Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
$23.94
$921 M
0.07%
$0.02
1.23%
YTD Return
7.1%
1 yr return
9.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.7%
Net Assets
$921 M
Holdings in Top 10
12.5%
Expense Ratio 1.23%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
$23.94
$921 M
0.07%
$0.02
1.23%
Under normal circumstances, the Tax-Managed Small/Mid Cap Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of small and medium capitalization companies. For purposes of this Fund, a small or medium capitalization company is a company with a market capitalization in the range of companies in the Russell 2500 Index (between
approximately $32 million and $39 billion as of December 31, 2021) at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range and the composition of the Russell 2500 Index are subject to change. The Fund's investments in equity securities may include common and preferred stocks, warrants and, to a lesser extent, real estate investment trusts (REITs), exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and securities of large capitalization companies. To a limited extent, the Fund may loan its portfolio securities through a securities lending agent.
The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying primarily on a number of sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) with differing investment philosophies and strategies to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation, the Fund's adviser (SIMC or the Adviser). Assets of the Fund not allocated to a Sub-Adviser are managed directly by SIMC. In managing assets of the Fund not allocated to Sub-Advisers, SIMC may apply a variety of quantitative and/or fundamental investment styles. A quantitative investment style generally involves a systematic or rules-based approach to selecting investments based on specific measurable factors. A fundamental investment style generally involves selecting investments through research and analysis of financial statements, relevant industry and economic data, or other characteristics.
The Fund implements the investment recommendations of SIMC and the Sub-Advisers through the use of an overlay manager appointed by SIMC. Each Sub-Adviser and SIMC provides a model portfolio to the overlay manager on an ongoing basis that represents that Sub-Adviser's or SIMC's recommendation as to the securities to be purchased, sold or retained by the Fund. The overlay manager then constructs a portfolio for the Fund that represents the aggregation of the model portfolios of the Sub-Advisers and SIMC, with the weighting of each Sub-Adviser's model in the total portfolio determined by SIMC.
Pursuant to direction from SIMC, the overlay manager has limited authority to vary from the models, primarily for the purpose of efficient tax management of the Fund's securities transactions. The overlay manager seeks to manage the impact of taxes by, among other things, selling stocks with the highest tax cost first, opportunistically harvesting losses and deferring recognition of taxable gains, where possible. SIMC may also direct the overlay manager to adjust the portfolio to implement SIMC's forward looking views regarding various portfolio characteristics or factors, or for risk management purposes. The overlay manager may also vary the portfolio implementation to seek trading cost efficiencies, portfolio rebalancing or other portfolio construction objectives as directed by SIMC.
|Period
|STMSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.1%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|74.19%
|1 Yr
|9.9%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|44.67%
|3 Yr
|7.7%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|38.30%
|5 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-23.8%
|9.2%
|37.23%
|10 Yr
|3.8%*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|15.05%
* Annualized
|Period
|STMSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.6%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|29.25%
|2021
|6.0%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|40.31%
|2020
|3.2%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|55.69%
|2019
|4.4%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|64.95%
|2018
|-4.2%
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|39.70%
|Period
|STMSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.1%
|-17.6%
|140.9%
|69.44%
|1 Yr
|9.9%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|39.93%
|3 Yr
|7.7%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|37.26%
|5 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-23.8%
|10.7%
|42.18%
|10 Yr
|3.8%*
|-9.1%
|15.3%
|38.94%
* Annualized
|Period
|STMSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.6%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|29.25%
|2021
|6.0%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|40.31%
|2020
|3.2%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|55.69%
|2019
|4.4%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|64.95%
|2018
|-4.2%
|-19.9%
|0.2%
|57.84%
|STMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|STMSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|921 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|36.30%
|Number of Holdings
|605
|2
|2519
|18.18%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|115 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|36.53%
|Weighting of Top 10
|12.48%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|61.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|STMSX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.88%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|33.00%
|Cash
|1.13%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|65.49%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|49.66%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|49.66%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|48.82%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|49.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|STMSX % Rank
|Technology
|17.61%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|17.18%
|Financial Services
|16.00%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|42.86%
|Industrials
|14.07%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|90.14%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.42%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|48.13%
|Healthcare
|9.91%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|76.36%
|Real Estate
|7.15%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|51.87%
|Energy
|6.36%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|45.92%
|Communication Services
|5.96%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|3.91%
|Basic Materials
|5.30%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|39.97%
|Consumer Defense
|3.94%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|57.82%
|Utilities
|2.28%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|55.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|STMSX % Rank
|US
|95.46%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|59.76%
|Non US
|3.42%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|22.39%
|STMSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.23%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|35.67%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|35.58%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.30%
|0.01%
|0.45%
|94.51%
|STMSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|STMSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|80.62%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|STMSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.00%
|314.00%
|86.81%
|STMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|STMSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.07%
|0.00%
|38.20%
|24.03%
|STMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|STMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|STMSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.10%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|53.82%
|STMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 06, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2022
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$2.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 09, 2019
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 09, 2019
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2018
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2018
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2017
