The fund invests in various types of income-producing debt instruments including mortgage- and asset-backed securities, government and agency obligations, and corporate obligations. The fund may invest in debt obligations of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers, including investment grade rated emerging market debt. The fund’s investment in non-U.S. issuers may at times be significant.

Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investment grade fixed income securities. These investments will be chosen from the broad universe of available fixed income instruments rated investment grade, or unrated securities that the subadviser believes are of comparable quality.

There are no limits on the fund’s average-weighted maturity or on the remaining maturities of individual assets in which the fund may invest. The subadviser may retain investments if the rating of the instrument falls below investment grade if the subadviser deems retention of the investment to be in the best interest of the fund. Such instruments are sometimes referred to as “junk bonds.” The fund may also invest a portion of its assets in instruments that are restricted as to resale. As a result of its investment strategy, the fund’s portfolio turnover rate may be 100% or more. In selecting investments for purchase and sale, the subadviser generally selects a greater weighting in corporate obligations and mortgage-backed securities relative to the fund’s comparative benchmark, and a lower relative weighting in U.S. Treasury and government agency issues.

The subadviser anticipates that the fund’s modified-adjusted duration will mirror that of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, plus or minus 20%. For example, if the duration of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index is 5 years, the fund’s duration may be 4-6 years. As of December 31, 2021, the duration of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index was 6.78 years. Duration measures a bond or fund’s sensitivity to interest rate or other changes (such as changes in a bond’s yield) and is expressed as a number of years. The higher the number, the greater the risk. Under normal circumstances, for example, if a portfolio has a duration of 5 years, its value will change by 5% if yields change by 1%. Shorter duration bonds generally result in lower expected volatility.

In addition, to implement its investment strategy, the fund may buy or sell derivative instruments (such as swaps, including credit default swaps, futures, credit linked notes, options, inverse floaters, and warrants) to use as a substitute for a purchase or sale of a position in the underlying assets and/or as part of a strategy designed to reduce exposure to other risks, such as interest rate or credit risks. The fund may also utilize Treasury Inflation Protection Securities (“TIPS”) opportunistically. The fund may count the market value of certain derivatives with investment grade fixed income characteristics and TIPS towards its policy to invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in fixed income securities.