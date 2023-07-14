Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
10.5%
1 yr return
14.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
6.1%
Net Assets
$6.54 B
Holdings in Top 10
47.2%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 23.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|•
|
Strong profitability within their sector (quality).
|•
|
Strong cash flows within their sector (quality).
|•
|
Strong management efficiency (quality).
|•
|
The ability to lower the volatility of the Fund (lower volatility).
|Period
|STFGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.5%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|80.03%
|1 Yr
|14.6%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|32.83%
|3 Yr
|6.3%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|44.91%
|5 Yr
|6.1%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|23.43%
|10 Yr
|5.3%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|30.72%
* Annualized
|Period
|STFGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.1%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|4.86%
|2021
|4.1%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|81.86%
|2020
|3.9%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|46.09%
|2019
|5.5%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|45.82%
|2018
|-1.9%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|25.00%
|Period
|STFGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.5%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|72.02%
|1 Yr
|14.6%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|26.28%
|3 Yr
|6.3%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|44.47%
|5 Yr
|6.1%*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|28.65%
|10 Yr
|5.3%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|65.28%
* Annualized
|Period
|STFGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.1%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|4.93%
|2021
|4.1%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|81.94%
|2020
|3.9%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|46.00%
|2019
|5.5%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|46.32%
|2018
|-1.9%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|52.39%
|STFGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|STFGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|6.54 B
|177 K
|1.21 T
|21.03%
|Number of Holdings
|192
|2
|4154
|36.31%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.3 B
|288 K
|270 B
|15.30%
|Weighting of Top 10
|47.21%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|10.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|STFGX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.48%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|31.73%
|Cash
|0.52%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|65.87%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|19.95%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|20.41%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|14.79%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|16.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|STFGX % Rank
|Technology
|22.71%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|61.42%
|Healthcare
|20.49%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|5.94%
|Consumer Defense
|13.69%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|4.57%
|Communication Services
|10.24%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|16.51%
|Basic Materials
|9.40%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|2.82%
|Industrials
|8.32%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|62.79%
|Financial Services
|5.00%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|97.56%
|Energy
|4.05%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|52.05%
|Consumer Cyclical
|3.60%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|97.34%
|Real Estate
|1.54%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|75.04%
|Utilities
|0.96%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|77.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|STFGX % Rank
|US
|95.00%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|62.19%
|Non US
|4.48%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|29.78%
|STFGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.01%
|49.27%
|92.79%
|Management Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|9.85%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|STFGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|STFGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|STFGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|23.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|45.12%
|STFGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|STFGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|13.27%
|STFGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|STFGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|STFGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|0.64%
|STFGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.920
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2022
|$0.801
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2021
|$1.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2020
|$1.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.853
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$1.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2018
|$0.960
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2017
|$0.900
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2015
|$0.880
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2014
|$0.828
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2014
|$0.790
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2013
|$0.758
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2012
|$0.765
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.690
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.610
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.550
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2009
|$0.551
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2009
|$0.580
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2008
|$0.653
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2008
|$0.640
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2007
|$0.580
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2006
|$0.590
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2006
|$0.520
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2005
|$0.485
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2005
|$0.460
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2004
|$0.580
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2003
|$0.330
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2002
|$0.335
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2002
|$0.290
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2001
|$0.305
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2001
|$0.290
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2000
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 1999
|$0.330
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 1999
|$0.310
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 1998
|$0.730
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 1998
|$0.330
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 1997
|$0.310
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 1997
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 1996
|$0.265
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 1995
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 1994
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 1994
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 1993
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 1993
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 1991
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 1991
|$0.205
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 1990
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 1989
|$0.275
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 1989
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 1988
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 1988
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2021
1.17
1.2%
Christine Tinker is a Portfolio Manager on the Global Equity team within Northern Trust Asset Management. She is responsible for the implementation of several quantitative equity strategies specializing in Tax Advantaged Equity strategies for high net worth and institutional investors. Prior to joining Northern’s Global Equity team in 2015, Christine was a Portfolio Manager at U.S. Trust, Bank of America Private Wealth Management where she managed investment portfolios for high net worth individuals. Christine received a B.S. degree in Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Christine is a CFA Charterholder. Christine is a member of the CFA Institute, a member of the CFA Society of Chicago and Co-Chairof the CFA Society Chicago Women’s Network.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2021
1.17
1.2%
Mark Sodergren is a Senior Vice President at The Northern Trust Company, Chicago. He is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Researcher in the Quantitative Active Team responsible for research and implementation of several quantitative equity strategies. Prior to joining Northern, Mark was a Portfolio Manager at Barclays Global Investors focused on active US large cap strategies. Mark spent 6 years at Citigroup Asset Management as a portfolio manager and researcher focused on both active international and domestic portfolios. Mark received his B.A. degree in Quantitative Economic and Decision Sciences from University of California, San Diego and an M.B.A from the University of Chicago. Mark is a CFA Charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2021
1.17
1.2%
Mary Lukic, CFP® is a Senior Vice President at the Northern Trust Company, Chicago. Mary is a Team Leader on the Global Equity team where she is responsible for the Tax Advantaged Equity team and various Engineered Equity portfolio management strategies. She is also a Senior Portfolio Manager responsible for implementation of Tax Advantaged Equity strategies, Quality Dividend Focus and Quality ESG strategies. Mary has extensive experience working with high net worth families, nuclear decommissioning trusts, settlement trusts, insurance companies, VEBAs, foundations and other taxable and tax exempt clients. Prior to joining Global Equity in 2006, Mary worked as a relationship manager in the Wealth Management Fiduciary department responsible for trust administration and working with families to provide comprehensive and flexible investment management, fiduciary and tax solutions to families and individuals. Mary received her B.S. degree in Finance from Illinois State University and an M.B.A. degree in finance and accounting from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. She is a Certified Financial Planner™ and a member of the Financial Planning Association.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
