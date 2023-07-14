Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
19.1%
1 yr return
1.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.3%
Net Assets
$202 M
Holdings in Top 10
33.4%
Expense Ratio 0.37%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 35.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|•
|low valuations in relation to their peers, the market, their historical valuations or their growth rate potential;
|•
|appropriate capital structures; and/or
|•
|high quality management focused on generating shareholder value.
|Period
|SUSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|19.1%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|11.38%
|1 Yr
|1.1%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|89.78%
|3 Yr
|-7.3%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|96.40%
|5 Yr
|-4.3%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|90.26%
|10 Yr
|-3.6%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|95.32%
* Annualized
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.814
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2018
|$0.183
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.214
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.212
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.236
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2014
|$0.247
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2013
|$0.216
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2012
|$0.201
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2011
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2010
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2009
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2008
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2007
|$0.176
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2006
|$0.216
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2004
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2003
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2002
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2001
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2000
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
Jan 27, 2017
5.34
5.3%
Chris Sierakowski, CFA is a Vice President of SSGA and the Adviser and a Portfolio Manager on the Fundamental U.S. Equity Group. Mr. Sierakowski joined SSGA in July 2016 through its acquisition of GE Asset Management (GEAM). Prior to joining SSGA, Mr. Sierakowski served in various investment roles at GEAM since 1999., including providing analysts coverage for the software, computer hardware, semiconductors, business services, and payments industries. He also managed a Technology sector portfolio and acted as global Tech, Media and Telcom sector leader. Prior to GEAM, Mr. Sierakowski spent several years in IT consulting and as an officer in the U.S. Army. Mr. Sierakowski has a BS in Economics from the United States Military Academy and an MBA in Finance, Strategy, and Accounting from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and has been a member of the CFA Institute since 2002.
Jul 09, 2018
3.9
3.9%
Paul Nestro is a Managing Director of State Street Global Advisors and the Director of Fundamental Growth and Core Research. Since 2004, he has been the co-Portfolio Manager of the European Equity strategy and was previously a Portfolio Manager for Emerging Markets, International Equity (EAFE), and International Small Cap strategies. He also served as the team’s analyst covering the metals and mining sector and as an analyst for a Global Equity mutual fund. Mr. Nestro joined State Street Global Advisors in July 2016 through its acquisition of GE Asset Management (GEAM). After completing GE’s Financial Management Program, he joined the Financial Planning & Analysis team at GEAM, and has been in the investment industry since 1993. Mr. Nestro has a BA in Finance from Michigan State University and is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Paul is a Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager with GE Asset Management Incorporated for the International Equity, Europe Equity, and Metals and Mining portfolios. Paul also has research coverage for the Metals and Mining sector. Paul has 16 years of investment experience with GE Asset Management. After completing GE’s Financial Management Program, he joined the Financial Planning & Analysis team at GEAM. Paul has a BA in Finance from Michigan State University and is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Aug 30, 2019
2.75
2.8%
Michael Solecki, CFA, is a Senior Managing Director of SSGA and Chief Investment Officer for Fundamental Growth and Core Equity. He is also a member of SSGA’s Executive Management Group. He joined SSGA in July 2016 through its acquisition of GEAM. Previously, as part of the International Equity team, he held roles as Chief Investment Officer, Co-Chief Investment Officer, Director of Portfolio Management and a Director of Research. Prior to GE, he worked for Monarch Capital Corporation as a financial analyst. He has a BS in Finance from Western New England College and a MBA from Fordham Univer
