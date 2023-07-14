Under normal circumstances, we invest:

■ at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in common stocks; and

■ up to 25% of the Fund’s total assets in equity securities of foreign issuers, including ADRs and similar investments.

We invest principally in common stocks of small-and medium-capitalization domestic and foreign companies, which we define as those with market capitalizations falling within the ranges of the Russell 2000® Index and the Russell Midcap® Index at the time of purchase. The ranges of the Russell 2000® Index and the Russell Midcap® Index were approximately $ 31.57 million to $ 13.96 billion and $ 434.76 million to $ 73.62 billion, respectively, as of December 31, 2021, and are expected to change frequently.

We invest principally in common stocks of small-and medium-capitalization companies that we believe are underpriced yet have attractive growth prospects. Our analysis is based on the determination of a company’s “private market valuation,” which is the price an investor would be willing to pay for the entire company. We determine a company’s private market valuation based upon several different types of analysis. We carry out a fundamental analysis of a company’s cash flows, asset valuations, competitive factors, and other industry specific factors. We also gauge the company’s management strength, financial health, and growth potential in determining a company’s private market valuation. We place an emphasis on company management, even meeting with management in certain situations. Finally, we focus on the long-term strategic direction of the company. We then compare the private market valuation as determined by these factors to the company’s public market valuation, and invest in the securities of those companies where we believe there is a significant gap between the two.