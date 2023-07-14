Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.3%
1 yr return
1.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-5.1%
Net Assets
$296 M
Holdings in Top 10
40.2%
Expense Ratio 2.10%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 36.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|SUHCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.3%
|-11.3%
|31.3%
|67.68%
|1 Yr
|1.4%
|-23.6%
|34.8%
|69.51%
|3 Yr
|-6.3%*
|-21.7%
|15.7%
|71.15%
|5 Yr
|-5.1%*
|-15.2%
|12.1%
|83.33%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.2%
|15.9%
|69.05%
* Annualized
|Period
|SUHCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.2%
|-53.9%
|5.0%
|29.41%
|2021
|-0.6%
|-22.3%
|12.3%
|58.82%
|2020
|0.0%
|-4.7%
|41.4%
|93.92%
|2019
|1.4%
|-10.2%
|13.1%
|98.48%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-5.7%
|16.7%
|76.19%
|Period
|SUHCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.3%
|-50.0%
|21.6%
|59.15%
|1 Yr
|1.4%
|-60.2%
|34.8%
|62.42%
|3 Yr
|-6.3%*
|-21.7%
|17.8%
|74.34%
|5 Yr
|-5.1%*
|-15.2%
|16.9%
|83.46%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.2%
|18.5%
|68.99%
* Annualized
|Period
|SUHCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.2%
|-53.9%
|5.0%
|29.41%
|2021
|-0.6%
|-22.3%
|12.3%
|58.82%
|2020
|0.0%
|-4.7%
|41.4%
|93.92%
|2019
|1.4%
|-10.2%
|13.1%
|98.48%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-5.7%
|16.7%
|76.98%
|SUHCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SUHCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|296 M
|1.02 M
|46.2 B
|58.54%
|Number of Holdings
|95
|25
|473
|45.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|120 M
|1.78 M
|21.6 B
|60.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|40.22%
|12.3%
|80.8%
|76.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SUHCX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.49%
|85.37%
|106.13%
|81.88%
|Cash
|3.51%
|-0.04%
|9.01%
|16.88%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.86%
|81.25%
|Other
|0.00%
|-22.99%
|3.38%
|78.13%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.37%
|80.63%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.39%
|80.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SUHCX % Rank
|Healthcare
|99.23%
|59.26%
|100.00%
|68.13%
|Basic Materials
|0.77%
|0.00%
|7.16%
|11.25%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|78.75%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.69%
|81.25%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.89%
|80.63%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.02%
|81.25%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|83.75%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|78.75%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.11%
|79.38%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.73%
|82.50%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.92%
|81.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SUHCX % Rank
|US
|87.38%
|53.67%
|104.41%
|43.75%
|Non US
|9.11%
|0.00%
|45.40%
|55.63%
|SUHCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.10%
|0.08%
|33.47%
|14.38%
|Management Fee
|0.77%
|0.03%
|1.25%
|67.07%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|97.37%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.03%
|0.25%
|39.47%
|SUHCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.25%
|90.00%
|SUHCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|36.59%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SUHCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|36.00%
|0.00%
|238.00%
|37.41%
|SUHCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SUHCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.01%
|86.67%
|SUHCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|SUHCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SUHCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.79%
|-2.54%
|1.85%
|83.44%
|SUHCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2001
20.43
20.4%
Lai ,CFA and CPA, is managing director and lead portfolio manager. Joined Deutsche Asset Management in 2001, previously serving as an analyst for Salomon Smith Barney and Paine Webber and as vice president/analyst for Citigroup Global Asset Management and Scudder Kemper Investments. Lai holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Hold a BS and MBA at University of Illinois.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 02, 2014
8.0
8.0%
Michael A. Sesser, Assistant Vice President. Portfolio Manager. Joined Deutsche Asset & Wealth Asset Management in 2009. Equity Research Analyst inNew York Since 2009. Previously, Business Intelligence Analyst, Corporate Executive Board (now owned by Gartner) from 2005-2007; Research Associate, Compass Lexecon (now owned by FTI Consulting) from 2003-2005. BA in Ethics, Politics & Economics from Yale University; MBA from University of Michigan, Ross School of Business (2007 - 2009).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 02, 2014
8.0
8.0%
- Portfolio Manager and Equity Research Analyst for Small and Mid Cap Equities: New York - Joined the Company in 1999, equity research analyst covering consumer discretionary and consumer staples and global small cap equity research generalist. - BS in Finance, Villanova University
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|24.72
|7.86
|0.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...