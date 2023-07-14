To pursue its investment objective, the Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes in equity securities. The securities may include common stock, preferred stock, warrants, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), or debt instruments that are convertible to common stock. The Fund invests, under normal market conditions, primarily in domestically traded U.S. common stocks and U.S. traded equity stocks of foreign companies, including ADRs. The Fund uses a multi-style approach, meaning that it not only invests across different capitalization levels but may target both value- and growth-oriented companies.

The portfolio manager looks for companies experiencing above-average revenue and profit growth as well as out-of-favor stocks that may be depressed due to what the portfolio manager believes to be temporary economic circumstances. In choosing individual stocks, the portfolio manager then performs a fundamental analysis to examine the valuation, growth and momentum characteristics of a particular issuer. The portfolio manager also considers environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors as part of the investment process.

The portfolio manager may consider selling a stock owned by the Fund for a variety of reasons including but not limited to: when the factors that induced the portfolio manager to buy the stock have changed, the company faces earnings growth risk or has issued substantial new debt, or to reduce the Fund’s position in a particular stock if the stock represents a disproportionately large position within the Fund’s portfolio.

In addition, the Fund may engage in writing covered call options on securities to generate income from premiums received in connection with the option. A call option gives the buyer the right to buy, and obligates the option seller to sell a security at a specified price. Generally, a written call option is covered if a fund owns the security or instrument underlying the call or has an absolute right to acquire that security or instrument without additional cash consideration. When the Fund writes a covered call option on a security, the Fund limits its opportunity to profit from an increase in the market price of the security above the exercise price of the option. The Fund will not write a covered call option if, as a result, the aggregate fair value of all portfolio securities covering call options exceeds 50% of the fair value of its net assets.