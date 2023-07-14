Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
$9.81
$523 M
3.71%
$0.36
0.22%
YTD Return
1.0%
1 yr return
0.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.3%
Net Assets
$523 M
Holdings in Top 10
12.3%
Expense Ratio 0.22%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal circumstances, the Ultra Short Duration Bond Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in investment grade U.S. dollar-denominated debt instruments, including: (i) commercial paper and other corporate obligations; (ii) certificates of deposit, time deposits, bankers' acceptances, bank notes and other obligations of U.S. savings and loan and thrift
institutions, U.S. commercial banks (including foreign branches of such banks) and foreign banks that meet certain asset requirements; (iii) U.S. Treasury obligations and obligations issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by agencies or instrumentalities of the U.S. Government; (iv) mortgage-backed securities; (v) asset-backed securities; (vi) collateralized debt obligations and collateralized loan obligations; (vii) fully-collateralized repurchase agreements involving any of the foregoing obligations; and (viii) U.S. dollar-denominated instruments of foreign issuers. In addition, the Fund may invest in futures contracts, options, swaps and other similar instruments. The primary derivatives used by the Fund are futures contracts, options, interest rate swaps and credit default swaps. The Fund will primarily use futures contracts for hedging purposes to manage the Fund's exposure to interest rate risk. There will be times when the Fund utilizes futures contracts to take an active position to either add or reduce the interest rate sensitivity of the Fund. The Fund will primarily use options and swaps to either mitigate the Fund's overall level of risk or to gain exposure to a particular fixed income security or segment of the fixed income market.
Using a top-down strategy and bottom-up security selection, one or more sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) seeks attractively-valued securities that offer competitive yields and that are issued by issuers that are on a sound financial footing. The Sub-Adviser also considers factors such as the anticipated level of interest rates, relative valuations and yield spreads among various sectors and the duration of the Fund's entire portfolio. Duration measures the price sensitivity of a fixed income security to changes in interest rates. For example, a five-year duration means that the fixed income security will decrease in value by 5% if interest rates rise 1% and increase in value by 5% if interest rates fall 1%. While the Fund may invest in securities with any maturity or duration, the Fund will maintain a portfolio duration of 18 months or less under normal market conditions.
To achieve its investment goal, the Fund may invest in one or more SEI-sponsored funds to pursue its investment strategies in an efficient manner. The Fund may invest in a SEI-sponsored fund only if the SEI-sponsored fund invests in securities and pursues investment strategies that are consistent with the Fund's investment goal and strategy.
The Fund uses a multi-manager approach under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser), the Fund's adviser, allocating its assets among Sub-Advisers using different investment strategies designed to provide current income consistent with the preservation of capital.
|Period
|SUSAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.0%
|-1.1%
|3.6%
|32.75%
|1 Yr
|0.7%
|-5.2%
|7.0%
|44.78%
|3 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-3.0%
|10.0%
|73.02%
|5 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-11.3%
|2.3%
|61.03%
|10 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-5.1%
|1.5%
|61.67%
* Annualized
|Period
|SUSAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-2.6%
|-6.4%
|2.3%
|69.82%
|2021
|-0.3%
|-1.1%
|21.9%
|72.69%
|2020
|0.2%
|-21.0%
|1.0%
|38.46%
|2019
|0.1%
|-0.3%
|2.6%
|50.00%
|2018
|-0.1%
|-12.9%
|1.0%
|65.50%
|Period
|SUSAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.0%
|-3.2%
|2.9%
|25.76%
|1 Yr
|0.7%
|-5.2%
|3.0%
|30.43%
|3 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-3.0%
|10.0%
|72.12%
|5 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-10.8%
|2.6%
|60.87%
|10 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-4.9%
|1.7%
|58.51%
* Annualized
|Period
|SUSAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-2.6%
|-6.4%
|2.3%
|69.82%
|2021
|-0.3%
|-1.1%
|21.9%
|72.69%
|2020
|0.2%
|-21.0%
|1.0%
|38.46%
|2019
|0.1%
|-0.3%
|2.6%
|51.53%
|2018
|-0.1%
|-12.9%
|1.0%
|69.59%
|SUSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SUSAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|523 M
|24.5 K
|27.9 B
|70.00%
|Number of Holdings
|444
|1
|3396
|32.75%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|22 M
|-200 M
|16.1 B
|74.67%
|Weighting of Top 10
|12.25%
|2.6%
|103.2%
|74.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SUSAX % Rank
|Bonds
|95.75%
|0.00%
|123.41%
|9.61%
|Convertible Bonds
|3.94%
|0.00%
|15.25%
|42.79%
|Cash
|0.31%
|-24.02%
|100.00%
|95.63%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.35%
|93.01%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|93.01%
|Other
|0.00%
|-10.38%
|3.22%
|93.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SUSAX % Rank
|Securitized
|53.47%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|15.72%
|Corporate
|39.94%
|0.00%
|99.91%
|50.66%
|Government
|5.35%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|37.12%
|Municipal
|0.92%
|0.00%
|70.39%
|20.09%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.31%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|96.51%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|93.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SUSAX % Rank
|US
|83.03%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|18.34%
|Non US
|12.72%
|0.00%
|49.76%
|44.10%
|SUSAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.22%
|0.08%
|18.10%
|89.50%
