State Farm Growth Fund

mutual fund
STFGX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$106.32 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (STFGX) Primary
Vitals

YTD Return

10.5%

1 yr return

14.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.1%

Net Assets

$6.54 B

Holdings in Top 10

47.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$106.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 23.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

STFGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    State Farm Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    State Farm
  • Inception Date
    Mar 14, 1968
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christine Tinker

Fund Description

The Fund invests under normal circumstances at least 80% of its assets in equity securities. Equity securities include common stocks and other income-producing equity securities. State Farm Investment Management Corp. (the “Adviser”), investment adviser to the Fund, has selected Northern Trust Investments, Inc. (“NTI” or “Sub-Adviser”) as sub-adviser to the Fund. NTI chooses equity securities for the Fund’s portfolio for their long-term potential to generate capital gains, but may also consider a stock’s long-term potential to generate income. Although there is no restriction on the size of the companies in which the Fund invests, ordinarily most of the Fund’s investments include but are not limited to large capitalization (unadjusted market cap of $13.1 billion or greater) and mid-capitalization (unadjusted market cap of $3.6 billion to $13.1 billion) equity securities, as defined S&P Dow Jones Indices at the time of investment. The S&P Dow Jones Indices market capitalizations noted above are as of December 31, 2021. 
While the Fund seeks to maintain sector weights consistent within 3% to 5% of each sector’s weight in the S&P 500 Index, the Fund’s benchmark index, in making investment decisions on specific securities, the Sub-Adviser uses statistical modeling and research to look for companies with one or more of the following characteristics: 
Strong profitability within their sector (quality). 
Strong cash flows within their sector (quality). 
Strong management efficiency (quality). 
The ability to lower the volatility of the Fund (lower volatility). 
In assessing strong management efficiency (quality), NTI uses a proprietary quantitative ranking that is designed to provide exposure to quality characteristics. Beginning with a broad universe of liquid securities, NTI applies the proprietary quality score, which focuses on companies that are judicious users of capital and that do not exhibit excessive capital deployment. NTI then optimizes the remaining universe of securities for the appropriate quality and diversification goals. NTI also performs a risk management analysis in which risk exposures are measured and managed at the security, sector and portfolio levels. 
In general, the Sub-Adviser employs a long-term ownership strategy, which emphasizes buying and holding securities as long-term investments. However, the Sub-Adviser may sell securities the Fund holds at any time and for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into more promising opportunities (higher quality, higher yield and/or lower volatility). The Fund may use derivatives such as stock index futures to equitize cash and enhance portfolio liquidity. Accordingly, under normal market conditions, the Fund will limit its exposure to stock index futures to 5% of the value of the portfolio. 
STFGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period STFGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.5% -14.3% 35.6% 80.03%
1 Yr 14.6% -55.6% 38.6% 32.83%
3 Yr 6.3%* -28.0% 93.5% 44.91%
5 Yr 6.1%* -30.5% 97.0% 23.43%
10 Yr 5.3%* -18.8% 37.4% 30.72%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period STFGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.1% -64.5% 28.9% 4.86%
2021 4.1% -20.5% 152.6% 81.86%
2020 3.9% -13.9% 183.6% 46.09%
2019 5.5% -8.3% 8.9% 45.82%
2018 -1.9% -13.5% 12.6% 25.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period STFGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.5% -20.5% 35.6% 72.02%
1 Yr 14.6% -55.6% 40.3% 26.28%
3 Yr 6.3%* -28.0% 93.5% 44.47%
5 Yr 6.1%* -29.9% 97.0% 28.65%
10 Yr 5.3%* -13.5% 37.4% 65.28%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period STFGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.1% -64.5% 28.9% 4.93%
2021 4.1% -20.5% 152.6% 81.94%
2020 3.9% -13.9% 183.6% 46.00%
2019 5.5% -8.3% 8.9% 46.32%
2018 -1.9% -10.9% 12.6% 52.39%

