joined the Financial Planning & Analysis team at GEAM. Paul has a BA in Finance from Michigan State University and is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Michael Solecki

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 30, 2019

2.75

2.8%

Michael Solecki, CFA, is a Senior Managing Director of SSGA and Chief Investment Officer for Fundamental Growth and Core Equity. He is also a member of SSGA’s Executive Management Group. He joined SSGA in July 2016 through its acquisition of GEAM. Previously, as part of the International Equity team, he held roles as Chief Investment Officer, Co-Chief Investment Officer, Director of Portfolio Management and a Director of Research. Prior to GE, he worked for Monarch Capital Corporation as a financial analyst. He has a BS in Finance from Western New England College and a MBA from Fordham Univer

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

