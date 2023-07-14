Home
Trending ETFs

STYJX (Mutual Fund)

STYJX (Mutual Fund)

Allspring Core Plus Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.24 -0.05 -0.44%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
A (STYAX) Primary C (WFIPX) Inst (WIPIX) Other (WIPDX) Retirement (STYJX)

Vitals

YTD Return

1.2%

1 yr return

-3.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.9%

Net Assets

$2.47 B

Holdings in Top 10

35.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.47%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 194.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

STYJX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.28%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Allspring Core Plus Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allspring Global Investments
  • Inception Date
    Oct 31, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Janet Rilling

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, we invest:
at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in debt securities;
up to 35% of the Fund’s total assets in debt securities that are below investment-grade; and
up to 25% of the Fund’s total assets in debt securities of foreign issuers, including emerging markets issuers and debt securities denominated in foreign currencies.
We invest principally in debt securities, including corporate, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, bank loans, foreign sovereign debt, supranational agencies, and U.S. Government obligations. These securities may have fixed, floating or variable rates and may include debt securities of both domestic and foreign issuers. We invest in both investment-grade and below investment-grade debt securities (often called “high yield” securities or “junk bonds”), including unrated securities, as well as securities that are in default at the time of purchase.
We may invest in debt securities of foreign issuers, including emerging markets issuers, denominated in any currency. We may seek to add yield by having exposures to a variety of credits, mortgages, and higher yielding countries and currencies. We may also use futures and swap agreements to manage risk or to enhance return. We may enter into currency-related transactions through derivative instruments, including currency and cross currency forwards. The use of derivative currency transactions is intended to allow the Fund to manage, hedge or reduce a foreign currency-specific risk exposure of a portfolio security or its denominated currency or to obtain net long exposure to selected currencies for the purpose of generating income or additional returns.
While we may purchase securities of any maturity or duration, under normal circumstances, we expect to maintain an overall portfolio dollar-weighted average effective duration that is within 1 year of that of the Fund’s benchmark. The Fund’s benchmark, the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, had a duration of 6.81 years, as of November 30, 2021. “Dollar-Weighted Average Effective Duration” is an aggregate measure of the sensitivity of a fund’s fixed income portfolio securities to changes in interest rates. As a general matter, the price of a fixed income security with a longer effective duration will fluctuate more in response to changes in interest rates than the price of a fixed income security with a shorter effective duration.
We start our investment process with a top-down, macroeconomic outlook to determine portfolio duration and yield curve positioning as well as industry, sector and credit quality allocations. Macroeconomic factors considered may include, among others, the pace of economic growth, employment conditions, corporate profits, inflation, monetary and fiscal policy, as well as the influence of international economic and financial conditions. Within these parameters, we then apply rigorous credit research to select individual securities that we believe can add value from income and/or the potential for capital appreciation. Our credit research may include an assessment of an issuer’s general financial condition, its competitive positioning and management strength, as well as industry characteristics and other factors. We may sell a security due to changes in credit characteristics or outlook, as well as changes in portfolio strategy or cash flow needs. A security may also be sold and replaced with one that presents a better value or risk/reward profile.
Read More

STYJX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period STYJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.2% -4.3% 4.5% 26.84%
1 Yr -3.5% -16.1% 162.7% 28.56%
3 Yr -6.4%* -12.4% 47.6% 35.12%
5 Yr -1.9%* -10.0% 55.5% 28.86%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% 9.43%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period STYJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.3% -34.7% 131.9% 61.82%
2021 -1.3% -6.0% 15.7% 18.83%
2020 1.9% -9.6% 118.7% 23.62%
2019 1.3% -0.4% 5.8% 66.78%
2018 -0.6% -2.2% 3.3% 43.33%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period STYJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.2% -15.5% 4.5% 27.79%
1 Yr -3.5% -16.1% 162.7% 24.93%
3 Yr -6.4%* -12.4% 47.6% 34.82%
5 Yr -1.9%* -10.0% 55.5% 32.54%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.4% 8.99%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period STYJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.3% -34.7% 131.9% 59.96%
2021 -1.3% -6.0% 15.7% 18.93%
2020 1.9% -9.6% 118.7% 23.62%
2019 1.3% -0.4% 5.8% 68.19%
2018 -0.6% -2.2% 3.3% 52.58%

NAV & Total Return History

STYJX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

STYJX Category Low Category High STYJX % Rank
Net Assets 2.47 B 2.88 M 287 B 35.14%
Number of Holdings 569 1 17234 55.24%
Net Assets in Top 10 836 M -106 M 27.6 B 29.14%
Weighting of Top 10 35.86% 3.7% 123.9% 31.79%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High STYJX % Rank
Bonds 		89.92% 3.97% 268.18% 83.02%
Cash 		7.51% -181.13% 95.99% 20.48%
Convertible Bonds 		2.45% 0.00% 7.93% 18.10%
Preferred Stocks 		0.13% 0.00% 77.13% 23.71%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 58.92%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 44.86%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High STYJX % Rank
Securitized 		31.73% 0.00% 98.40% 43.62%
Government 		30.62% 0.00% 86.23% 38.00%
Corporate 		28.56% 0.00% 100.00% 54.86%
Cash & Equivalents 		5.44% 0.00% 95.99% 39.14%
Derivative 		3.38% 0.00% 25.16% 12.38%
Municipal 		0.27% 0.00% 100.00% 57.24%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High STYJX % Rank
US 		76.59% 3.63% 210.09% 83.81%
Non US 		13.33% -6.54% 58.09% 24.19%

STYJX - Expenses

Operational Fees

STYJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.47% 0.01% 20.64% 75.91%
Management Fee 0.42% 0.00% 1.76% 72.89%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 5.72%
Administrative Fee 0.03% 0.01% 0.50% 5.16%

Sales Fees

STYJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

STYJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

STYJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 194.00% 2.00% 493.39% 67.60%

STYJX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

STYJX Category Low Category High STYJX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.21% 0.00% 10.82% 16.08%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

STYJX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

STYJX Category Low Category High STYJX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.28% -1.28% 8.97% 17.25%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

STYJX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

STYJX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Janet Rilling

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 18, 2008

13.88

13.9%

Janet Rilling is a senior portfolio manager and the head of the Plus Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. In this capacity, she has oversight and portfolio management responsibilities for separate accounts, mutual funds, and commingled vehicles across a range of strategies. Janet joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). She joined WFAM from Strong Capital Management. Prior to joining WFAM, she was a high-yield and investment-grade credit research analyst and a portfolio manager. Janet began her investment industry career in 1990 as an auditor with Coopers & Lybrand, specializing in the manufacturing and financial services industries. She earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance and a master’s degree in finance from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Janet is a certified public accountant and has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

Noah Wise

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2015

7.33

7.3%

Noah Wise is a senior portfolio manager for the Plus Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Noah joined WFAM as a research analyst and later became a portfolio manager. Prior to joining the firm, Noah worked as a lead market maker for Interactive Brokers. Noah began his investment industry career in 2001. He earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in securities analysis from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Noah has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

Christopher Kauffman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 19, 2015

6.95

7.0%

Christopher Kauffman is a senior portfolio manager for the Plus Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Christopher joined WFAM from Tattersall Advisory Group, where he served in a similar role. Before that, he was an investment officer for NISA Investment Advisors, where he was responsible for MBS analysis, risk assessment, and trading. He began his investment industry career in 1997. Christopher earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and economics and a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from Washington University in St. Louis. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a member of CFA Institute.

Michael Schueller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 23, 2017

5.02

5.0%

Michael (Mike) Schueller is a senior portfolio manager for the Plus Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). He joined WFAM as a senior investment research analyst from Strong Capital Management, where he held a similar position. Mike rejoined Strong in 2000, having left the firm to start a trust department for Community Bank & Trust in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Before that, he served as associate counsel for Strong’s legal department. Prior to this, Mike practiced law with Reinhart, Boerner, Van Deuren, Norris & Rieselbach, S.C., in Milwaukee, specializing in corporate reorganizations, mergers, and acquisitions. He began his investment industry career in 1998. Mike earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Minnesota and a law degree from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

Michal Stanczyk

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Michal Stanczyk is a portfolio manager and research analyst for the Plus Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to joining WFAM, Michal worked for Wells Fargo within the Wholesale Leadership Pipeline Program. He began his investment industry in 2006. Michal earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Indiana Wesleyan University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.77 1.16

