The fund is a money market fund and seeks to maintain a stable price of $1.00 per share. The fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of high quality, municipal money market instruments.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) in investments, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax. Investments that are subject to the alternative minimum tax are not counted towards satisfying the 80% test in the foregoing sentence. Under normal circumstances, the fund may invest only up to 20% of its net assets in municipal securities that pay interest that is an item of tax preference for purposes of the alternative minimum tax.

Money market instruments generally are short-term debt obligations and similar securities. They also may include longer-term bonds that have variable interest rates or other special features that give them the financial characteristics of short-term debt.

The fund invests in securities through an underlying master fund. The fund and its corresponding master fund have the same objective. Unless otherwise indicated, references to the fund include the master fund.

The fund is a “retail money market fund,” as such term is defined in the rule governing money market funds and related interpretations. “Retail money market funds” are money market funds that have policies and procedures reasonably designed to limit all beneficial owners of the fund to natural persons. As a “retail money market fund,” the fund will be permitted to seek to maintain a stable price per share.

The fund may be subject to the possible imposition of a liquidity fee and/or temporary redemption gate should certain triggering events occur.

Management process

UBS Asset Management (Americas) Inc. (“UBS AM”) acts as the investment advisor. As investment advisor, UBS AM makes the fund’s investment decisions. UBS AM selects money market instruments for the fund based on its assessment of relative values and changes in market and economic conditions.