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2017
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2016
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2016
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2016
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2015
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2015
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2014
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2013
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2013
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2013
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2012
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2012
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2012
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2011
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2011
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2011
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2011
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2010
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2010
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2010
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2010
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2009
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2009
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2008
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2008
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2008
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2008
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2007
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2007
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2007
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2007
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2006
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2006
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2005
16.42
16.4%
Thomas is responsible for all portfolio management and trading related to our equity strategies. Prior to joining Parametric in 1998, Thomas served as the head of US Equity Index investments at Barclays Global Investors. He earned an MBA in finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BS in electrical engineering from the University of Washington.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 14, 2014
7.63
7.6%
Paul leads Parametric’s research and development activities across all strategies. He has authored numerous academic and practitioner articles in publications such as the Journal of Portfolio Management, the Journal of Wealth Management, and the Journal of Index Investing. Paul earned a BA in mathematics and physics from Whitman College and an MS in computational finance and risk management from the University of Washington. A CFA charterholder, he is a member of the CFA Society of Seattle.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 17, 2015
6.88
6.9%
Steven C. Dolce, CFA, serves as Portfolio Manager at SEI Investments Management Corporation. Prior to joining SEI, Mr. Dolce was Partner, Portfolio Manager, Analyst and Investment Committee Member at Philadelphia International Advisors LP (PIA). Previously, Mr. Dolce was a Sector Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst at DuPont Capital Management (DCM). Mr. Dolce also served as a Global Equity and Derivatives Trader at Grantham, Mayo & Van Otterloo & Co. LLC (GMO) in Boston. Mr. Dolce received his Bachelor of Science from Boston College, Carroll School of Management with a concentration in econo
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 15, 2016
6.38
6.4%
Rachel D. Matthews is a partner of Cardinal Capital. She is responsible for investment research and portfolio management. She has been in the investment industry since 1989. Prior to joining Cardinal in 2001, Rachel spent three years as a high yield bond trader at OppenheimerFunds, Inc. responsible for trade execution and relative value trades for $7 billion in assets. She was previously a sell-side trader of short-term U.S. government securities at HSBC Securities for two years, responsible for a gross trading position of $500 million. Previously, Rachel was a private placement credit analyst at the Mutual Life Insurance Company of New York for three years specializing in the manufacturing, chemical, railroad, and finance industries. She started her career at MONY in 1988 as a systems analyst in the real estate area. Rachel holds a BA in economics from Columbia University and a MBA in finance from New York University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 15, 2016
6.38
6.4%
Robert H. Fields is a partner of Cardinal Capital. He is responsible for investment research and portfolio management. He has been in the investment industry since 1998. Prior to joining Cardinal in 2013, Robert was a partner and portfolio manager for two years at Ana Capital Management, a long-biased opportunistic value investment firm. Previously, he was a partner and director of research at Breeden Capital Management, a concentrated, long-only investment firm and an analyst covering value equities and distressed debt at MFP Investors, the personal investment firm of Michael F. Price. Robert holds a BS from Ball State University and a MBA from The Wharton School at The University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2017
4.42
4.4%
David L. Hintz, CFA serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Large Cap, Large Cap Disciplined Equity, Large Cap Index, S&P 500 Index and Extended Market Index Funds. David L. Hintz is responsible for the management of the portfolios, capital market research, ongoing evaluation and allocation of equity managers and capital for the SEI funds. Prior to joining SEI, Mr. Hintz worked at Russell Investments as a Portfolio Manager and previously as the Head of US Equity Research and a Research Analyst. Mr. Hintz received his Bachelor of Science from Walla Walla University and his M.B.A. from Pacific Lutheran University. Mr. Hintz is a CFA charter holder from the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 20, 2018
3.45
3.5%
Mr. Guthrie is responsible for establishing corporate strategy and leading its implementation and execution. As Chief Investment Officer, he also has ultimate responsibility for all portfolio management decisions made by the firm. Prior to founding Hillsdale in January 1996, Mr. Guthrie was one of the original employees of a Toronto-based investment counsel firm responsible for the design and sale of software and models used in the management of quantitative equity portfolios.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 20, 2018
3.45
3.5%
Tony Batek is responsible for co-managing the firm’s proprietary research process in support of its Canadian, US and Global equity strategies. As a member of the portfolio management team, he provides equity market analysis, and manages the implementation of the firm’s portfolio management decision making process. Mr. Batek has more than 20 years of investment experience, particularly in the management of US and Canadian equities. Prior to joining Hillsdale in 2002, he was Quantitative Analyst at Laketon Investment Management and Foreign Equity Market Manager and Systems Analyst at CPMS.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 20, 2018
3.45
3.5%
Mr. James M. Eysenbach, CFA, Executive Vice President & Chief Investment Officer, manages the portion of the Small Cap Fund's assets allocated to Martingale. Mr. Eysenbach joined Martingale in 2004. Mr. Eysenbach began managing Martingale's allocated portion of the Fund's portfolio in December 2018. James M. Eysenbach is a Partner of Martingale, providing expertise in both portfolio management and research.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2020
1.41
1.4%
Philip J. Greenblatt, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager for the Small Cap Value Fund and is jointly responsible for the day-to-day management of the Small Cap Value Fund’s investment portfolio. Mr. Greenblatt joined Easterly as Portfolio Manager / Senior Analyst in July 2021 following the transfer of Snow Capital’s investment advisory business to the Adviser. Mr. Greenblatt joined the Adviser in 2010 in the Operations group. He worked as an Analyst and as the Firm’s Director of Operations. Mr. Greenblatt is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, where he earned a B.S. degree in Finance with a minor in Economics. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.05
|2.58
