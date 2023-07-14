Home
Sterling Capital Behavioral International Equity Fund

mutual fund
STRCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.52 -0.06 -0.63%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (SBIIX) Primary A (SBIAX) C (SBIDX) Retirement (STRCX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Sterling Capital Behavioral International Equity Fund

STRCX | Fund

$9.52

$82.5 M

0.00%

0.74%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.3%

1 yr return

23.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.2%

Net Assets

$82.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

15.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.74%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 158.16%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

STRCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 3.04%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Sterling Capital Behavioral International Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Sterling Capital Funds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 01, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Weller

Fund Description

To pursue its investment objective, the Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes in equity securities of foreign (non-U.S.) companies. Under normal market conditions, the Fund primarily invests in “developed market” equity securities, which encompasses markets included in the MSCI EAFE® Index and other markets with similar characteristics (e.g., sustained economic development, sufficient liquidity for listed companies and accessible markets). The Fund also may invest in securities of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund may invest in securities of issuers of any capitalization range.

Sterling Capital applies “behavioral finance” principles in the construction of the Fund’s portfolio. Behavioral finance theorizes that investment decisions are often influenced by biases, heuristics (i.e., experienced-based techniques for decision making) and emotion, and that investors can be predictable (and, at times, irrational) in their decision making. These emotionally charged investment decisions can lead to stock price anomalies that create opportunities in the marketplace. Sterling Capital seeks to capitalize on these behaviorally driven market anomalies by employing a disciplined investment process. In implementing behavioral finance principles, Sterling Capital ranks companies in the Fund’s investment universe based on a number of factors that it believes can be indicators of under- or over-valuation of a security by the market, such as valuation (e.g., seeking to invest in companies that Sterling Capital believes are undervalued), price momentum (e.g., identifying securities that Sterling Capital believes will experience sustained positive price momentum) and earnings revisions (e.g., identifying and capitalizing on what Sterling Capital believes are under-reactions by the market to positive earnings revisions). Sterling Capital also takes into account such factors as market capitalization, country exposure, and sector exposure to construct a diversified portfolio. Sterling Capital considers selling a security when the security’s ranking becomes less attractive and/or in light of liquidity, sector exposure, country exposure or diversification considerations.

Read More

STRCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period STRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.3% -0.2% 22.0% 21.19%
1 Yr 23.8% -23.7% 32.5% 21.66%
3 Yr 5.1%* -4.8% 20.2% 70.35%
5 Yr -3.2%* -11.2% 9.5% 92.23%
10 Yr N/A* -5.5% 9.8% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period STRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.0% -27.8% 166.1% 47.43%
2021 3.9% -42.2% 28.2% 49.54%
2020 -4.0% -7.3% 5.5% 95.85%
2019 2.8% 1.1% 7.1% 80.92%
2018 N/A -8.1% -1.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period STRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.3% -9.7% 22.0% 21.19%
1 Yr 23.8% -23.7% 56.0% 21.89%
3 Yr 5.1%* -4.8% 22.0% 68.55%
5 Yr -3.2%* -11.2% 12.3% 95.19%
10 Yr N/A* -5.5% 13.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period STRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.0% -27.8% 166.1% 47.43%
2021 3.9% -42.2% 28.2% 49.54%
2020 -4.0% -7.3% 5.5% 95.85%
2019 2.8% 1.1% 7.1% 80.92%
2018 N/A -8.1% -1.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

STRCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

STRCX Category Low Category High STRCX % Rank
Net Assets 82.5 M 2.2 M 44.7 B 87.61%
Number of Holdings 127 2 3900 42.35%
Net Assets in Top 10 12.5 M 530 K 13.7 B 89.41%
Weighting of Top 10 15.11% 7.3% 99.9% 93.37%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Nestle SA 3.09%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High STRCX % Rank
Stocks 		96.79% 75.03% 100.46% 72.06%
Cash 		3.21% -31.92% 11.89% 26.47%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.34% 88.53%
Other 		0.00% -2.35% 6.11% 90.88%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 88.24%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 88.24%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High STRCX % Rank
Financial Services 		19.56% 0.00% 42.76% 52.82%
Industrials 		14.42% 1.03% 36.79% 42.43%
Healthcare 		11.28% 0.00% 23.28% 41.54%
Basic Materials 		9.85% 0.00% 30.76% 34.12%
Consumer Defense 		9.55% 0.00% 31.84% 34.42%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.68% 0.00% 27.46% 58.75%
Communication Services 		7.07% 0.00% 23.78% 46.88%
Energy 		6.36% 0.00% 26.59% 55.49%
Technology 		6.23% 0.00% 24.16% 55.79%
Real Estate 		4.48% 0.00% 17.64% 8.61%
Utilities 		2.52% 0.00% 27.46% 59.35%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High STRCX % Rank
Non US 		95.94% 71.47% 100.46% 50.88%
US 		0.85% 0.00% 15.02% 65.59%

STRCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

STRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.74% 0.01% 21.16% 79.40%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.25% 11.54%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 25.00%
Administrative Fee 0.11% 0.03% 0.47% 64.95%

Sales Fees

STRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

STRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

STRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 158.16% 2.00% 158.16% 100.00%

STRCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

STRCX Category Low Category High STRCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 8.48% 95.58%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

STRCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

STRCX Category Low Category High STRCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.04% 0.18% 7.85% 25.23%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

STRCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

STRCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Weller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 28, 2014

7.51

7.5%

Robert O. Weller, CFA®, Executive Director, joined Sterling Capital Management in 2012 and has investment experience since 1996. Rob is an equity portfolio manager and co-head of the Factor Investing/Behavioral Finance team. Prior to joining Sterling, he was one of the founding members of the U.S. based Large Cap, Mid Cap and Multi Cap Behavioral Finance strategies in 2003 at J.P. Morgan Investment Management. He was responsible for the initial research on and implementation of the strategies. His day-to-day duties included portfolio management as well as ongoing behavioral, quantitative and qualitative research. During his tenure, the funds were listed multiple times in the Wall Street Journal as "Category Kings" for top-ranked performance and were all top quintile performers relative to their peer groups since inception. He helped grow an initial $4 million in seed capital to over $21 billion in assets under management. Rob joined J.P. Morgan in 1997. He left Investment Management in 2010 to return to the private bank to manage multi-asset class portfolios and subsequently head equities globally for the private bank's discretionary platform. He started his career at Legg Mason Wood Walker in 1996. Rob received his B.B.A. in Finance from Loyola University Maryland. He is a CFA® charterholder.

Robert Bridges

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 28, 2014

7.51

7.5%

Robert W. Bridges, CFA®, Executive Director, joined Sterling Capital Management in 1996 and has investment experience since 1991. Bob is an equity portfolio manager and co-head of the Factor Investing/Behavioral Finance team. He became part of Sterling's Equity Team in 2000 and from that time had 15 years of experience as a senior analyst supporting the firm's fundamentally-driven portfolios. In 2006, he embarked on a research project that led to the development of the firm's first behavioral finance investment strategy. This process led to the creation of the Sterling Behavioral Finance Small Cap Diversified Alpha Portfolio in 2008 and laid the groundwork for future expansion into other behavioral finance portfolios. Prior to joining Sterling, he worked as a research analyst and investment committee member at Bridges Investment Counsel. Bob received his B.S. in Business from Wake Forest University. He is a CFA® charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.6 0.54

