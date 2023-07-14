Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
1.7%
1 yr return
-2.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$185 M
Holdings in Top 10
20.2%
Expense Ratio 0.93%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 31.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|STHAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.7%
|-27.3%
|2.9%
|32.95%
|1 Yr
|-2.9%
|-14.9%
|190.9%
|75.77%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.2%
|32.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.4%
|21.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.7%
|9.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|STHAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|STHAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|185 M
|2.7 M
|44.4 B
|69.76%
|Number of Holdings
|284
|5
|9191
|61.65%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|12.3 M
|-29.6 M
|3.34 B
|57.89%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.17%
|1.8%
|100.0%
|42.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|STHAX % Rank
|Bonds
|90.17%
|15.65%
|141.47%
|77.07%
|Convertible Bonds
|7.97%
|0.00%
|78.47%
|5.64%
|Cash
|1.63%
|-49.09%
|10.75%
|35.34%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.23%
|0.00%
|9.18%
|19.92%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.27%
|14.29%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.89%
|3.98%
|7.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|STHAX % Rank
|Corporate
|83.86%
|41.80%
|100.00%
|74.81%
|Government
|8.66%
|0.00%
|25.63%
|24.06%
|Derivative
|5.01%
|0.00%
|27.02%
|4.51%
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.44%
|0.00%
|11.30%
|37.97%
|Municipal
|0.03%
|0.00%
|3.62%
|47.37%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.18%
|65.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|STHAX % Rank
|US
|65.19%
|15.65%
|108.09%
|92.11%
|Non US
|24.98%
|0.00%
|47.05%
|9.02%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|STHAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|STHAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.58%
|0.00%
|7.33%
|48.87%
|STHAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Semi-Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|STHAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|STHAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.69%
|0.38%
|7.58%
|79.80%
|STHAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 06, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 21, 2021
1.11
1.1%
Gershon M. Distenfeld is a Senior Vice President and Director of Credit at AB, responsible for overseeing the investment strategy and management of all investment-grade and high-yield corporate bond portfolios and associated portfolio-management teams and Co-Head of Fixed Income. Strategies under his purview span the credit and risk spectrum, from short-duration investment-grade corporate bond portfolios to regional and global high-yield portfolios, encompassing a range of investment approaches, objectives and alpha targets, from income-oriented buy-and-hold strategies to active multi-sector total return strategies, and including both publicly traded securities and private placements in developed and emerging markets. Distenfeld is also a Partner of the firm. He co-manages AB’s multiple-award-winning High Income Fund, named “Best Fund over 10 Years” by Lipper from 2012 to 2015, and the multiple-award-winning Global High Yield and American Income portfolios, flagship fixed-income funds on the firm’s Luxembourg-domiciled fund platform for non-US investors. Distenfeld also designed and is one of the lead portfolio managers for AB’s Multi-Sector Credit Strategy, which invests across investment-grade and high-yield credit sectors globally. He is the author of a number of published papers, including one on high-yield bonds being attractive substitutes for equities and another on the often-misunderstood differences between high-yield bonds and loans. His blog “High Yield Won’t Bubble Over” (January 2013) is one of AB’s all-time most-read blogs. Distenfeld joined AB in 1998 as a fixed-income business analyst, and served as a high-yield trader (1999–2002) and high-yield portfolio manager (2002–2006) before being named director of High Yield in 2006. He began his career as an operations analyst supporting Emerging Markets Debt at Lehman Brothers. Distenfeld holds a BS in finance from the Sy Syms School of Business at Yeshiva University, and is a CFA charterholder. Location: New York
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 21, 2021
1.11
1.1%
Vice President AllianceBernstein L.P., with which she has been associated in a substantially similar capacity to her current position since prior to 2014.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 06, 2021
0.65
0.7%
Salima Lamdouar is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager for Sustainable Fixed Income, focusing on sustainable thematic credit, income and emerging-market debt strategies. Before joining the firm in 2015, she was a generalist portfolio manager at fixed-income manager Rogge Global Partners. Lamdouar holds a BSc (Hons) in banking and international finance from Cass Business School. Location: London
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.33
|24.76
|6.22
|2.41
