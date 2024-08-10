Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

DWS Health and Wellness Fund

mutual fund
SUHCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$24.59 +0.14 +0.57%
primary theme
Health Care Sector Equity
share class
Instl (SUHIX) S (SCHLX)
SUHCX (Mutual Fund)

DWS Health and Wellness Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$24.59 +0.14 +0.57%
primary theme
Health Care Sector Equity
share class
Instl (SUHIX) S (SCHLX)
SUHCX (Mutual Fund)

DWS Health and Wellness Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$24.59 +0.14 +0.57%
primary theme
Health Care Sector Equity
share class
Instl (SUHIX) S (SCHLX)

Name

As of 10/08/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

DWS Health and Wellness Fund

SUHCX | Fund

$24.59

$299 M

0.00%

2.11%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.1%

1 yr return

18.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

10.1%

Net Assets

$299 M

Holdings in Top 10

49.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.11%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 36.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

As of 10/08/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

DWS Health and Wellness Fund

SUHCX | Fund

$24.59

$299 M

0.00%

2.11%

SUHCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.79%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    DWS Health and Wellness Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    DWS Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 29, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Leefin Lai

Fund Description

Main investments. Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of companies in the health care and wellness sectors. For purposes of the fund’s 80% investment policy, to be considered part of the health care or wellness sectors, companies must commit at least half of their assets to, or derive at least half of their revenues or net income from, that sector. Industries in the health care sector include pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical products and supplies, and health care services. Portfolio management considers wellness-related companies to include companies in the health care industry and other companies that provide products or services that promote or aid in achieving a healthy lifestyle (for example, healthy food and nutrition companies and gym operators). The fund concentrates its assets (i.e. invests at least 25% of its net assets) in securities related to the health care sector.The fund invests primarily in securities of US companies, but may invest in foreign companies as well. The fund may invest in companies of any size. While the fund invests mainly in common stocks, it may also invest up to 20% of total assets in US Treasury and US agency debt obligations.Management process. In choosing stocks, portfolio management uses a combination of three analytical disciplines:Bottom-up research. Portfolio management looks for individual companies with a history of above-average growth, strong competitive positioning, new tests or treatments, the ability to take advantage of demographic trends, attractive prices relative to potential growth, sound financial strength and effective management, among other factors. Portfolio management generally also considers financially material environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors. Such factors may include, but are not limited to, good governance structure and practices.Growth orientation. Portfolio management generally looks for companies that it believes have above-average potential for sustainable growth of revenue or earnings and whose market value appears reasonable in light of their business prospects.Top-down analysis. Portfolio management considers the economic outlook for various industries within the health care sector while looking for those that it believes may benefit from changes in the overall business environment.Portfolio management may favor securities from different industries and companies within the health care sector at different times. Portfolio management will normally sell a stock when it believes the stock's price is unlikely to go higher, its fundamental factors have changed, other investments offer better opportunities, or in the course of adjusting their emphasis on a given health care industry.Securities lending. The fund may lend securities (up to one-third of total assets) to approved institutions, such as registered broker-dealers, pooled investment vehicles, banks and other financial institutions. In connection with such loans, the fund receives liquid collateral in an amount that is based on the type and value of the securities being lent, with riskier securities generally requiring higher levels of collateral.
Read More

SUHCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SUHCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.1% -24.7% 25.1% 40.25%
1 Yr 18.9% -5.7% 46.1% 60.38%
3 Yr 5.0%* -29.8% 13.6% 35.53%
5 Yr 10.1%* -2.7% 16.1% 68.49%
10 Yr 7.8%* -0.5% 13.8% 66.07%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SUHCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 -4.8% -12.6% 19.0% 92.45%
2022 -10.2% -53.9% 3.2% 28.95%
2021 -1.1% -39.6% 24.2% 58.55%
2020 -0.1% -13.6% 178.2% 93.96%
2019 5.7% 3.8% 63.8% 99.25%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SUHCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.1% -24.7% 25.1% 40.25%
1 Yr 18.9% -5.7% 46.1% 60.38%
3 Yr 5.0%* -29.8% 13.6% 35.53%
5 Yr 10.1%* -2.7% 16.1% 68.49%
10 Yr 7.8%* -0.5% 13.8% 66.07%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SUHCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 4.4% -12.6% 19.0% 43.40%
2022 -8.2% -53.9% 3.7% 34.87%
2021 14.2% -33.9% 26.0% 28.29%
2020 14.3% -0.7% 180.6% 77.85%
2019 21.1% 4.6% 63.8% 81.95%

