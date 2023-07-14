Home
Trending ETFs

STRGX (Mutual Fund)

STRGX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Sterling Capital Stratton Mid Cap Value Fund

STRGX | Fund

$64.45

$53.6 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.86%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.1%

1 yr return

-3.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.4%

Net Assets

$53.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$65.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.86%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 8.23%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

STRGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.60%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Sterling Capital Stratton Mid Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Sterling Capital Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 29, 1972
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Andrew DiZio

Fund Description

To pursue its investment objective, the Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in a diversified portfolio of common stock and securities convertible into common stock of mid capitalization (“mid cap”) companies. Mid cap stocks are defined as those companies with public stock market capitalizations within the range of the market capitalization of companies constituting the Russell Midcap® Index at the time of investment. As of December 31, 2021, the capitalization range of the Russell Midcap® Index was between $435 million and $73.6 billion. The market capitalization of the companies in the Fund’s portfolio and the Russell Midcap® Index changes over time; the Fund will not automatically sell or cease to purchase stock of a company it already owns solely because the company’s market capitalization grows or falls outside these ranges. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), including mortgage REITs, and other real estate-related securities.

Sterling Capital Management LLC (“Sterling Capital”) believes that undervalued companies with good earnings prospects have superior appreciation potential with reasonable levels of risk. Quantitatively, Sterling Capital focuses on a stock’s fundamental valuation relative to its peers. Sterling Capital considers additional quantitative measures, such as earnings momentum and relative price strength. Qualitatively, Sterling Capital seeks to identify business catalysts which will serve to drive future earnings growth, increase investor interest and expand valuation.

Read More

STRGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period STRGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.1% -23.7% 31.6% 71.68%
1 Yr -3.8% -41.1% 28.9% 94.00%
3 Yr 3.8%* -20.8% 20.7% 62.44%
5 Yr -1.4%* -15.0% 80.6% 66.48%
10 Yr N/A* -10.0% 11.3% 55.82%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period STRGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.4% -52.6% 20.1% 79.44%
2021 6.8% -25.0% 15.1% 37.47%
2020 0.9% -2.9% 196.6% 84.18%
2019 5.9% -2.6% 8.3% 31.55%
2018 -4.8% -11.1% 0.0% 68.04%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period STRGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.1% -27.0% 31.6% 63.66%
1 Yr -3.8% -41.1% 48.6% 88.28%
3 Yr 3.8%* -20.8% 20.7% 62.43%
5 Yr -1.4%* -15.0% 80.6% 68.31%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 12.9% 53.26%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period STRGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.4% -52.6% 20.1% 79.44%
2021 6.8% -25.0% 15.1% 37.47%
2020 0.9% -2.9% 196.6% 84.18%
2019 5.9% -2.6% 8.3% 31.55%
2018 -4.8% -11.1% 0.0% 78.89%

NAV & Total Return History

STRGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

STRGX Category Low Category High STRGX % Rank
Net Assets 53.6 M 481 K 145 B 83.29%
Number of Holdings 52 1 2445 71.89%
Net Assets in Top 10 15.7 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 76.37%
Weighting of Top 10 29.26% 2.9% 100.0% 31.92%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Federated Hermes Treasury Obl IS 3.73%
  2. Carlisle Companies Inc 3.38%
  3. HD Supply Holdings Inc 3.33%
  4. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc 3.19%
  5. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 3.07%
  6. Phillips 66 3.06%
  7. CACI International Inc Class A 3.03%
  8. Westlake Corp 2.93%
  9. Berry Global Group Inc 2.91%
  10. CDW Corp 2.81%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High STRGX % Rank
Stocks 		96.20% 0.00% 100.57% 80.35%
Cash 		3.79% -2.51% 100.00% 17.41%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 45.52%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 44.28%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 44.53%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 45.02%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High STRGX % Rank
Financial Services 		18.24% 0.00% 46.10% 14.21%
Technology 		15.65% 0.00% 40.65% 48.63%
Industrials 		13.93% 0.00% 45.89% 66.58%
Healthcare 		10.51% 0.00% 47.15% 46.13%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.33% 2.49% 46.48% 68.33%
Real Estate 		8.63% 0.00% 25.82% 42.14%
Energy 		8.08% 0.00% 58.13% 13.47%
Utilities 		5.77% 0.00% 18.97% 21.45%
Consumer Defense 		3.46% 0.00% 32.18% 72.07%
Communication Services 		3.22% 0.00% 30.98% 34.66%
Basic Materials 		2.18% 0.00% 26.18% 87.78%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High STRGX % Rank
US 		90.08% 0.00% 100.04% 81.84%
Non US 		6.12% 0.00% 27.19% 16.17%

STRGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

STRGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.86% 0.03% 33.98% 63.20%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.50% 39.50%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 9.23%
Administrative Fee 0.11% 0.01% 0.30% 57.14%

Sales Fees

STRGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

STRGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 66.67%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

STRGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 8.23% 0.00% 321.00% 3.97%

STRGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

STRGX Category Low Category High STRGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.08% 60.30%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

STRGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

STRGX Category Low Category High STRGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.60% -2.06% 3.38% 35.34%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

STRGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

STRGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew DiZio

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 02, 2012

10.17

10.2%

Andrew T. DiZio, CFA, is a Director of Sterling Capital. Mr. DiZio joined the Stratton Funds Team of Stratton Management Company in 2012 and Sterling Capital Management as part of a business acquisition in 2015. He has investment experience since 2003. Prior to joining Stratton Management Company, he was vice president at Janney Montgomery Scott where he served as a Real Estate Investment Trust sector analyst. Mr. DiZio is a graduate of Pennsylvania State University where he received his B.S. in Finance with a minor in Economics. He is a CFA charterholder and is a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia and the CFA Institute.

Shawn Gallagher

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 02, 2012

10.17

10.2%

Shawn M. Gallagher, CFA®, Director, joined the Stratton Funds team of Stratton Management Company in 2005 and Sterling Capital Management as part of a business acquisition in 2015. He has investment experience since 2003. Shawn is the lead Portfolio Manager of the Stratton Mid Cap Value product and Associate Portfolio Manager of the Stratton Small Cap Value and Stratton Real Estate products. Prior to joining Stratton, he served as an analyst in AT&T's Financial Leadership Program. Shawn received his B.S. in Finance from Pennsylvania State University. He is a CFA® charterholder and is a member of the CFA® Society of Philadelphia and the CFA® Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.34 5.78

