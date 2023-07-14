The Tax-Managed Managed Volatility Fund will typically invest in securities of U.S. companies of all capitalization ranges. These securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, warrants and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Fund may also, to a lesser extent, invest in American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), real estate investment trusts (REITs) and securities of non-U.S. companies. Although the

Fund will be measured against the Russell 3000 Index, the Fund is expected to have significant sector and market capitalization deviations from the index given its focus on absolute risk as opposed to index relative risk. This could lead to significant performance deviations relative to the index over shorter-term periods.

The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying on a number of sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) with differing investment approaches to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation, the Fund's adviser (SIMC or the Adviser). In managing its portion of the Fund's assets, each Sub-Adviser intends to achieve returns similar to those of the broad U.S. equity markets in a tax-efficient fashion but with a lower level of volatility. The Fund seeks to achieve lower volatility by constructing a portfolio of securities that effectively weighs securities based on their total expected risk and return without regard to market capitalization and industry. This will tend to lead the Fund's Sub-Advisers to construct portfolios with a low beta relative to the overall U.S. equity market. In addition, the Sub-Advisers will look to manage the impact of taxes by controlling portfolio turnover levels, selling stocks with the highest tax cost first and opportunistically harvesting losses to offset gains where possible.