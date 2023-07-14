The fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investment grade tax-exempt obligations, such as municipal securities, including securities subject to the U.S. federal alternative minimum tax. The issuers of these securities may be located in any U.S. state, territory or possession. The fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in securities subject to the U.S. federal income tax. The fund may also invest a portion of its net assets in certain taxable debt instruments. As a result of its investment strategy, the fund’s portfolio turnover rate may be 100% or more.

In selecting investments for purchase and sale, the subadviser tries to manage risk as much as possible. Based on the subadviser’s analysis of municipalities, credit risk, market trends and investment cycles, the subadviser attempts to invest more of the fund’s assets in undervalued municipal securities and less in overvalued municipal securities taking into consideration maturity, sector, credit, state and supply and demand levels.

The subadviser also attempts to identify and invest in municipal issuers with improving credit and avoid those with deteriorating credit. The subadviser anticipates that the fund’s effective maturity will range from 4 to 10 years but there is no limit on the maturities of individual securities in which the fund may invest. The fund invests in securities rated investment grade by at least one nationally recognized statistical rating organization or unrated securities that the subadviser believes are of comparable quality. The subadviser may retain securities if the rating of the security falls below investment grade and the subadviser deems retention of the security to be in the best interests of the fund.

In addition, to implement its investment strategy, the fund may buy or sell derivative instruments (such as treasury futures) to use as part of a strategy designed to reduce exposure to other risks, such as interest rate or credit risks.