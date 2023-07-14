Home
Sterling Capital Total Return Bond Fund

mutual fund
STRDX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.26 -0.04 -0.43%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (BIBTX) Primary B (BICBX) A (BICAX) C (BICCX) Retirement (STRDX)
STRDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.88%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Sterling Capital Total Return Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Sterling Capital Funds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 01, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark Montgomery

Fund Description

The Fund seeks above-average total return through any combination of current income and capital appreciation. To pursue its investment objective, the Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes in a diversified portfolio of bonds, including: securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities, corporate bonds, asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, including commercial mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations, municipal securities, and convertible securities. All securities will be U.S. dollar-denominated although the Fund may invest in U.S. dollar-denominated foreign and emerging market securities. The Fund will invest in securities that are investment grade (rated at the time of purchase in one of the four highest rating categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), or are determined by the portfolio manager to be of comparable quality).

In managing the portfolio, the portfolio manager uses a “top down” investment management approach focusing on interest rate risk, allocation among sectors, credit risk, and individual securities selection. The portfolio manager focuses on macro trends in the economy to establish a duration target that reflects the outlook for the future direction of interest rates. For yield curve management, in addition to the trend in interest rates, other factors such as future inflation expectations, supply factors and future interest rate expectations are considered. Sector weightings are driven by a combination of the portfolio manager’s macro view on interest rates and volatility as well as relative spread analysis (a comparison of current and historical valuation relationships between various sectors). Utilizing fundamental analysis the portfolio manager then selects individual securities consistent with the target by looking for the best relative values within particular sectors. The analysis includes an attempt to understand the structure and embedded features of potential securities. Features that are analyzed include puts, calls, sinking fund requirements (scheduled early retirements of the specific debt instrument), prepayment and extension risk, and individual company financial data for potential corporate holdings. Scenario analysis is the primary tool employed for these assessments.

The portfolio manager may consider selling a security owned by the Fund to reduce exposure to a particular sector, if the portfolio manager sees a deterioration in the underlying fundamentals of an issuer or if the actions of the issuer violate the investment thesis of owning the security (or, in another words, the original reasoning for purchasing the security), when the portfolio manager finds other attractive securities that the portfolio manager believes are less expensive and offer relatively greater income or growth potential, and in response to macro level adjustments to duration and yield curve contributions (which are changes made to portfolio duration or yield curve positioning due to changes in the portfolio manager’s macroeconomic outlook).

The Fund may invest in certain types of derivative instruments for hedging and investment purposes. Although the Fund may invest in derivatives of any kind, the Fund currently expects to invest in futures contracts and forward foreign currency contracts to gain efficient investment exposures as an alternative to cash investments or to hedge against portfolio exposures, and credit default swaps and interest rate swaps to gain indirect exposure to interest rates, issuers, currencies, or market sectors, or to hedge against portfolio exposures.

STRDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period STRDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -4.3% 4.5% 50.05%
1 Yr -3.6% -16.1% 162.7% 31.81%
3 Yr -6.7%* -12.4% 47.6% 52.01%
5 Yr -2.0%* -10.0% 55.5% 41.51%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% 27.82%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period STRDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.5% -34.7% 131.9% 38.28%
2021 -2.1% -6.0% 15.7% 84.11%
2020 1.6% -9.6% 118.7% 36.05%
2019 1.4% -0.4% 5.8% 42.92%
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period STRDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -15.5% 4.5% 47.56%
1 Yr -3.6% -16.1% 162.7% 28.18%
3 Yr -6.7%* -12.4% 47.6% 51.81%
5 Yr -2.0%* -10.0% 55.5% 43.50%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.4% 25.92%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period STRDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.5% -34.7% 131.9% 37.60%
2021 -2.1% -6.0% 15.7% 84.01%
2020 1.6% -9.6% 118.7% 36.05%
2019 1.4% -0.4% 5.8% 44.55%
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

STRDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

STRDX Category Low Category High STRDX % Rank
Net Assets 1.19 B 2.88 M 287 B 46.91%
Number of Holdings 361 1 17234 73.71%
Net Assets in Top 10 205 M -106 M 27.6 B 53.81%
Weighting of Top 10 17.29% 3.7% 123.9% 74.66%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bonds 2.5% 4.01%
  2. United States Treasury Bonds 1.375% 2.17%
  3. Federated Hermes Treasury Obl IS 2.00%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 1.79%
  5. ONEMAIN FINANCIAL ISSUANCE TRUST 1.55% 1.55%
  6. FORD CREDIT AUTO OWNER TRUST 1.06% 1.47%
  7. Fnma Pass-Thru I 3.5% 1.38%
  8. United States Treasury Notes 1.5% 1.33%
  9. ONEMAIN DIRECT AUTO RECEIVABLES TRUST 0.87% 1.27%
  10. AMERICREDIT AUTOMOBILE RECEIVABLES TRUST 0.68% 1.22%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High STRDX % Rank
Bonds 		95.95% 3.97% 268.18% 42.03%
Cash 		2.19% -181.13% 95.99% 57.24%
Convertible Bonds 		1.55% 0.00% 7.93% 45.81%
Preferred Stocks 		0.31% 0.00% 77.13% 17.62%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 57.78%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 43.62%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High STRDX % Rank
Securitized 		54.61% 0.00% 98.40% 11.05%
Corporate 		31.08% 0.00% 100.00% 45.24%
Government 		8.31% 0.00% 86.23% 88.19%
Municipal 		3.81% 0.00% 100.00% 9.81%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.19% 0.00% 95.99% 74.38%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 61.14%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High STRDX % Rank
US 		91.97% 3.63% 210.09% 23.71%
Non US 		3.98% -6.54% 58.09% 82.48%

STRDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

STRDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.52% 0.01% 20.64% 69.35%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.76% 15.13%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 5.33%
Administrative Fee 0.11% 0.01% 0.50% 64.55%

Sales Fees

STRDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

STRDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

STRDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 48.80% 2.00% 493.39% 17.32%

STRDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

STRDX Category Low Category High STRDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.54% 0.00% 10.82% 53.55%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

STRDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

STRDX Category Low Category High STRDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.88% -1.28% 8.97% 38.38%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

STRDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

STRDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Montgomery

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2008

14.42

14.4%

Mr. Montgomery is a Senior Managing Director. Mr. Montgomery joined the firm in 1997 and is a Senior Fixed Income Portfolio Manager and head of Sterling Capital’s Fixed Income Portfolio Management. He has investment experience since 1990. Prior to joining Sterling Capital, he worked at The Vanguard Group for seven years working on their long-term and high-yield municipal portfolio management team. Mr. Montgomery is a graduate of West Chester University where he received his B.S. in Marketing and holds a minor in Public Administration. He received his M.B.A. from Drexel University with a concentration in investment management. He is a CFA charterholder.

Peter Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2020

2.33

2.3%

Mr. Brown is an Executive Director, Fixed Income Portfolio Manager and head of Sterling Capital’s Corporate Credit Team. He has been with Sterling Capital since 2004 and has investment experience since 2000. Prior to joining Sterling Capital, he held financial analyst positions at National Institutes of Health and First Union National Bank/First Union Securities. Mr. Brown received his B.S. in Statistics with minors in Business Management, Marketing and Communications from Cornell University and his M.B.A. from Wake Forest University. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.77 1.16

