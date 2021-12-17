The Fund invests in open-end investment companies (mutual funds) and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that primarily invest in tax-exempt municipal bonds (“Underlying Municipal Bond Funds”), as well as municipal money market funds. “Tax exempt” refers to the exemption from federal income taxes of the dividends paid by the Underlying Funds, a benefit that will be passes through to shareholders as to ordinary dividends from the Fund.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (defined as net assets plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) in funds that primarily invest in municipal bonds or other municipal debt instruments. The Adviser uses a proprietary model to tactically allocate the Fund’s assets. When any Underlying Municipal Bond Fund declines in price enough to generate a “Sell signal” under the Adviser’s model, the Fund will sell that Underlying Municipal Bond Fund and move the proceeds temporarily to a tax-free money market fund. Conversely, when prices of an Underlying Municipal Bond Fund begins new uptrends sufficient to give a “Buy signal” under that model, the Adviser will select and purchase an Underlying Municipal Bond Fund, and will continue to make purchases with net cash inflows into the Fund.

The Fund invests in Underlying Municipal Bond Funds that may invest in high-yield municipal bonds (commonly known as “junk” bonds) as well as those that invest in investment-grade municipal bonds. The Fund does not have maturity or duration limitations with respect to holdings of the Underlying Municipal Bond Funds in which it invests. The Fund considers high-yield municipal bonds to be those that are rated lower than Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s”) or lower than BBB- by Standard and Poor’s Rating Group (“S&P”). From time to time and depending on market conditions, the Fund may be fully invested in Underlying Municipal Bond Funds that primarily invest or are fully invested in high-yield (or junk) municipal bonds.

The Adviser’s investment strategy is a tactical style that includes disciplines that attempt to limit downside risk (drawdown, meaning the magnitude of decline from highest price to the subsequent low) as well as to seek to enhance return through income and capital appreciation (total return). The current yield of the Fund is not a separate goal, and the monthly distribution yield will fluctuate.

The Adviser does not employ a passive “buy and hold,” strategy. As part of its integrated risk-management disciplines, the Adviser monitors each Underlying Municipal Bond Fund daily and applies a trailing-stop discipline (which generates the sell signals) to each Underlying Municipal Bond Fund in the Fund’s portfolio. A trailing stop discipline is a discipline is which the stop level rises each day the price of the holding rises – thus the stops “trail” the price trend of the holding. The stop is recalculated daily as a percent or dollar amount below the most recent high price of the holding. When the price of the holding declines below the current stop, the Adviser sells the holding. This sell discipline is a proprietary approach (“Sell Disciplines”) that the Fund’s portfolio manager (Dr. Sleeper) has used within his related companies’ diversified separately managed accounts since 1987, in seeking to limit the impact on the overall Fund portfolio of any sustained decline in the municipal bond markets.

The Sell Disciplines are not designed to attempt to buy at lows or to sell at highs, but to seek to participate in a substantial part of any sustained uptrend in the municipal bond market, as well as to step aside during most of any sustained downtrend. The Adviser employs a “reactive” approach as distinct from a “predictive” approach. The Adviser does not expect to average more than two Sell signals alternated with two Buy signals per year. Thus, the Adviser expects that the Fund’s portfolio turnover rate will average approximately 200% per year. This tactical approach has historically meant that most gains to be realized by the Fund upon sales of Underlying Municipal Bond Funds will be taxed as short-term capital gains rather than long-term capital gains.

It should be noted that (1) purchases and sales of municipal bonds by the Underlying Municipal Bond Funds will result in capital gains and losses, as to which net capital gains will be distributed to the Fund (typically at or near the end of each calendar year), distributed by the Fund to shareholders, and will not be tax exempt, and (2) that purchases and sales of Underlying Municipal Bond Funds by the Fund will also result in capital gains and losses, as to which net capital gains will be distributed to shareholders of the Fund at or near the end of each calendar year, and will not be tax exempt.