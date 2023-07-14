To pursue its investment objective, the Fund uses a managed futures strategy and principally invests in U.S. and international, including emerging market, commodity and financial futures and foreign currency markets. The Fund seeks investment opportunities across many market sectors, including: currencies, interest rates, bonds, stock indices, metals, energy, grains and agricultural sectors. The Fund will typically have exposure to long and short positions across all four major asset classes (commodities, currencies, fixed income and equities), but at any one time the Fund may emphasize certain asset classes or certain exposures within an asset class. The Fund may enter into hedging transactions to seek to manage portfolio risk. The Fund will also invest in fixed income securities to seek income, as margin or collateral for other Fund investments, and for liquidity purposes.

To implement its strategy, the Fund uses fully automated, proprietary, computerized trading systems that examine a broad array of investments around the world and seek to identify market patterns that offer attractive investment opportunities. Superfund Advisors Inc.’s (“Superfund” or the “Adviser”) trading strategy analyzes data from more than 120 different futures and forward markets worldwide on an ongoing basis and also analyzes risks related to position size, market correlation, and market volatility of potential investments. The Adviser seeks to identify investments through a four-point philosophy that takes into account (1) market diversification, (2) technical analysis, (3) trading models incorporating trend following, pattern recognition, volatility, momentum and counter-trend strategies and (4) money management. The Adviser seeks to identify opportunities to capitalize on trends and market fluctuations in both the short- and long-term in the futures markets. These investment opportunities may last from days to months.

The Fund will invest in a variety of derivative instruments including futures and option contracts, forward contracts, and swaps, including total return swaps. The Fund may invest in both exchange-traded derivatives and over the counter (“OTC”) derivatives. In addition to investing directly in derivatives and other types of investments, the Fund may also gain exposure to futures markets through investments in the Superfund Managed Futures Strategy (Cayman) Fund Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary”). The Fund intends to make investments through the Subsidiary and may invest up to 25% of its total assets in the Subsidiary.

To the extent the Fund invests in commodity-linked derivatives, it will do so primarily through the Subsidiary. Generally, the Subsidiary will invest primarily in commodity futures, either directly or by entering into total return swap agreements tied to commodity futures, but it may also invest in financial futures, options, other swap contracts, fixed income securities, pooled investment vehicles, including those that are not registered pursuant to the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), and other investments intended to serve as margin or collateral for the Subsidiary’s derivative positions.

Although the Fund normally does not engage in any direct borrowing, leverage is inherent in the derivatives it trades. Leverage magnifies exposure to the swings in prices of the reference asset underlying a derivative and results in increased volatility, which means the Fund will generally have the potential for greater gains, as well as the potential for greater losses, than a fund that does not use derivatives.

The fixed-income securities in which the Fund may invest may have any maturity and may include, corporate bonds and other corporate debt securities, asset-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. government or its agencies and instrumentalities, securities issued by non-U.S. governments or their agencies and instrumentalities, money market securities and other interest-bearing instruments or any derivative instrument meant to track the return of any such instrument, and cash.

The Adviser generally expects that the Fund’s performance will have a low correlation to the performance of the general global equity, fixed income, currency and commodity markets; however, the Fund’s performance may correlate to the performance of any one or more of those markets over short-term periods.

The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading.