SEI Institutional Managed Trust Tax-Managed Managed Volatility Fund

mutual fund
STVYX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.68 +0.06 +0.31%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (TMMAX) Primary Inst (STVYX)
Vitals

YTD Return

2.8%

1 yr return

1.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.6%

Net Assets

$997 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.98%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

STVYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.28%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SEI Institutional Managed Trust Tax-Managed Managed Volatility Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    SEI
  • Inception Date
    Apr 30, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    4271119
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Seto

Fund Description

The Tax-Managed Managed Volatility Fund will typically invest in securities of U.S. companies of all capitalization ranges. These securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, warrants and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Fund may also, to a lesser extent, invest in American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), real estate investment trusts (REITs) and securities of non-U.S. companies. Although the

Fund will be measured against the Russell 3000 Index, the Fund is expected to have significant sector and market capitalization deviations from the index given its focus on absolute risk as opposed to index relative risk. This could lead to significant performance deviations relative to the index over shorter-term periods.

The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying on a number of sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) with differing investment approaches to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation, the Fund's adviser (SIMC or the Adviser). In managing its portion of the Fund's assets, each Sub-Adviser intends to achieve returns similar to those of the broad U.S. equity markets in a tax-efficient fashion but with a lower level of volatility. The Fund seeks to achieve lower volatility by constructing a portfolio of securities that effectively weighs securities based on their total expected risk and return without regard to market capitalization and industry. This will tend to lead the Fund's Sub-Advisers to construct portfolios with a low beta relative to the overall U.S. equity market. In addition, the Sub-Advisers will look to manage the impact of taxes by controlling portfolio turnover levels, selling stocks with the highest tax cost first and opportunistically harvesting losses to offset gains where possible.

Read More

STVYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period STVYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.8% -13.6% 215.2% 65.10%
1 Yr 1.3% -58.6% 197.5% 68.59%
3 Yr 6.1%* -23.3% 64.1% 54.82%
5 Yr 3.6%* -15.4% 29.3% 25.43%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% 37.61%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period STVYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.0% -65.1% 22.3% 28.86%
2021 8.8% -25.3% 25.5% 41.76%
2020 -0.3% -8.4% 56.7% 57.26%
2019 4.6% -9.2% 10.4% 46.90%
2018 -1.5% -9.4% 3.1% 5.77%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period STVYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.8% -13.6% 215.2% 62.09%
1 Yr 1.3% -58.6% 197.5% 68.17%
3 Yr 6.1%* -23.3% 64.1% 55.19%
5 Yr 3.6%* -15.2% 31.9% 30.57%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% 35.65%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period STVYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.0% -65.1% 22.3% 28.86%
2021 8.8% -25.3% 25.5% 41.85%
2020 -0.3% -8.4% 56.7% 57.17%
2019 4.6% -9.2% 10.4% 46.90%
2018 -1.5% -8.9% 3.3% 18.53%

NAV & Total Return History

STVYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

STVYX Category Low Category High STVYX % Rank
Net Assets 997 M 1 M 151 B 47.03%
Number of Holdings 153 2 1727 19.79%
Net Assets in Top 10 258 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 49.10%
Weighting of Top 10 25.51% 5.0% 99.2% 62.77%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 4.19%
  2. Johnson & Johnson 2.85%
  3. Walmart Inc 2.81%
  4. Eli Lilly and Co 2.69%
  5. Microsoft Corp 2.46%
  6. Anthem Inc 2.22%
  7. SEI Government F (SDIT) 2.20%
  8. Oracle Corp 2.08%
  9. Merck & Co Inc 2.05%
  10. AutoZone Inc 2.04%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High STVYX % Rank
Stocks 		97.65% 28.02% 125.26% 63.46%
Cash 		2.35% -88.20% 71.98% 33.83%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 75.53%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 72.99%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 74.03%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 74.63%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High STVYX % Rank
Healthcare 		21.55% 0.00% 30.08% 10.31%
Technology 		18.92% 0.00% 54.02% 7.92%
Consumer Defense 		17.48% 0.00% 34.10% 3.71%
Financial Services 		14.43% 0.00% 58.05% 86.72%
Industrials 		11.96% 0.00% 42.76% 45.96%
Utilities 		7.34% 0.00% 27.04% 17.57%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.05% 0.00% 22.74% 67.66%
Communication Services 		1.21% 0.00% 26.58% 94.47%
Basic Materials 		0.85% 0.00% 21.69% 90.35%
Energy 		0.80% 0.00% 54.00% 96.12%
Real Estate 		0.41% 0.00% 90.54% 81.85%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High STVYX % Rank
US 		95.15% 24.51% 121.23% 40.48%
Non US 		2.50% 0.00% 41.42% 61.66%

STVYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

STVYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.98% 0.04% 45.41% 45.42%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 67.30%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.30% 0.01% 0.50% 95.06%

Sales Fees

STVYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

STVYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

STVYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 488.00% 35.91%

STVYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

STVYX Category Low Category High STVYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.11% 0.00% 41.90% 52.29%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

STVYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

STVYX Category Low Category High STVYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.28% -1.51% 4.28% 53.64%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

STVYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

STVYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Seto

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 20, 2007

14.45

14.5%

Thomas is responsible for all portfolio management and trading related to our equity strategies. Prior to joining Parametric in 1998, Thomas served as the head of US Equity Index investments at Barclays Global Investors. He earned an MBA in finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BS in electrical engineering from the University of Washington.

Harindra de Silva

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 20, 2007

14.45

14.5%

Harindra (Harin) de Silva is a portfolio manager for the Systematic Edge team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Before WFAM, Harin was a principal at Analysis Group, Inc., where he was responsible for providing economic research services to institutional investors, including investment managers, large pension funds, and endowments. He focuses on the ongoing research effort for equity and factor-based asset allocation strategies. Harin earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology, a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance, a master’s degree in econometrics from the University of Rochester, and a Ph.D. in finance from the University of California, Irvine. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

Ryan Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2007

14.42

14.4%

Ryan Brown is a portfolio manager for the Systematic Edge team at Allspring Global Investments. He is responsible for the day-to-day portfolio management and trading for U.S. equity-based investment strategies and contributes to the ongoing research efforts of these strategies. Ryan joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to WFAM, Ryan worked for Beekman Capital Management, where he was responsible for selecting stocks within the financial services sector. Ryan earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Brigham Young University and a master’s degree in finance from the University of Utah. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

Puneet Mansharamani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2010

11.5

11.5%

Puneet Mansharamani, CFA, is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. Mr. Mansharamani has more than 14 years of investment experience. At LSV, Mr. Mansharamani is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Mansharamani was an Analyst at Institutional Trust National City Corporation. His responsibilities included project management, systems development and designing financial and analytical applications fo

Josef Lakonishok

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2010

11.5

11.5%

Dr. Lakonishok joined LSV in 1994, where he currently serves as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer, Partner and Portfolio Manager Dr. Lakonishok has more than 30 years of investment and research experience. Dr. Lakonishok was, until 2004, the William G. Karnes Professor of Finance at the College of Commerce & Business Administration at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Before that, he held staff and visiting professorships at Tel Aviv University, Cornell University, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and the University of British Columbia.

Paul Bouchey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 14, 2014

7.63

7.6%

Paul leads Parametric’s research and development activities across all strategies. He has authored numerous academic and practitioner articles in publications such as the Journal of Portfolio Management, the Journal of Wealth Management, and the Journal of Index Investing. Paul earned a BA in mathematics and physics from Whitman College and an MS in computational finance and risk management from the University of Washington. A CFA charterholder, he is a member of the CFA Society of Seattle.

Greg Sleight

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 14, 2014

7.63

7.6%

Greg Sleight is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. At LSV, Mr. Sleight is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Mr. Sleight received a B.S. in Material Science & Engineering from the University of Illinois in 2000 and an M.B.A. in Econometrics, Economics & Analytic Finance from the University of Chicago in 2006.

Guy Lakonishok

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 14, 2014

7.63

7.6%

Guy Lakonishok, CFA is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst at LSV. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Lakonishok was a Vice President in the Quantitative Equity group at BlackRock. His responsibilities included research, portfolio implementation, system development and performance attribution. Prior to this experience, Mr. Lakonishok was an analyst in the Quantitative Equity group at Weiss, Peck, and Greer, where he was responsible for developing portfolio analytics and assisting in the day-to-day management of the portfolios. Mr. Lakonishok received a B.S. in Applied Science with

Jason Karceski

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 14, 2014

7.63

7.6%

Jason Karceski, Ph.D., has served as a Senior Research Analyst of LSV since 2009, a partner since 2012 and portfolio manager since 2014.

Dante D'Orazio

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2022

0.33

0.3%

Dante D’Orazio, CFA, is a Partner and Portfolio Manager who developed the firm’s price driven model currently utilized in both the U.S. and Japanese markets. Mr. D’Orazio makes major contributions to the overall portfolio risk and asset allocation among all models. He has extensive experience in modeling equities, bonds, and options that dates back to 1986. Mr. D’Orazio joined Double Alpha in July 1997. From 1995 to 1997, Mr. D’Orazio specialized in Corporate Bonds and credit curve analysis at Salomon Brothers’ Fixed Income Strategy Group. In 1986, Mr. D’Orazio was responsible for the development of equity derivative models, trading strategies, and risk management at New Windsor Associates. Mr. D’Orazio received a BS in Computer Science with concentration in Finance from Brooklyn College. In 1995 he received the CFA charter.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