NAV & Total Return History

SUHCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SUHCX Category Low Category High SUHCX % Rank
Net Assets 299 M 6.87 M 47.2 B 61.64%
Number of Holdings 79 26 414 54.09%
Net Assets in Top 10 142 M 2.12 M 22.1 B 62.26%
Weighting of Top 10 49.84% 18.4% 79.7% 38.36%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Eli Lilly Co 11.57%
  2. UnitedHealth Group Inc 9.20%
  3. Merck Co Inc 4.73%
  4. Boston Scientific Corp 4.23%
  5. Novo Nordisk A/S 4.15%
  6. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 3.75%
  7. Johnson Johnson 3.48%
  8. AbbVie Inc 3.11%
  9. Danaher Corp 2.81%
  10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc 2.80%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SUHCX % Rank
Stocks 		99.52% 87.34% 106.13% 22.64%
Cash 		0.57% 0.00% 32.72% 76.10%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.86% 93.08%
Other 		0.00% -22.99% 23.61% 92.45%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.37% 91.56%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 12.39% 91.82%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SUHCX % Rank
Healthcare 		99.23% 59.26% 100.00% 69.48%
Basic Materials 		0.77% 0.00% 7.16% 11.04%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 91.56%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 22.69% 92.86%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 5.89% 92.21%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.02% 92.86%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 1.60% 94.16%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 91.56%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 9.11% 91.56%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.73% 93.51%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 1.92% 92.21%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SUHCX % Rank
US 		99.52% 66.06% 104.41% 18.24%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 28.87% 95.60%

SUHCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SUHCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.11% 0.08% 4.48% 16.35%
Management Fee 0.77% 0.03% 1.25% 67.30%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 100.00%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.03% 0.25% 43.24%

Sales Fees

SUHCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 1.00% 100.00%

Trading Fees

SUHCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% 36.59%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SUHCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 36.00% 0.00% 238.00% 37.04%

SUHCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SUHCX Category Low Category High SUHCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 6.24% 96.23%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SUHCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual Annual Annual Annual

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SUHCX Category Low Category High SUHCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.79% -2.54% 1.85% 82.89%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SUHCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SUHCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Leefin Lai

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2001

20.43

20.4%

Lai ,CFA and CPA, is managing director and lead portfolio manager. Joined Deutsche Asset Management in 2001, previously serving as an analyst for Salomon Smith Barney and Paine Webber and as vice president/analyst for Citigroup Global Asset Management and Scudder Kemper Investments. Lai holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Hold a BS and MBA at University of Illinois.

Michael Sesser

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 02, 2014

8.0

8.0%

Michael A. Sesser, Assistant Vice President. Portfolio Manager. Joined Deutsche Asset & Wealth Asset Management in 2009. Equity Research Analyst inNew York Since 2009. Previously, Business Intelligence Analyst, Corporate Executive Board (now owned by Gartner) from 2005-2007; Research Associate, Compass Lexecon (now owned by FTI Consulting) from 2003-2005. BA in Ethics, Politics & Economics from Yale University; MBA from University of Michigan, Ross School of Business (2007 - 2009).

Peter Barsa

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 02, 2014

8.0

8.0%

- Portfolio Manager and Equity Research Analyst for Small and Mid Cap Equities: New York - Joined the Company in 1999, equity research analyst covering consumer discretionary and consumer staples and global small cap equity research generalist. - BS in Finance, Villanova University

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 24.72 7.88 0.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×