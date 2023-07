In certain market conditions, the fund may pursue its investment objective by investing a significant portion of its assets in cash or short-term debt obligations. The fund may invest in both investment grade securities and non-investment grade securities, also known as high yield securities or “junk” bonds. The fund may invest without limitation in non-investment grade securities. Investment grade securities include securities rated in one of the four highest rating categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization, such as BBB- or higher by Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P®”). The fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis and may engage in short sales. The fund may without limitation seek to obtain market exposure to the securities in which it primarily invests by entering into buybacks or dollar rolls. The fund may also invest without limitation in securities denominated in foreign currencies and in U.S. dollar denominated securities of foreign issuers. Mortgage-backed securities are pools of mortgage loans that are assembled as securities for sale to investors by various governmental, government-related and private organizations. Asset-backed securities are securities that are secured or “backed” by pools of various types of assets, such as automobile loans, consumer loans, credit cards and equipment leases, on which cash payments are due at fixed intervals over set periods of time.

The fund may invest in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts (including interest rate, bond, U.S. Treasury and fixed income index futures contracts), currency and other forwards, including non-deliverable forwards (“NDFs”), and swap agreements (including credit default swaps) subject to applicable law and any other restrictions described in the fund’s Prospectus or Statement of Additional Information (“SAI”). The fund’s investment in credit default swap agreements may include both single-name credit default swap agreements and credit default swap index products, such as CDX index products. The use of these derivative transactions may allow the fund to obtain net long or short exposures to select currencies, interest rates, countries, durations or credit risks. These derivatives may be used to enhance fund returns, increase liquidity, manage the duration of the fund’s portfolio and/or gain exposure to certain instruments or markets ( i.e. , the corporate bond market) in a more efficient or less expensive way. The credit default swap agreements that the fund invests in may provide exposure to an index of securities representative of the entire investment grade and high yield fixed income markets, which can include underlying issuers rated as low as CCC by S&P®. Derivative instruments that provide exposure to fixed income instruments may be used to satisfy the fund’s 80% investment policy. The fund’s derivatives investments, other than credit default swaps where the fund is a protection seller, are valued at market value. Credit default swaps where the fund is a protection seller are valued at notional value.

The portfolio management team attempts to maximize total return by pursuing relative value opportunities throughout all sectors of the fixed income market. The portfolio managers screen hundreds of securities to determine how each will perform in various interest rate environments. The portfolio

managers construct these scenarios by considering the outlook for interest rates, fundamental credit analysis and option-adjusted spread analysis. The portfolio managers compare these investment opportunities and assemble the fund’s portfolio from the best available values. The portfolio management team constantly monitors the expected returns of the securities in the fund versus those available in the market and of other securities the portfolio management team is considering for purchase. The portfolio management team’s strategy is to replace securities that it feels are approaching fair market value with those that, according to its analysis, are significantly undervalued. As a result of this strategy, the fund’s portfolio turnover rate will vary from year to year depending on market conditions and the fund may engage in frequent and active trading.

The fund may invest a substantial portion of its assets (more than 25%) in securities and instruments that are economically tied to one or more foreign countries if economic and business conditions warrant such investment. The fund will invest no more than 50% of its net assets in investments in developing countries or emerging markets.

The fund may lend its securities to broker-dealers and other financial institutions to earn additional income.

The fund pursues its objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets in fixed income instruments. The fixed income instruments in which the fund may invest can be of varying maturities and include bonds, debt securities, mortgage- and asset-backed securities (including to-be-announced securities) and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non-U.S. public- or private-sector entities. The portfolio duration of the fund will normally not exceed 8 years but may be greater based on market conditions. The fund may also have a negative duration. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. A portfolio with negative duration generally incurs a loss when interest rates and yields fall. For purposes of calculating the fund’s portfolio duration, the fund includes the effect of the derivative instruments held by the fund.