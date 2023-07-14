Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.4%
1 yr return
-6.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.6%
Net Assets
$93.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
47.7%
Expense Ratio 1.81%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
To pursue its investment objective, the Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in securities of real estate and real estate-related companies, or in companies which own significant real estate assets at the time of purchase (“real estate companies”) including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). A real estate company derives at least 50% of its revenue from the ownership, construction, financing, management or sale of commercial, industrial, or residential real estate, or has at least 50% of its assets in such real estate. REITs are companies that own interests in real estate or in real estate related loans or other interests, and their revenue primarily consists of rent derived from owned, income producing real estate properties and capital gains from the sale of such properties. The Fund will invest more than 25% of its assets in REITs, including mortgage REITs and other real estate-related securities. The Fund may invest in equity securities including, without limitation, preferred stocks, convertible securities, limited liability companies and similar enterprises. The Fund may also invest in securities of foreign issuers which meet the same criteria for investment as domestic companies, or sponsored and unsponsored depositary receipts for such securities. In pursuing total return, the Fund will emphasize both capital appreciation and current income.
|Period
|STMOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.6%
|-51.3%
|81.2%
|60.51%
|2021
|13.2%
|-3.9%
|24.3%
|66.42%
|2020
|-1.7%
|-14.7%
|10.5%
|17.00%
|2019
|4.6%
|-0.2%
|9.4%
|47.54%
|2018
|-1.6%
|-6.8%
|0.8%
|53.91%
|STMOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|STMOX % Rank
|Net Assets
|93.2 M
|2.85 M
|78.4 B
|80.08%
|Number of Holdings
|35
|20
|642
|79.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|44.5 M
|7.44 K
|35.2 B
|81.85%
|Weighting of Top 10
|47.73%
|15.9%
|99.8%
|62.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|STMOX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.37%
|0.01%
|106.94%
|65.12%
|Cash
|1.63%
|-98.06%
|25.84%
|25.62%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.12%
|33.96%
|83.99%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.70%
|94.17%
|80.43%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.95%
|82.92%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-3.17%
|97.45%
|83.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|STMOX % Rank
|Real Estate
|100.00%
|34.46%
|100.00%
|28.95%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.55%
|80.83%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.02%
|87.22%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.39%
|83.83%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.53%
|80.83%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.05%
|82.71%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.11%
|81.20%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.61%
|83.08%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|80.83%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.29%
|89.85%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.69%
|81.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|STMOX % Rank
|US
|98.37%
|0.01%
|101.17%
|51.25%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.90%
|86.48%
|STMOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.81%
|0.07%
|26.04%
|24.46%
|Management Fee
|0.58%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|26.69%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|94.85%
|Administrative Fee
|0.11%
|0.01%
|0.45%
|61.33%
|STMOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.25%
|75.00%
|STMOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|STMOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.11%
|380.00%
|12.68%
|STMOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|STMOX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.89%
|0.00%
|12.22%
|73.05%
|STMOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|STMOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|STMOX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.08%
|-1.14%
|6.05%
|88.49%
|STMOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2021
|$2.994
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.271
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2019
|$1.515
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.177
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.153
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.496
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.394
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 02, 2012
10.17
10.2%
Andrew T. DiZio, CFA, is a Director of Sterling Capital. Mr. DiZio joined the Stratton Funds Team of Stratton Management Company in 2012 and Sterling Capital Management as part of a business acquisition in 2015. He has investment experience since 2003. Prior to joining Stratton Management Company, he was vice president at Janney Montgomery Scott where he served as a Real Estate Investment Trust sector analyst. Mr. DiZio is a graduate of Pennsylvania State University where he received his B.S. in Finance with a minor in Economics. He is a CFA charterholder and is a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia and the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 02, 2012
10.17
10.2%
Shawn M. Gallagher, CFA®, Director, joined the Stratton Funds team of Stratton Management Company in 2005 and Sterling Capital Management as part of a business acquisition in 2015. He has investment experience since 2003. Shawn is the lead Portfolio Manager of the Stratton Mid Cap Value product and Associate Portfolio Manager of the Stratton Small Cap Value and Stratton Real Estate products. Prior to joining Stratton, he served as an analyst in AT&T's Financial Leadership Program. Shawn received his B.S. in Finance from Pennsylvania State University. He is a CFA® charterholder and is a member of the CFA® Society of Philadelphia and the CFA® Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|28.42
|7.89
|2.23
