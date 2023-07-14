Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Allspring Common Stock Fund

mutual fund
STSAX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$8.03 -0.08 -0.99%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (SCSAX) Primary C (STSAX) Other (SCSDX) Inst (SCNSX) Retirement (SCSRX)
STSAX (Mutual Fund)

Allspring Common Stock Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$8.03 -0.08 -0.99%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (SCSAX) Primary C (STSAX) Other (SCSDX) Inst (SCNSX) Retirement (SCSRX)
STSAX (Mutual Fund)

Allspring Common Stock Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$8.03 -0.08 -0.99%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (SCSAX) Primary C (STSAX) Other (SCSDX) Inst (SCNSX) Retirement (SCSRX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Allspring Common Stock Fund

STSAX | Fund

$8.03

$915 M

0.00%

1.99%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.8%

1 yr return

-16.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-10.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-15.0%

Net Assets

$915 M

Holdings in Top 10

19.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.99%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 48.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Allspring Common Stock Fund

STSAX | Fund

$8.03

$915 M

0.00%

1.99%

STSAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -10.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -15.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.26%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Allspring Common Stock Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allspring Global Investments
  • Inception Date
    Nov 30, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Miller

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, we invest:
at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in common stocks; and
up to 25% of the Fund’s total assets in equity securities of foreign issuers, including ADRs and similar investments.
We invest principally in common stocks of small-and medium-capitalization domestic and foreign companies, which we define as those with market capitalizations falling within the ranges of the Russell 2000® Index and the Russell Midcap® Index at the time of purchase. The ranges of the Russell 2000® Index and the Russell Midcap® Index were approximately $31.57 million to $13.96 billion and $434.76 million to $73.62 billion, respectively, as of December 31, 2021, and are expected to change frequently.
We invest principally in common stocks of small-and medium-capitalization companies that we believe are underpriced yet have attractive growth prospects. Our analysis is based on the determination of a company’s “private market valuation,” which is the price an investor would be willing to pay for the entire company. We determine a company’s private market valuation based upon several different types of analysis. We carry out a fundamental analysis of a company’s cash flows, asset valuations, competitive factors, and other industry specific factors. We also gauge the company’s management strength, financial health, and growth potential in determining a company’s private market valuation. We place an emphasis on company management, even meeting with management in certain situations. Finally, we focus on the long-term strategic direction of the company. We then compare the private market valuation as determined by these factors to the company’s public market valuation, and invest in the securities of those companies where we believe there is a significant gap between the two.
We may sell an investment when its price no longer compares favorably with the company’s private market valuation. In addition, we may choose to sell an investment where the fundamentals deteriorate or the strategy of the management or the management itself changes.
Read More

STSAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period STSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.8% -23.7% 31.6% 53.38%
1 Yr -16.0% -41.1% 28.9% 98.50%
3 Yr -10.9%* -20.8% 20.7% 98.96%
5 Yr -15.0%* -15.0% 80.6% 100.00%
10 Yr -9.0%* -10.0% 11.3% 99.18%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period STSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -40.1% -52.6% 20.1% 97.97%
2021 -5.7% -25.0% 15.1% 98.19%
2020 2.1% -2.9% 196.6% 69.97%
2019 1.1% -2.6% 8.3% 97.18%
2018 -6.5% -11.1% 0.0% 94.43%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period STSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.8% -27.0% 31.6% 46.87%
1 Yr -16.0% -41.1% 48.6% 98.25%
3 Yr -10.9%* -20.8% 20.7% 98.94%
5 Yr -15.0%* -15.0% 80.6% 100.00%
10 Yr -9.0%* -9.0% 12.9% 100.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period STSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -40.1% -52.6% 20.1% 97.97%
2021 -5.7% -25.0% 15.1% 98.19%
2020 2.1% -2.9% 196.6% 69.97%
2019 1.1% -2.6% 8.3% 97.18%
2018 -6.5% -11.1% 0.0% 97.65%

NAV & Total Return History

STSAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

STSAX Category Low Category High STSAX % Rank
Net Assets 915 M 481 K 145 B 34.66%
Number of Holdings 87 1 2445 51.74%
Net Assets in Top 10 189 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 28.86%
Weighting of Top 10 19.84% 2.9% 100.0% 52.87%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Carlisle Companies Inc 2.50%
  2. Sun Communities Inc 2.15%
  3. Zendesk Inc 2.08%
  4. Atkore Inc 2.06%
  5. Hologic Inc 2.05%
  6. ON Semiconductor Corp 1.96%
  7. Dana Inc 1.93%
  8. LivaNova PLC 1.93%
  9. 8x8 Inc 1.91%
  10. VICI Properties Inc Ordinary Shares 1.89%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High STSAX % Rank
Stocks 		97.67% 0.00% 100.57% 65.17%
Cash 		2.33% -2.51% 100.00% 33.33%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 81.84%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 80.35%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 82.34%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 81.34%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High STSAX % Rank
Industrials 		21.86% 0.00% 45.89% 9.98%
Technology 		19.38% 0.00% 40.65% 18.95%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.02% 2.49% 46.48% 38.40%
Healthcare 		12.77% 0.00% 47.15% 22.44%
Financial Services 		11.77% 0.00% 46.10% 76.06%
Real Estate 		9.78% 0.00% 25.82% 20.70%
Basic Materials 		7.02% 0.00% 26.18% 18.70%
Consumer Defense 		3.40% 0.00% 32.18% 74.31%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.97% 97.26%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 58.13% 97.01%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 30.98% 97.51%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High STSAX % Rank
US 		94.32% 0.00% 100.04% 61.94%
Non US 		3.35% 0.00% 27.19% 32.34%

STSAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

STSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.99% 0.03% 33.98% 9.39%
Management Fee 0.77% 0.00% 1.50% 82.00%
12b-1 Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.00% 81.54%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% 87.41%

Sales Fees

STSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 4.00% 83.72%

Trading Fees

STSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

STSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 48.00% 0.00% 321.00% 52.41%

STSAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

STSAX Category Low Category High STSAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.08% 86.85%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

STSAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

STSAX Category Low Category High STSAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.26% -2.06% 3.38% 98.75%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

STSAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

STSAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Miller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2017

5.25

5.3%

Christopher G. Miller, CFA Mr. Miller joined Wells Capital Management or one of its predecessor firms in 2002, where he currently serves as an associate portfolio manager on the PMV Equity team at Wells Capital Management.

Garth Newport

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2020

2.33

2.3%

Garth Newport is a portfolio manager for the Select Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). He joined WFAM as an analyst. Garth began his investment industry career in 2005 as an investments intern at Sentry Insurance. He interned at WFAM the following year and then served as a senior research analyst at Aristotle Ventures. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in economics from the University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point. Garth has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a member of CFA Institute and CFA Society Milwaukee.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.34 5.78

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×