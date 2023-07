Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests largely in a diversified and supervised portfolio of common stocks or convertible securities, believed by management to have growth potential over the years. In pursuing the Fund’s investment objective, the Fund management team seeks to minimize the recognition of capital gains. The Fund currently emphasizes companies with mid to large market capitalizations. The Fund’s investments are not, however, limited by a company’s market capitalization and the Fund may invest in companies with any market capitalization.

Fund management may, when consistent with the Fund’s investment objective, buy or sell options or futures on a security or an index of securities (collectively, commonly known as derivatives).