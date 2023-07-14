Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SEI Institutional Investments Trust Ultra Short Duration Bond Fund

SUSAX | Fund

$9.81

$523 M

3.71%

$0.36

0.22%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.0%

1 yr return

0.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.3%

Net Assets

$523 M

Holdings in Top 10

12.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.22%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SUSAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SEI Institutional Investments Trust Ultra Short Duration Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    SEI
  • Inception Date
    Feb 28, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    53319641
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Timothy Smith

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Ultra Short Duration Bond Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in investment grade U.S. dollar-denominated debt instruments, including: (i) commercial paper and other corporate obligations; (ii) certificates of deposit, time deposits, bankers' acceptances, bank notes and other obligations of U.S. savings and loan and thrift

institutions, U.S. commercial banks (including foreign branches of such banks) and foreign banks that meet certain asset requirements; (iii) U.S. Treasury obligations and obligations issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by agencies or instrumentalities of the U.S. Government; (iv) mortgage-backed securities; (v) asset-backed securities; (vi) collateralized debt obligations and collateralized loan obligations; (vii) fully-collateralized repurchase agreements involving any of the foregoing obligations; and (viii) U.S. dollar-denominated instruments of foreign issuers. In addition, the Fund may invest in futures contracts, options, swaps and other similar instruments. The primary derivatives used by the Fund are futures contracts, options, interest rate swaps and credit default swaps. The Fund will primarily use futures contracts for hedging purposes to manage the Fund's exposure to interest rate risk. There will be times when the Fund utilizes futures contracts to take an active position to either add or reduce the interest rate sensitivity of the Fund. The Fund will primarily use options and swaps to either mitigate the Fund's overall level of risk or to gain exposure to a particular fixed income security or segment of the fixed income market.

Using a top-down strategy and bottom-up security selection, one or more sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) seeks attractively-valued securities that offer competitive yields and that are issued by issuers that are on a sound financial footing. The Sub-Adviser also considers factors such as the anticipated level of interest rates, relative valuations and yield spreads among various sectors and the duration of the Fund's entire portfolio. Duration measures the price sensitivity of a fixed income security to changes in interest rates. For example, a five-year duration means that the fixed income security will decrease in value by 5% if interest rates rise 1% and increase in value by 5% if interest rates fall 1%. While the Fund may invest in securities with any maturity or duration, the Fund will maintain a portfolio duration of 18 months or less under normal market conditions.

To achieve its investment goal, the Fund may invest in one or more SEI-sponsored funds to pursue its investment strategies in an efficient manner. The Fund may invest in a SEI-sponsored fund only if the SEI-sponsored fund invests in securities and pursues investment strategies that are consistent with the Fund's investment goal and strategy.

The Fund uses a multi-manager approach under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser), the Fund's adviser, allocating its assets among Sub-Advisers using different investment strategies designed to provide current income consistent with the preservation of capital.

Read More

SUSAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SUSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.0% -1.1% 3.6% 32.75%
1 Yr 0.7% -5.2% 7.0% 44.78%
3 Yr -0.7%* -3.0% 10.0% 73.02%
5 Yr -0.3%* -11.3% 2.3% 61.03%
10 Yr -0.2%* -5.1% 1.5% 61.67%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SUSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -2.6% -6.4% 2.3% 69.82%
2021 -0.3% -1.1% 21.9% 72.69%
2020 0.2% -21.0% 1.0% 38.46%
2019 0.1% -0.3% 2.6% 50.00%
2018 -0.1% -12.9% 1.0% 65.50%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SUSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.0% -3.2% 2.9% 25.76%
1 Yr 0.7% -5.2% 3.0% 30.43%
3 Yr -0.7%* -3.0% 10.0% 72.12%
5 Yr -0.3%* -10.8% 2.6% 60.87%
10 Yr -0.2%* -4.9% 1.7% 58.51%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SUSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -2.6% -6.4% 2.3% 69.82%
2021 -0.3% -1.1% 21.9% 72.69%
2020 0.2% -21.0% 1.0% 38.46%
2019 0.1% -0.3% 2.6% 51.53%
2018 -0.1% -12.9% 1.0% 69.59%

