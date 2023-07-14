Mills Riddick, CFA, Chief Investment Officer of Ceredex, manages the portion of the Large Cap Disciplined Equity Fund's assets allocated to Ceredex. He has worked in investment management since 1982. In 1989, Mr. Riddick joined Trusco Capital Management (Trusco) (now known as Virtus Fund Advisers, LLC), Ceredex's predecessor firm. After joining Trusco, he assumed a lead client service role and took on portfolio management responsibilities. Mr. Riddick started with the growth strategy and subsequently began working for the large cap value strategy that he manages today. In 1995, Mr. Riddick became the strategy's sole portfolio manager and was appointed head of the Value Equity team. Mr. Riddick held both of these positions without interruption from 1995 until 2008. During this time, Mr. Riddick played a lead role in crafting Trusco's equity investment philosophy and assembling its team of professionals who are dedicated to value equity. In recent years, Mr. Riddick led Ceredex's transition from an investment boutique integrated within Trusco to an independently managed firm. His efforts contributed to Ceredex's eventual incorporation and registration with the SEC. Ceredex began operating as an independent registered investment adviser on March 31, 2008.