Main investments. Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of companies in the health care and wellness sectors. For purposes of the fund’s 80% investment policy, to be considered part of the health care or wellness sectors, companies must commit at least half of their assets to, or derive at least half of their revenues or net income from, that sector. Industries in the health care sector include pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical products and supplies, and health care services. Portfolio management considers wellness-related companies to include companies in the health care industry and other companies that provide products or services that promote or aid in achieving a healthy lifestyle (for example, healthy food and nutrition companies and gym operators). The fund concentrates its assets (i.e. invests at least 25% of its net assets) in securities related to the health care sector. The fund invests primarily in securities of US companies, but may invest in foreign companies as well. The fund may invest in companies of any size. While the fund invests mainly in common stocks, it may also invest up to 20% of total assets in US Treasury and US agency debt obligations. Management process. In choosing stocks, portfolio management uses a combination of three analytical disciplines: Bottom-up research. Portfolio management looks for individual companies with a history of above-average growth, strong competitive positioning, new tests or treatments, the ability to take advantage of demographic trends, attractive prices relative to potential growth, sound financial strength and effective management, among other factors. Portfolio management generally also considers financially material environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors. Such factors may include, but are not limited to, good governance structure and practices. Growth orientation. Portfolio management generally looks for companies that it believes have above-average potential for sustainable growth of revenue or earnings and whose market value appears reasonable in light of their business prospects. Top-down analysis. Portfolio management considers the economic outlook for various industries within the health care sector while looking for those that it believes may benefit from changes in the overall business environment. Portfolio management may favor securities from different industries and companies within the health care sector at different times. Portfolio management will normally sell a stock when it believes the stock's price is unlikely to go higher, its fundamental factors have changed, other investments offer better opportunities, or in the course of adjusting their emphasis on a given health care industry. Securities lending. The fund may lend securities (up to one-third of total assets) to approved institutions, such as registered broker-dealers, pooled investment vehicles, banks and other financial institutions. In connection with such loans, the fund receives liquid collateral in an amount that is based on the type and value of the securities being lent, with riskier securities generally requiring higher levels of collateral.