|Management Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|12.17%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|14.85%
|SUSAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|1.00%
|N/A
|SUSAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SUSAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|369.54%
|60.89%
|SUSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SUSAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.71%
|0.00%
|5.90%
|60.26%
|SUSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SUSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SUSAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.01%
|-1.30%
|14.86%
|13.51%
|SUSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2022
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 02, 2021
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 03, 2021
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 03, 2020
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2020
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 03, 2019
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2017
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 02, 2017
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2017
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2017
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 03, 2017
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2017
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2017
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2017
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 03, 2017
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2016
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2016
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2016
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2016
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2016
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2016
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2016
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2016
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2016
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 04, 2016
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2015
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 02, 2015
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2015
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2015
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 03, 2015
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2015
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2015
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2015
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2015
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 02, 2015
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2015
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2014
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 03, 2014
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2014
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 02, 2014
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2014
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2014
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 02, 2014
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2014
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2014
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 03, 2014
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 03, 2014
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2014
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 03, 2012
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2011
11.26
11.3%
Timothy E. Smith Senior Managing Director, Partner, and Fixed Income Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management, has served as portfolio manager of the Fund since 2013. Mr. Smith joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 1992. Tim is a fixed income portfolio manager specializing in short-duration investing, including money market, enhanced cash, LIBOR, and short-term bond portfolios. He is chair of the firm’s Short Duration Strategy Group and is a member of the Error Resolution Council and the Financial Reserves Management Team.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 02, 2012
10.08
10.1%
Scott Pavlak is a portfolio manager and leads short duration for MetLife Investment Management (MIM) Public Fixed Income. Pavlak joined MIM in September 2017 in connection with the acquisition of Logan Circle Partners (LCP) by MetLife. Prior to joining LCP in 2008, he was a senior managing director and head of fixed income at Bear Stearns Asset Management. He joined Bear Stearns & Co. in 1990 and BSAM in 1992, where he was responsible for BSAM’s traditional strategies that included cash, enhanced cash, short-term, intermediate, core and core plus. Prior to joining Bear Stearns, he was a vice president and senior investment officer at Beechwood Securities, specializing in fixed income investments. Pavlak received a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Fairleigh Dickinson University, earned an MBA in finance and economics from the Stern School of Business at New York University and is a member of the CFA Institute (formerly AIMR).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2014
7.42
7.4%
Richard A. Bamford serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Fixed Income Team within SIMC's Investment Management Unit. Mr. Bamford is responsible for investment grade debt and municipal bond portfolios. Mr. Bamford's duties include manager analysis and selection, strategy development and enhancement as well as investment research. Mr. Bamford has over 20 years of investment experience in investment management. Prior to joining SEI in 1999, Mr. Bamford worked as a Municipal Credit Analyst for Vanguard. Mr. Bamford received a Bachelor of Science in Economics/Finance and Accounting from the University of Scranton and an M.B.A. with a concentration in Finance from St. Joseph's University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2020
1.67
1.7%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|32.44
|6.6
|7.92