NAV & Total Return History

SUSAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SUSAX Category Low Category High SUSAX % Rank
Net Assets 523 M 24.5 K 27.9 B 70.00%
Number of Holdings 444 1 3396 32.75%
Net Assets in Top 10 22 M -200 M 16.1 B 74.67%
Weighting of Top 10 12.25% 2.6% 103.2% 74.55%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 10.73%
  2. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 10.73%
  3. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 10.73%
  4. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 10.73%
  5. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 10.73%
  6. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 10.73%
  7. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 10.73%
  8. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 10.73%
  9. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 10.73%
  10. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 10.65%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SUSAX % Rank
Bonds 		95.75% 0.00% 123.41% 9.61%
Convertible Bonds 		3.94% 0.00% 15.25% 42.79%
Cash 		0.31% -24.02% 100.00% 95.63%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.35% 93.01%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 93.01%
Other 		0.00% -10.38% 3.22% 93.01%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SUSAX % Rank
Securitized 		53.47% 0.00% 100.00% 15.72%
Corporate 		39.94% 0.00% 99.91% 50.66%
Government 		5.35% 0.00% 100.00% 37.12%
Municipal 		0.92% 0.00% 70.39% 20.09%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.31% 0.00% 100.00% 96.51%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 23.15% 93.45%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SUSAX % Rank
US 		83.03% 0.00% 100.00% 18.34%
Non US 		12.72% 0.00% 49.76% 44.10%

SUSAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SUSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.22% 0.08% 18.10% 89.50%
Management Fee 0.15% 0.00% 1.19% 12.17%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 0.40% 14.85%

Sales Fees

SUSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SUSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SUSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 369.54% 60.89%

SUSAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SUSAX Category Low Category High SUSAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.71% 0.00% 5.90% 60.26%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SUSAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SUSAX Category Low Category High SUSAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.01% -1.30% 14.86% 13.51%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SUSAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SUSAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Timothy Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2011

11.26

11.3%

Timothy E. Smith Senior Managing Director, Partner, and Fixed Income Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management, has served as portfolio manager of the Fund since 2013. Mr. Smith joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 1992. Tim is a fixed income portfolio manager specializing in short-duration investing, including money market, enhanced cash, LIBOR, and short-term bond portfolios. He is chair of the firm’s Short Duration Strategy Group and is a member of the Error Resolution Council and the Financial Reserves Management Team.

Scott Pavlak

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 02, 2012

10.08

10.1%

Scott Pavlak is a portfolio manager and leads short duration for MetLife Investment Management (MIM) Public Fixed Income. Pavlak joined MIM in September 2017 in connection with the acquisition of Logan Circle Partners (LCP) by MetLife. Prior to joining LCP in 2008, he was a senior managing director and head of fixed income at Bear Stearns Asset Management. He joined Bear Stearns & Co. in 1990 and BSAM in 1992, where he was responsible for BSAM’s traditional strategies that included cash, enhanced cash, short-term, intermediate, core and core plus. Prior to joining Bear Stearns, he was a vice president and senior investment officer at Beechwood Securities, specializing in fixed income investments. Pavlak received a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Fairleigh Dickinson University, earned an MBA in finance and economics from the Stern School of Business at New York University and is a member of the CFA Institute (formerly AIMR).

Richard Bamford

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2014

7.42

7.4%

Richard A. Bamford serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Fixed Income Team within SIMC's Investment Management Unit. Mr. Bamford is responsible for investment grade debt and municipal bond portfolios. Mr. Bamford's duties include manager analysis and selection, strategy development and enhancement as well as investment research. Mr. Bamford has over 20 years of investment experience in investment management. Prior to joining SEI in 1999, Mr. Bamford worked as a Municipal Credit Analyst for Vanguard. Mr. Bamford received a Bachelor of Science in Economics/Finance and Accounting from the University of Scranton and an M.B.A. with a concentration in Finance from St. Joseph's University.

Juan Peruyero

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2020

1.67

1.7%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 32.44 6.6 7.92

