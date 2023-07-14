Under normal circumstances, the Ultra Short Duration Bond Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in investment grade U.S. dollar-denominated debt instruments, including: (i) commercial paper and other corporate obligations; (ii) certificates of deposit, time deposits, bankers' acceptances, bank notes and other obligations of U.S. savings and loan and thrift

institutions, U.S. commercial banks (including foreign branches of such banks) and foreign banks that meet certain asset requirements; (iii) U.S. Treasury obligations and obligations issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by agencies or instrumentalities of the U.S. Government; (iv) mortgage-backed securities; (v) asset-backed securities; (vi) collateralized debt obligations and collateralized loan obligations; (vii) fully-collateralized repurchase agreements involving any of the foregoing obligations; and (viii) U.S. dollar-denominated instruments of foreign issuers. In addition, the Fund may invest in futures contracts, options, swaps and other similar instruments. The primary derivatives used by the Fund are futures contracts, options, interest rate swaps and credit default swaps. The Fund will primarily use futures contracts for hedging purposes to manage the Fund's exposure to interest rate risk. There will be times when the Fund utilizes futures contracts to take an active position to either add or reduce the interest rate sensitivity of the Fund. The Fund will primarily use options and swaps to either mitigate the Fund's overall level of risk or to gain exposure to a particular fixed income security or segment of the fixed income market.

Using a top-down strategy and bottom-up security selection, one or more sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) seeks attractively-valued securities that offer competitive yields and that are issued by issuers that are on a sound financial footing. The Sub-Adviser also considers factors such as the anticipated level of interest rates, relative valuations and yield spreads among various sectors and the duration of the Fund's entire portfolio. Duration measures the price sensitivity of a fixed income security to changes in interest rates. For example, a five-year duration means that the fixed income security will decrease in value by 5% if interest rates rise 1% and increase in value by 5% if interest rates fall 1%. While the Fund may invest in securities with any maturity or duration, the Fund will maintain a portfolio duration of 18 months or less under normal market conditions.

To achieve its investment goal, the Fund may invest in one or more SEI-sponsored funds to pursue its investment strategies in an efficient manner. The Fund may invest in a SEI-sponsored fund only if the SEI-sponsored fund invests in securities and pursues investment strategies that are consistent with the Fund's investment goal and strategy.

The Fund uses a multi-manager approach under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser), the Fund's adviser, allocating its assets among Sub-Advisers using different investment strategies designed to provide current income consistent with the preservation of capital.