SUPAX (Mutual Fund)

DWS Equity Sector Strategy Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.49 -0.01 -0.07%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
S (SPGRX) Primary C (SUPCX) A (SUPAX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DWS Equity Sector Strategy Fund

SUPAX | Fund

$14.49

$77.2 M

1.35%

$0.20

0.81%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.5%

1 yr return

13.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.8%

Net Assets

$77.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.81%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 136.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DWS Equity Sector Strategy Fund

SUPAX | Fund

$14.49

$77.2 M

1.35%

$0.20

0.81%

SUPAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.78%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    DWS Equity Sector Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    DWS
  • Inception Date
    Dec 29, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Dokyoung Lee

Fund Description

SUPAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SUPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.5% -14.3% 35.6% 68.43%
1 Yr 13.8% -55.6% 38.6% 35.69%
3 Yr -1.6%* -28.0% 93.5% 88.50%
5 Yr -1.8%* -30.5% 97.0% 82.59%
10 Yr -0.1%* -18.8% 37.4% 83.22%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SUPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.7% -64.5% 28.9% 17.75%
2021 -5.0% -20.5% 152.6% 98.14%
2020 2.8% -13.9% 183.6% 69.25%
2019 3.1% -8.3% 8.9% 90.45%
2018 -2.8% -13.5% 12.6% 48.32%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SUPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.5% -20.5% 35.6% 61.84%
1 Yr 13.8% -55.6% 40.3% 28.38%
3 Yr -1.6%* -28.0% 93.5% 88.30%
5 Yr -1.8%* -29.9% 97.0% 84.98%
10 Yr -0.1%* -13.5% 37.4% 92.91%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SUPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.7% -64.5% 28.9% 17.83%
2021 -5.0% -20.5% 152.6% 98.14%
2020 2.8% -13.9% 183.6% 69.17%
2019 3.1% -8.3% 8.9% 90.45%
2018 -2.8% -10.9% 12.6% 70.23%

NAV & Total Return History

SUPAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SUPAX Category Low Category High SUPAX % Rank
Net Assets 77.2 M 177 K 1.21 T 86.30%
Number of Holdings 364 2 4154 23.86%
Net Assets in Top 10 20.5 M 288 K 270 B 88.52%
Weighting of Top 10 26.95% 1.8% 106.2% 74.85%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 6.56%
  2. Microsoft Corp 5.65%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 2.84%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class A 2.12%
  5. Future on 10 Year Treasury Note 2.07%
  6. Future on 10 Year Treasury Note 2.07%
  7. Future on 10 Year Treasury Note 2.07%
  8. Future on 10 Year Treasury Note 2.07%
  9. Future on 10 Year Treasury Note 2.07%
  10. Future on 10 Year Treasury Note 2.07%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SUPAX % Rank
Stocks 		95.05% 0.00% 130.24% 93.25%
Cash 		4.95% -102.29% 100.00% 6.08%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 77.79%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 77.49%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 75.83%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 75.84%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SUPAX % Rank
Technology 		25.01% 0.00% 48.94% 35.54%
Healthcare 		19.39% 0.00% 60.70% 9.51%
Financial Services 		14.92% 0.00% 55.59% 31.43%
Communication Services 		10.39% 0.00% 27.94% 16.06%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.58% 0.00% 30.33% 67.05%
Industrials 		7.55% 0.00% 29.90% 84.93%
Consumer Defense 		4.68% 0.00% 47.71% 87.60%
Utilities 		3.17% 0.00% 20.91% 22.98%
Real Estate 		3.06% 0.00% 31.91% 37.29%
Energy 		2.27% 0.00% 41.64% 74.58%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 25.70% 99.32%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SUPAX % Rank
US 		94.30% 0.00% 127.77% 65.72%
Non US 		0.75% 0.00% 32.38% 79.89%

SUPAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SUPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.81% 0.01% 49.27% 49.73%
Management Fee 0.30% 0.00% 2.00% 29.02%
12b-1 Fee 0.24% 0.00% 1.00% 28.87%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.00% 0.85% 56.96%

Sales Fees

SUPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 0.00% 5.75% 32.48%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SUPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SUPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 136.00% 0.00% 496.00% 95.03%

SUPAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SUPAX Category Low Category High SUPAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.35% 0.00% 24.20% 7.38%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SUPAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SUPAX Category Low Category High SUPAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.78% -54.00% 6.06% 44.37%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SUPAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SUPAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Dokyoung Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2018

3.5

3.5%

Mr. Lee joined DWS in 2018 with 24 years of industry experience. Before joining, he co-managed group funds at the global multi-asset group at Oppenheimer Funds. Prior to that, he held a series of research and portfolio management leadership positions at AllianceBernstein in asset allocation and various value equity strategies including emerging markets, Japanese and U.S. equities He earned BS in Electrical Engineering & Computer Science from Princeton University; CFA Charterholder.

Di Kumble

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 09, 2021

0.81

0.8%

Managing Director, Senior Portfolio Manager, Head of Tax Managed Equities: New York -Joined the Company in 2003 with 7 years of industry experience. Prior to joining, Di served as a Portfolio Manager at Graham Capital Management. Previously, she worked as a Quantitative Strategist at ITG Inc and Morgan Stanley -PhD in Chemistry from Princeton University; CFA Charterholder

David Bianco

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 09, 2021

0.81

0.8%

Mr. Bianco is a Portfolio Manager of the fund. Began managing the fund in 2021.■Rejoined DWS in 2012 with 15 years of industry experience; previously worked as Chief US Equity Strategist at Deutsche Bank and, before rejoining, at BofA Merrill Lynch and at UBS, as the Valuation & Accounting Strategist at UBS, a Quantitative Strategist at Deutsche Bank and an industry equity analyst at Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse and at NatWest Markets.■Chief Investment Strategist and Head of US Active Equity Management: New York. ■BS in Economics, University of Pennsylvania.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

