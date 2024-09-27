In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objectives, the Adviser has selected CSM Advisors, LLC (“CSM”), an affiliate of, and under common control with, the Adviser, and Red Cedar Investment Management, LLC (“Red Cedar”) (each, a “Sub-Adviser” and together, the “Sub-Advisers”) to serve as the Fund’s investment sub-advisers and allocates the Fund’s assets to the Sub-Advisers. The Adviser is responsible for establishing the target allocation of the Fund’s assets to each Sub-Adviser and may adjust the target allocations at its discretion. As of the date of this Prospectus, the anticipated target allocations to each Sub-Adviser are indicated in the below table. The Adviser is responsible for establishing the target allocations of the Fund’s assets to each Sub-Adviser and such allocations may change in the future.

Sub-Adviser Target Asset Allocation Investment Style CSM Advisors, LLC 65% Core Red Cedar Investment Management, LLC 35% Plus

To pursue its objectives, under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 65% of its net assets in investment grade debt securities. Securities in which the Fund may invest include U.S. Treasury and U.S. government agency securities, investment grade corporate debt instruments, investment grade preferred securities, investment grade municipal bonds, mortgage-backed (including collateralized mortgage backed-securities), asset-backed securities, collateralized loan obligations, bank loans, and below investment grade securities. Investment grade securities are those rated at the time of acquisition Baa3 or higher by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or BBB- or higher by Standard & Poor’s, a division of McGraw Hill Companies Inc. (“S&P”), or Fitch Ratings Ltd. (“Fitch”) or, if unrated by S&P, Moody’s or Fitch, determined by CSM or Red Cedar to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest over 25% of its net assets in the financials sector. Below investment grade securities, also known as “high yield” or “junk” securities, will not exceed 35% of the Fund’s net assets at the time of purchase.

The Fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity. The Fund will seek to maintain an effective duration within 75% to 125% of that of its benchmark, the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index.

CSM focuses on investment in investment grade securities and attempts to diversify the Fund’s portfolio by holding debt obligations of various issuers in a variety of sectors. Red Cedar focuses on investment in below investment grade securities sourced from multiple asset classes, including preferred securities, structured credit (e.g., asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities and commercial backed corporate securities), traditional corporate high yield securities, bank loans and collateralized loan obligations. Red Cedar’s Plus investment strategy involves tactical and strategic allocation changes among these asset classes based on Red Cedar’s analysis of relative value. As the market and economy change, those asset classes may be rotated into more traditional high yield or “rising stars” in the corporate bond market. “Rising stars” are securities which exhibit improving fundamentals and are anticipated by Red Cedar to receive a ratings upgrade from high yield to investment grade in the foreseeable future.

The Fund will utilize derivatives, including futures, forward contracts, options, swaps, and other various derivative products. The Fund’s use of derivative instruments may be for investment purposes for enhancing returns, hedging against market risks, or providing synthetic exposure to specific industries or securities. The Fund intends to use futures and swaps to hedge against general market risk, while it intends to use interest rate swaps and credit default swaps to hedge against interest rate risk and credit risk, respectively. The Fund will use options to hedge against market risk and to enhance returns and gain synthetic exposure to a security without holding the underlying asset. Other uses of derivatives may be employed as deemed appropriate by a Sub-Adviser.

The Fund may invest its assets in securities of non-U.S. issuers. The Fund’s investments in foreign securities may include non-U.S. Dollar denominated securities traded outside of the United States or U.S. Dollar denominated securities. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in non-U.S. Dollar denominated securities.

Red Cedar employs a derivatives overlay strategy to, among other things, adjust the risk profile of the Fund’s portfolio. Within the Plus sleeve, Red Cedar may seek to mitigate undesired risk exposures through hedges, including, among other strategies, the purchase of credit default swap contracts and foreign currency futures. In addition, the derivatives overlay strategy may also be used for duration and currency management. Red Cedar seeks to target the desired duration and term structure exposure of the entire portfolio, both Core and Plus segments, using U.S. Treasury futures. Red Cedar may utilize currency futures to hedge non-U.S. dollar positions, as desired, of the entire portfolio, both Core and Plus segments.

The Sub-Advisers seek to identify securities which they believe offer significantly higher yields than U.S. Treasury securities of comparable maturity, while striving to maintain stability of principal and preserving credit quality through extensive credit analysis and broad diversification across security types. The Sub-Advisers select preferred securities based upon a review of yield characteristics, call provisions, credit quality and ratings, and ability to continue paying dividends, among other features. In evaluating and selecting debt securities, the Sub-Advisers balance various factors, including increased yield as compared to U.S. Treasuries, maturity, call provisions and credit quality. The Fund will generally sell a security if its full valuation is realized, if better opportunities are identified, if news alters the Sub-Adviser’s investment thesis, if the security’s credit quality deteriorates, or if the Fund requires cash to meet redemption requests.