Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.9%
1 yr return
-3.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.5%
Net Assets
$53.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
29.3%
Expense Ratio 1.11%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 8.23%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
To pursue its investment objective, the Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in a diversified portfolio of common stock and securities convertible into common stock of mid capitalization (“mid cap”) companies. Mid cap stocks are defined as those companies with public stock market capitalizations within the range of the market capitalization of companies constituting the Russell Midcap® Index at the time of investment. As of December 31, 2021, the capitalization range of the Russell Midcap® Index was between $435 million and $73.6 billion. The market capitalization of the companies in the Fund’s portfolio and the Russell Midcap® Index changes over time; the Fund will not automatically sell or cease to purchase stock of a company it already owns solely because the company’s market capitalization grows or falls outside these ranges. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), including mortgage REITs, and other real estate-related securities.
Sterling Capital Management LLC (“Sterling Capital”) believes that undervalued companies with good earnings prospects have superior appreciation potential with reasonable levels of risk. Quantitatively, Sterling Capital focuses on a stock’s fundamental valuation relative to its peers. Sterling Capital considers additional quantitative measures, such as earnings momentum and relative price strength. Qualitatively, Sterling Capital seeks to identify business catalysts which will serve to drive future earnings growth, increase investor interest and expand valuation.
|Period
|STRLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.9%
|-23.7%
|31.6%
|72.43%
|1 Yr
|-3.9%
|-41.1%
|28.9%
|94.25%
|3 Yr
|3.7%*
|-20.8%
|20.7%
|64.51%
|5 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-15.0%
|80.6%
|66.76%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|11.3%
|65.41%
* Annualized
|STRLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|STRLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|53.6 M
|481 K
|145 B
|83.79%
|Number of Holdings
|52
|1
|2445
|73.38%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|15.7 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|76.87%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.26%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|32.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|STRLX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.20%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|80.85%
|Cash
|3.79%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|18.41%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|82.09%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|80.60%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|82.59%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|81.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|STRLX % Rank
|Financial Services
|18.24%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|14.71%
|Technology
|15.65%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|49.13%
|Industrials
|13.93%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|67.08%
|Healthcare
|10.51%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|46.63%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.33%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|68.83%
|Real Estate
|8.63%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|42.64%
|Energy
|8.08%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|13.97%
|Utilities
|5.77%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|21.95%
|Consumer Defense
|3.46%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|72.57%
|Communication Services
|3.22%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|35.16%
|Basic Materials
|2.18%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|88.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|STRLX % Rank
|US
|90.08%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|82.34%
|Non US
|6.12%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|16.67%
|STRLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.11%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|43.40%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|41.50%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|57.95%
|Administrative Fee
|0.11%
|0.01%
|0.30%
|58.82%
|STRLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|47.92%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|STRLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|STRLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|8.23%
|0.00%
|321.00%
|4.53%
|STRLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|STRLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|87.10%
|STRLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|STRLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|STRLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.38%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|48.87%
|STRLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.329
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.243
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.464
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2019
|$1.514
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 02, 2012
10.17
10.2%
Andrew T. DiZio, CFA, is a Director of Sterling Capital. Mr. DiZio joined the Stratton Funds Team of Stratton Management Company in 2012 and Sterling Capital Management as part of a business acquisition in 2015. He has investment experience since 2003. Prior to joining Stratton Management Company, he was vice president at Janney Montgomery Scott where he served as a Real Estate Investment Trust sector analyst. Mr. DiZio is a graduate of Pennsylvania State University where he received his B.S. in Finance with a minor in Economics. He is a CFA charterholder and is a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia and the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 02, 2012
10.17
10.2%
Shawn M. Gallagher, CFA®, Director, joined the Stratton Funds team of Stratton Management Company in 2005 and Sterling Capital Management as part of a business acquisition in 2015. He has investment experience since 2003. Shawn is the lead Portfolio Manager of the Stratton Mid Cap Value product and Associate Portfolio Manager of the Stratton Small Cap Value and Stratton Real Estate products. Prior to joining Stratton, he served as an analyst in AT&T's Financial Leadership Program. Shawn received his B.S. in Finance from Pennsylvania State University. He is a CFA® charterholder and is a member of the CFA® Society of Philadelphia and the CFA® Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.34
|5.78
