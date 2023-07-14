Home
SUHAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.02%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    DWS Health and Wellness Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    DWS
  • Inception Date
    Dec 29, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Leefin Lai

Fund Description

SUHAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SUHAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.6% -11.3% 31.3% 62.20%
1 Yr 2.9% -23.6% 34.8% 61.59%
3 Yr -2.6%* -21.7% 15.7% 50.00%
5 Yr -1.3%* -15.2% 12.1% 68.12%
10 Yr N/A* -6.2% 15.9% 61.11%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SUHAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.9% -53.9% 5.0% 25.49%
2021 2.2% -22.3% 12.3% 33.99%
2020 1.5% -4.7% 41.4% 86.49%
2019 2.5% -10.2% 13.1% 95.45%
2018 -1.5% -5.7% 16.7% 54.76%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SUHAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.6% -50.0% 21.6% 53.66%
1 Yr 2.9% -60.2% 34.8% 53.33%
3 Yr -2.6%* -21.7% 17.8% 55.26%
5 Yr -1.3%* -15.2% 16.9% 69.17%
10 Yr N/A* -6.2% 18.5% 66.67%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SUHAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.9% -53.9% 5.0% 25.49%
2021 2.2% -22.3% 12.3% 33.99%
2020 1.5% -4.7% 41.4% 86.49%
2019 2.5% -10.2% 13.1% 95.45%
2018 -1.5% -5.7% 16.7% 59.52%

NAV & Total Return History

SUHAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SUHAX Category Low Category High SUHAX % Rank
Net Assets 296 M 1.02 M 46.2 B 59.15%
Number of Holdings 95 25 473 45.63%
Net Assets in Top 10 120 M 1.78 M 21.6 B 60.63%
Weighting of Top 10 40.22% 12.3% 80.8% 77.50%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. UnitedHealth Group Inc 8.64%
  2. Johnson & Johnson 5.94%
  3. Eli Lilly and Co 4.71%
  4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 4.24%
  5. Pfizer Inc 3.58%
  6. Abbott Laboratories 3.03%
  7. Medtronic PLC 2.69%
  8. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co 2.65%
  9. AstraZeneca PLC ADR 2.52%
  10. Boston Scientific Corp 2.51%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SUHAX % Rank
Stocks 		96.49% 85.37% 106.13% 82.50%
Cash 		3.51% -0.04% 9.01% 17.50%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.86% 81.88%
Other 		0.00% -22.99% 3.38% 78.75%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.37% 81.25%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 12.39% 81.25%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SUHAX % Rank
Healthcare 		99.23% 59.26% 100.00% 68.75%
Basic Materials 		0.77% 0.00% 7.16% 11.88%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 79.38%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 22.69% 81.88%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 5.89% 81.25%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.02% 81.88%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 1.60% 84.38%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 79.38%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 9.11% 80.00%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.73% 83.13%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 1.92% 81.88%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SUHAX % Rank
US 		87.38% 53.67% 104.41% 44.38%
Non US 		9.11% 0.00% 45.40% 56.25%

SUHAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SUHAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.33% 0.08% 33.47% 32.50%
Management Fee 0.77% 0.03% 1.25% 67.68%
12b-1 Fee 0.24% 0.00% 1.00% 21.05%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.03% 0.25% 42.11%

Sales Fees

SUHAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 0.00% 5.75% 44.00%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

SUHAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% 34.15%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SUHAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 36.00% 0.00% 238.00% 38.13%

SUHAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SUHAX Category Low Category High SUHAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.14% 0.00% 2.01% 87.27%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SUHAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SUHAX Category Low Category High SUHAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.02% -2.54% 1.85% 35.67%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SUHAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SUHAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Leefin Lai

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2001

20.43

20.4%

Lai ,CFA and CPA, is managing director and lead portfolio manager. Joined Deutsche Asset Management in 2001, previously serving as an analyst for Salomon Smith Barney and Paine Webber and as vice president/analyst for Citigroup Global Asset Management and Scudder Kemper Investments. Lai holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Hold a BS and MBA at University of Illinois.

Michael Sesser

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 02, 2014

8.0

8.0%

Michael A. Sesser, Assistant Vice President. Portfolio Manager. Joined Deutsche Asset & Wealth Asset Management in 2009. Equity Research Analyst inNew York Since 2009. Previously, Business Intelligence Analyst, Corporate Executive Board (now owned by Gartner) from 2005-2007; Research Associate, Compass Lexecon (now owned by FTI Consulting) from 2003-2005. BA in Ethics, Politics & Economics from Yale University; MBA from University of Michigan, Ross School of Business (2007 - 2009).

Peter Barsa

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 02, 2014

8.0

8.0%

- Portfolio Manager and Equity Research Analyst for Small and Mid Cap Equities: New York - Joined the Company in 1999, equity research analyst covering consumer discretionary and consumer staples and global small cap equity research generalist. - BS in Finance, Villanova University

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 24.72 7.86 0.25

