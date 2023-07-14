Mr. Bianco is a Portfolio Manager of the fund. Began managing the fund in 2021.■Rejoined DWS in 2012 with 15 years of industry experience; previously worked as Chief US Equity Strategist at Deutsche Bank and, before rejoining, at BofA Merrill Lynch and at UBS, as the Valuation & Accounting Strategist at UBS, a Quantitative Strategist at Deutsche Bank and an industry equity analyst at Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse and at NatWest Markets.■Chief Investment Strategist and Head of US Active Equity Management: New York. ■BS in Economics, University of Pennsylvania.