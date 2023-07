Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, including borrowings for investment purposes, in a portfolio of primarily investment grade municipal securities issued by or on behalf of the State of Hawaii or any of its political subdivisions or agencies that pay interest that is exempt from regular federal and State of Hawaii income tax. The Fund’s dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity is expected to be 10 years or more. More than 25% of the Fund’s assets may be invested in a particular segment of the municipal securities market. The Investment Manager attempts to select securities that it believes will provide the best balance between risk and return within the Fund’s range of allowable investments. The Fund purchases municipal securities that the Investment Manager believes have the best value compared to securities of similar credit quality and maturity range. The Fund generally sells municipal securities for a number of reasons, including a change in credit quality, to extend or shorten maturity, to increase yield or to raise funds to cover redemptions.