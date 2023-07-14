Home
Saratoga Technology & Communications Portfolio

mutual fund
STPCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.48 -0.01 -0.08%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity
share class
A (STPAX) Primary C (STPCX) Inst (STPIX)
Vitals

YTD Return

32.2%

1 yr return

-9.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-15.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.9%

Net Assets

$44.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

56.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.97%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 10.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

STPCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 32.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -15.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -2.18%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Saratoga Technology & Communications Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Saratoga
  • Inception Date
    Jan 14, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Stimpson

Fund Description

STPCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period STPCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 32.2% -29.2% 72.6% 68.24%
1 Yr -9.4% -40.8% 65.2% 95.28%
3 Yr -15.0%* -40.5% 27.8% 94.20%
5 Yr -6.9%* -30.6% 25.2% 90.78%
10 Yr -1.2%* -15.1% 24.7% 95.08%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period STPCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -49.4% -73.9% 35.7% 85.33%
2021 -1.6% -25.6% 45.1% 70.54%
2020 1.8% 1.8% 60.0% 100.00%
2019 5.7% -15.0% 13.7% 75.37%
2018 -1.2% -12.8% 31.5% 35.48%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period STPCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 32.2% -54.1% 72.3% 53.65%
1 Yr -9.4% -62.3% 65.2% 77.35%
3 Yr -15.0%* -40.5% 36.7% 93.93%
5 Yr -6.9%* -30.6% 29.2% 91.19%
10 Yr -1.2%* -15.1% 25.4% 95.83%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period STPCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -49.4% -73.9% 35.7% 85.33%
2021 -1.6% -25.6% 45.1% 70.54%
2020 1.8% 1.8% 60.0% 100.00%
2019 5.7% -15.0% 13.7% 75.37%
2018 -1.2% -12.8% 31.5% 53.23%

NAV & Total Return History

STPCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

STPCX Category Low Category High STPCX % Rank
Net Assets 44.2 M 3.5 M 52.7 B 84.19%
Number of Holdings 28 10 397 96.19%
Net Assets in Top 10 25.7 M 1.21 M 30.3 B 79.66%
Weighting of Top 10 56.05% 7.6% 100.0% 24.15%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alphabet Inc Class C 8.92%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 7.21%
  3. Apple Inc 6.72%
  4. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 5.43%
  5. Cisco Systems Inc 4.98%
  6. Microsoft Corp 4.88%
  7. Xilinx Inc 4.59%
  8. KLA Corp 4.58%
  9. Intel Corp 4.57%
  10. Synopsys Inc 4.54%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High STPCX % Rank
Stocks 		100.53% 68.59% 100.53% 1.27%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 79.24%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 77.97%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 77.54%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 77.12%
Cash 		-0.53% -0.53% 15.91% 100.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High STPCX % Rank
Technology 		58.17% 2.80% 100.00% 80.08%
Communication Services 		16.10% 0.00% 97.05% 13.98%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.83% 0.00% 32.97% 18.22%
Financial Services 		9.20% 0.00% 38.36% 11.02%
Industrials 		2.50% 0.00% 38.68% 37.29%
Real Estate 		2.20% 0.00% 15.05% 13.98%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 76.27%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 25.57% 88.98%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 76.27%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 79.66%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 76.27%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High STPCX % Rank
US 		100.53% 19.45% 100.53% 1.27%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 80.40% 99.15%

STPCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

STPCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.97% 0.08% 3.60% 1.30%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.03% 1.95% 97.44%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 96.06%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% 57.14%

Sales Fees

STPCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 4.00% 85.19%

Trading Fees

STPCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 44.44%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

STPCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 10.00% 0.69% 281.00% 7.07%

STPCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

STPCX Category Low Category High STPCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 18.85% 80.08%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

STPCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

STPCX Category Low Category High STPCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -2.18% -2.30% 2.08% 99.13%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

STPCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

STPCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Stimpson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 04, 2011

10.83

10.8%

Robert D. Stimpson, CFA, CMT. Mr. Stimpson is Co-Chief Investment Officer and a Portfolio Manager at Oak Associates, which he joined in 2001. Prior to joining Oak Associates in 2001, Mr. Stimpson earned an MBA from Emory University. Previously, Mr. Stimpson worked as an Equity Market Analyst for I.D.E.A., ltd and for Merrill Lynch as a Financial Consultant. He has been with the investment industry since 1997. In addition to the CFA designation, Mr. Stimpson holds the CMT charter from the Market Technicians Association.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