NAV & Total Return History

STFGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

STFGX Category Low Category High STFGX % Rank
Net Assets 6.54 B 177 K 1.21 T 21.03%
Number of Holdings 192 2 4154 36.31%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.3 B 288 K 270 B 15.30%
Weighting of Top 10 47.21% 1.8% 106.2% 10.47%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 12.53%
  2. Johnson & Johnson 6.29%
  3. The Walt Disney Co 5.12%
  4. Archer-Daniels Midland Co 4.25%
  5. Eli Lilly and Co 3.93%
  6. Procter & Gamble Co 3.52%
  7. ASML Holding NV ADR 3.20%
  8. Walmart Inc 3.16%
  9. Microsoft Corp 3.09%
  10. Alphabet Inc Class A 2.98%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High STFGX % Rank
Stocks 		99.48% 0.00% 130.24% 31.73%
Cash 		0.52% -102.29% 100.00% 65.87%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 19.95%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 20.41%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 14.79%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 16.28%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High STFGX % Rank
Technology 		22.71% 0.00% 48.94% 61.42%
Healthcare 		20.49% 0.00% 60.70% 5.94%
Consumer Defense 		13.69% 0.00% 47.71% 4.57%
Communication Services 		10.24% 0.00% 27.94% 16.51%
Basic Materials 		9.40% 0.00% 25.70% 2.82%
Industrials 		8.32% 0.00% 29.90% 62.79%
Financial Services 		5.00% 0.00% 55.59% 97.56%
Energy 		4.05% 0.00% 41.64% 52.05%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.60% 0.00% 30.33% 97.34%
Real Estate 		1.54% 0.00% 31.91% 75.04%
Utilities 		0.96% 0.00% 20.91% 77.47%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High STFGX % Rank
US 		95.00% 0.00% 127.77% 62.19%
Non US 		4.48% 0.00% 32.38% 29.78%

STFGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

STFGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 49.27% 92.79%
Management Fee 0.10% 0.00% 2.00% 9.85%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

STFGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

STFGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

STFGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 23.00% 0.00% 496.00% 45.12%

STFGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

STFGX Category Low Category High STFGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.20% 13.27%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

STFGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

STFGX Category Low Category High STFGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -54.00% 6.06% 0.64%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

STFGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

STFGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christine Tinker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2021

1.17

1.2%

Christine Tinker is a Portfolio Manager on the Global Equity team within Northern Trust Asset Management. She is responsible for the implementation of several quantitative equity strategies specializing in Tax Advantaged Equity strategies for high net worth and institutional investors. Prior to joining Northern’s Global Equity team in 2015, Christine was a Portfolio Manager at U.S. Trust, Bank of America Private Wealth Management where she managed investment portfolios for high net worth individuals. Christine received a B.S. degree in Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Christine is a CFA Charterholder. Christine is a member of the CFA Institute, a member of the CFA Society of Chicago and Co-Chairof the CFA Society Chicago Women’s Network.

Mark Sodergren

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2021

1.17

1.2%

Mark Sodergren is a Senior Vice President at The Northern Trust Company, Chicago. He is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Researcher in the Quantitative Active Team responsible for research and implementation of several quantitative equity strategies. Prior to joining Northern, Mark was a Portfolio Manager at Barclays Global Investors focused on active US large cap strategies. Mark spent 6 years at Citigroup Asset Management as a portfolio manager and researcher focused on both active international and domestic portfolios. Mark received his B.A. degree in Quantitative Economic and Decision Sciences from University of California, San Diego and an M.B.A from the University of Chicago. Mark is a CFA Charterholder.

Mary Lukic

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2021

1.17

1.2%

Mary Lukic, CFP® is a Senior Vice President at the Northern Trust Company, Chicago. Mary is a Team Leader on the Global Equity team where she is responsible for the Tax Advantaged Equity team and various Engineered Equity portfolio management strategies. She is also a Senior Portfolio Manager responsible for implementation of Tax Advantaged Equity strategies, Quality Dividend Focus and Quality ESG strategies. Mary has extensive experience working with high net worth families, nuclear decommissioning trusts, settlement trusts, insurance companies, VEBAs, foundations and other taxable and tax exempt clients. Prior to joining Global Equity in 2006, Mary worked as a relationship manager in the Wealth Management Fiduciary department responsible for trust administration and working with families to provide comprehensive and flexible investment management, fiduciary and tax solutions to families and individuals. Mary received her B.S. degree in Finance from Illinois State University and an M.B.A. degree in finance and accounting from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. She is a Certified Financial Planner™  and a member of the Financial Planning Association.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

