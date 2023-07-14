Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
13.0%
1 yr return
13.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.0%
Net Assets
$77.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
27.0%
Expense Ratio 1.65%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 136.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|SUPCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.0%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|70.38%
|1 Yr
|13.8%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|35.54%
|3 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|89.75%
|5 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|83.17%
|10 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|83.66%
* Annualized
|Period
|SUPCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.7%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|17.60%
|2021
|-5.6%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|98.22%
|2020
|2.8%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|68.93%
|2019
|3.1%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|90.36%
|2018
|-2.8%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|48.14%
|Period
|SUPCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.0%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|63.65%
|1 Yr
|13.8%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|28.23%
|3 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|89.58%
|5 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|85.85%
|10 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|93.15%
* Annualized
|Period
|SUPCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.7%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|17.68%
|2021
|-5.6%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|98.22%
|2020
|2.8%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|68.85%
|2019
|3.1%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|90.36%
|2018
|-2.8%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|70.05%
|SUPCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SUPCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|77.2 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|86.23%
|Number of Holdings
|364
|2
|4154
|23.78%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|20.5 M
|288 K
|270 B
|88.45%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.95%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|74.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SUPCX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.05%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|93.10%
|Cash
|4.95%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|6.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|21.08%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|21.53%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|15.99%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|17.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SUPCX % Rank
|Technology
|25.01%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|34.93%
|Healthcare
|19.39%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|9.44%
|Financial Services
|14.92%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|31.35%
|Communication Services
|10.39%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|15.91%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.58%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|66.97%
|Industrials
|7.55%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|84.86%
|Consumer Defense
|4.68%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|87.52%
|Utilities
|3.17%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|22.91%
|Real Estate
|3.06%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|36.91%
|Energy
|2.27%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|74.51%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|94.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SUPCX % Rank
|US
|94.30%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|65.64%
|Non US
|0.75%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|79.82%
|SUPCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.65%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|12.80%
|Management Fee
|0.30%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|27.89%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|84.81%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|0.85%
|55.93%
|SUPCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|20.00%
|SUPCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SUPCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|136.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|94.94%
|SUPCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SUPCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.66%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|17.97%
|SUPCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|SUPCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SUPCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.07%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|86.51%
|SUPCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 14, 2022
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.173
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.185
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.340
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.174
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.347
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.217
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2007
|$0.436
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2006
|$0.307
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2018
3.5
3.5%
Mr. Lee joined DWS in 2018 with 24 years of industry experience. Before joining, he co-managed group funds at the global multi-asset group at Oppenheimer Funds. Prior to that, he held a series of research and portfolio management leadership positions at AllianceBernstein in asset allocation and various value equity strategies including emerging markets, Japanese and U.S. equities He earned BS in Electrical Engineering & Computer Science from Princeton University; CFA Charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 09, 2021
0.81
0.8%
Managing Director, Senior Portfolio Manager, Head of Tax Managed Equities: New York -Joined the Company in 2003 with 7 years of industry experience. Prior to joining, Di served as a Portfolio Manager at Graham Capital Management. Previously, she worked as a Quantitative Strategist at ITG Inc and Morgan Stanley -PhD in Chemistry from Princeton University; CFA Charterholder
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 09, 2021
0.81
0.8%
Mr. Bianco is a Portfolio Manager of the fund. Began managing the fund in 2021.■Rejoined DWS in 2012 with 15 years of industry experience; previously worked as Chief US Equity Strategist at Deutsche Bank and, before rejoining, at BofA Merrill Lynch and at UBS, as the Valuation & Accounting Strategist at UBS, a Quantitative Strategist at Deutsche Bank and an industry equity analyst at Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse and at NatWest Markets.■Chief Investment Strategist and Head of US Active Equity Management: New York. ■BS in Economics, University of Pennsylvania.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
