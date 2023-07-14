Home
SUGCX (Mutual Fund)

Pioneer Global Sustainable Growth Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$10.2 -0.01 -0.1%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (SUGYX) Primary C (SUGCX) A (SUGAX)

Vitals

YTD Return

19.7%

1 yr return

19.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$2.03 M

Holdings in Top 10

33.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 13.63%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SUGCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 19.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.64%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Pioneer Global Sustainable Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Amundi US
  • Inception Date
    May 07, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Peckham

Fund Description

SUGCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SUGCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.7% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 19.6% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SUGCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.6% N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SUGCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.7% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 19.6% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SUGCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.6% N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

SUGCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SUGCX Category Low Category High SUGCX % Rank
Net Assets 2.03 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 54 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 672 K N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 33.88% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alphabet Inc Class C 4.87%
  2. Apple Inc 4.82%
  3. Microsoft Corp 4.48%
  4. Hensoldt AG Ordinary Shares 3.78%
  5. Hensoldt AG Ordinary Shares 3.78%
  6. Hensoldt AG Ordinary Shares 3.78%
  7. Hensoldt AG Ordinary Shares 3.78%
  8. Hensoldt AG Ordinary Shares 3.78%
  9. Hensoldt AG Ordinary Shares 3.78%
  10. Hensoldt AG Ordinary Shares 3.78%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SUGCX % Rank
Stocks 		97.02% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		2.98% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SUGCX % Rank
Technology 		28.34% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		14.80% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		13.95% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		13.15% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		10.44% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		9.70% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		7.68% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		1.95% N/A N/A N/A
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SUGCX % Rank
US 		64.86% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		32.16% N/A N/A N/A

SUGCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SUGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 13.63% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.65% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee 1.00% N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

SUGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

SUGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SUGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

SUGCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SUGCX Category Low Category High SUGCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SUGCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SUGCX Category Low Category High SUGCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.64% N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SUGCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

SUGCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Peckham

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 07, 2021

1.07

1.1%

Mr. Peckham, senior vice president and portfolio manager, joined Pioneer in 2002. He formerly was the Head of Global Fundamental Research. He is a member of the Global Equity team, and a member of the U.S. Equity staff since 2002.

Jeffrey Sacknowitz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 07, 2021

1.07

1.1%

Mr. Sacknowitz is a Portfolio Manager in the International/Global Equities group. He is responsible for managing International Growth strategies. Mr. Sacknowitz joined Putnam in 1999 and has been in the investment industry since 1993. Previously at Putnam, Mr. Sacknowitz was an Analyst in the Global Equity Research group, where he focused on the global technology sector. Prior to joining Putnam, he was an Investment Officer at Independence Investment Associates from 1998 to 1999, and an Analyst at HSBC James Capel Tokyo from 1993 to 1998. Mr. Sacknowitz earned an M.A. in Political Science and International Relations from Princeton University; and M.A in International Relations, Japanese Politics, from the University of Tokyo; and a B.A. from Colgate University.

Brian Chen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 07, 2021

1.07

1.1%

Brian Chen joined Clough Capital in 2010 and currently serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Clough China Fund. Brian has over 27 years of Asia investment industry experience and covers investments in that region. Prior to joining the Firm, Brian was an Analyst at both Liberty Square Asset Management and Grosvenor Street Capital concentrating on public equities, and he also worked at ChinaVest on the private equity side. Brian also has extensive Wall Street experience from earlier in his career having worked at Salomon Brothers, Credit Suisse First Boston and ING-Barings. Additionally, Brian is a CFA® charterholder and holds a B.A. in Economics from Duke University as well as an MBA with concentrations in Finance and International Business from Columbia University Business School.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

