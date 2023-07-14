Home
Trending ETFs

STHAX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AB Sustainable Thematic Credit Portfolio

STHAX | Fund

$8.18

$185 M

3.58%

$0.29

0.93%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.7%

1 yr return

-2.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$185 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.93%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 31.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

STHAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.69%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AB Sustainable Thematic Credit Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    AllianceBernstein
  • Inception Date
    May 10, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Gershon Distenfeld

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in fixed-income securities of corporate issuers whose business activities the Adviser believes position the issuer to benefit from certain sustainable investment themes that align with one or more of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (“SDGs”). These themes principally include the advancement of health, climate, and empowerment. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in fixed-income securities of corporate issuers that satisfy the Fund’s sustainability criteria. An issuer that derives at least 25% of its total revenues from activities consistent with the achievement of the SDGs meets such criteria, although many of the issuers in which the Fund invests will derive a much greater portion of their revenues from such activities.
The Adviser employs a combination of “top‑down” and “bottom‑up” investment processes with the goal of identifying, based on its internal research and analysis, securities and issuers that fit into sustainable investment themes. First, the Adviser identifies through its top‑down process the sustainable investment themes. In addition to this top‑down thematic approach, the Adviser then uses a bottom‑up analysis of individual bond issues that focuses on the use of proceeds, issuer fundamentals and valuation and on evaluating an issuer’s risks, including those related to environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors. ESG factors, which can vary across companies and industries, may include environmental impact, corporate governance, ethical business practices, diversity and employee practices, product safety, supply chain management and community impact. Eligible investments include securities of issuers that the Adviser believes will maximize total return while also contributing to positive societal impact aligned with one or more SDGs. While the Adviser emphasizes focusing on individual issuers with favorable ESG attributes over the use of broad-based negative screens (e.g., disqualifying business activities) in assessing an issuer’s exposure to ESG factors, the Fund will not invest in companies that derive significant revenue from involvement in alcohol, gambling, adult entertainment, private prisons, tobacco or weapons. The Fund also typically invests in ESG bond structures, including “Use of Proceeds” bonds, which are instruments the proceeds of which are specifically earmarked for environmental, social or sustainability projects.
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities rated below investment grade (“junk bonds”). The Fund may invest up to 30% of its net assets in securities denominated in currencies other than the U.S. Dollar. Foreign investments may include securities issued by emerging market companies and governments. The Adviser expects under normal circumstances to hedge the majority of the Fund’s foreign currency exposure through the use of currency-related derivatives, although it is not required to do so.
The Fund expects to use derivatives, such as options, futures contracts, forwards and swaps. Derivatives may provide a more efficient and economical exposure to market segments than direct investments, and may also be a more efficient way to alter the Fund’s exposure. The Fund may, for example, use interest rate futures contracts or swaps to manage the Fund’s average duration and may, as noted above, use currency-related derivatives to hedge foreign currency exposure.
The Adviser may use derivatives to effectively leverage the Fund by creating aggregate market exposure significantly in excess of the Fund’s net assets.
The Fund is “non‑diversified”.
Read More

STHAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period STHAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.7% -27.3% 2.9% 32.95%
1 Yr -2.9% -14.9% 190.9% 75.77%
3 Yr N/A* -13.2% 32.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.4% 21.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 9.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period STHAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.1% -26.5% 144.0% 95.29%
2021 N/A -15.7% 13.1% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 5.1% N/A
2019 N/A -3.3% 4.1% N/A
2018 N/A -3.1% 1.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period STHAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.7% -27.3% 2.9% 29.17%
1 Yr -2.9% -15.9% 190.9% 66.15%
3 Yr N/A* -13.2% 32.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.4% 21.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 10.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period STHAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.1% -26.5% 144.0% 95.29%
2021 N/A -15.7% 13.1% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 5.1% N/A
2019 N/A -3.3% 4.1% N/A
2018 N/A -3.1% 1.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

STHAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

STHAX Category Low Category High STHAX % Rank
Net Assets 185 M 2.7 M 44.4 B 69.76%
Number of Holdings 284 5 9191 61.65%
Net Assets in Top 10 12.3 M -29.6 M 3.34 B 57.89%
Weighting of Top 10 20.17% 1.8% 100.0% 42.11%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 6.21%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High STHAX % Rank
Bonds 		90.17% 15.65% 141.47% 77.07%
Convertible Bonds 		7.97% 0.00% 78.47% 5.64%
Cash 		1.63% -49.09% 10.75% 35.34%
Preferred Stocks 		0.23% 0.00% 9.18% 19.92%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.27% 14.29%
Other 		0.00% -0.89% 3.98% 7.52%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High STHAX % Rank
Corporate 		83.86% 41.80% 100.00% 74.81%
Government 		8.66% 0.00% 25.63% 24.06%
Derivative 		5.01% 0.00% 27.02% 4.51%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.44% 0.00% 11.30% 37.97%
Municipal 		0.03% 0.00% 3.62% 47.37%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 23.18% 65.79%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High STHAX % Rank
US 		65.19% 15.65% 108.09% 92.11%
Non US 		24.98% 0.00% 47.05% 9.02%

STHAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

STHAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.93% 0.02% 5.60% 27.80%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 1.35% 69.90%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

STHAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

STHAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

STHAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 31.00% 0.00% 259.00% 17.82%

STHAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

STHAX Category Low Category High STHAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.58% 0.00% 7.33% 48.87%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

STHAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

STHAX Category Low Category High STHAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.69% 0.38% 7.58% 79.80%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

STHAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

STHAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gershon Distenfeld

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 21, 2021

1.11

1.1%

Gershon M. Distenfeld is a Senior Vice President and Director of Credit at AB, responsible for overseeing the investment strategy and management of all investment-grade and high-yield corporate bond portfolios and associated portfolio-management teams and Co-Head of Fixed Income. Strategies under his purview span the credit and risk spectrum, from short-duration investment-grade corporate bond portfolios to regional and global high-yield portfolios, encompassing a range of investment approaches, objectives and alpha targets, from income-oriented buy-and-hold strategies to active multi-sector total return strategies, and including both publicly traded securities and private placements in developed and emerging markets. Distenfeld is also a Partner of the firm. He co-manages AB’s multiple-award-winning High Income Fund, named “Best Fund over 10 Years” by Lipper from 2012 to 2015, and the multiple-award-winning Global High Yield and American Income portfolios, flagship fixed-income funds on the firm’s Luxembourg-domiciled fund platform for non-US investors. Distenfeld also designed and is one of the lead portfolio managers for AB’s Multi-Sector Credit Strategy, which invests across investment-grade and high-yield credit sectors globally. He is the author of a number of published papers, including one on high-yield bonds being attractive substitutes for equities and another on the often-misunderstood differences between high-yield bonds and loans. His blog “High Yield Won’t Bubble Over” (January 2013) is one of AB’s all-time most-read blogs. Distenfeld joined AB in 1998 as a fixed-income business analyst, and served as a high-yield trader (1999–2002) and high-yield portfolio manager (2002–2006) before being named director of High Yield in 2006. He began his career as an operations analyst supporting Emerging Markets Debt at Lehman Brothers. Distenfeld holds a BS in finance from the Sy Syms School of Business at Yeshiva University, and is a CFA charterholder. Location: New York

Tiffanie Wong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 21, 2021

1.11

1.1%

Vice President AllianceBernstein L.P., with which she has been associated in a substantially similar capacity to her current position since prior to 2014.

Salima Lamdouar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 06, 2021

0.65

0.7%

Salima Lamdouar is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager for Sustainable Fixed Income, focusing on sustainable thematic credit, income and emerging-market debt strategies. Before joining the firm in 2015, she was a generalist portfolio manager at fixed-income manager Rogge Global Partners. Lamdouar holds a BSc (Hons) in banking and international finance from Cass Business School. Location: London

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.33 24.76 6.22 2.41

