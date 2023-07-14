The fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of higher yielding, lower-rated income-producing debt instruments, including corporate obligations, floating rate loans and other debt obligations. The fund may invest in debt obligations of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers, including emerging market corporate debt. The fund’s investment in non-U.S.

issuers may at times be significant. There are no limits on the fund’s average-weighted maturity or on the remaining maturities of individual instruments in which the fund may invest. The fund will invest at least 65%, and may invest up to 100%, of its assets in securities rated below investment grade by the ICE BofA US Cash Pay High Yield Index or in unrated securities that the subadviser believes are of comparable quality. Such securities are commonly known as “junk bonds” and present greater risks than investment grade debt securities. The fund may also invest a portion of its assets in instruments that are restricted as to resale. As a result of its investment strategy, the fund’s portfolio turnover rate may be 100% or more.

In addition, to implement its investment strategy, the fund may buy or sell derivative instruments (such as foreign currency forward contracts, swaps, including credit default swaps, futures, credit linked notes, options, inverse floaters and warrants) to use as a substitute for a purchase or sale of a position in the underlying assets and/or as part of a strategy designed to reduce exposure to other risks, such as interest rate or credit risks. The fund may count the value of certain derivatives with below investment grade fixed income characteristics towards its policy to invest, under normal circumstances, at least 65% of its net assets in non-investment grade fixed income securities.