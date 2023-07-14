The Fund invests under normal circumstances at least 80% of its assets in equity securities. Equity securities include common stocks and other income-producing equity securities. State Farm Investment Management Corp. (the “Adviser”), investment adviser to the Fund, has selected Northern Trust Investments, Inc. (“NTI” or “Sub-Adviser”) as sub-adviser to the Fund. NTI chooses equity securities for the Fund’s portfolio for their long-term potential to generate capital gains, but may also consider a stock’s long-term potential to generate income. Although there is no restriction on the size of the companies in which the Fund invests, ordinarily most of the Fund’s investments include but are not limited to large capitalization (unadjusted market cap of $13.1 billion or greater) and mid-capitalization (unadjusted market cap of $3.6 billion to $13.1 billion) equity securities, as defined S&P Dow Jones Indices at the time of investment. The S&P Dow Jones Indices market capitalizations noted above are as of December 31, 2021.

While the Fund seeks to maintain sector weights consistent within 3% to 5% of each sector’s weight in the S&P 500 Index, the Fund’s benchmark index, in making investment decisions on specific securities, the Sub-Adviser uses statistical modeling and research to look for companies with one or more of the following characteristics:

• Strong profitability within their sector (quality).

• Strong cash flows within their sector (quality).

• Strong management efficiency (quality).

• The ability to lower the volatility of the Fund (lower volatility).

In assessing strong management efficiency (quality), NTI uses a proprietary quantitative ranking that is designed to provide exposure to quality characteristics. Beginning with a broad universe of liquid securities, NTI applies the proprietary quality score, which focuses on companies that are judicious users of capital and that do not exhibit excessive capital deployment. NTI then optimizes the remaining universe of securities for the appropriate quality and diversification goals. NTI also performs a risk management analysis in which risk exposures are measured and managed at the security, sector and portfolio levels.

In general, the Sub-Adviser employs a long-term ownership strategy, which emphasizes buying and holding securities as long-term investments. However, the Sub-Adviser may sell securities the Fund holds at any time and for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into more promising opportunities (higher quality, higher yield and/or lower volatility). The Fund may use derivatives such as stock index futures to equitize cash and enhance portfolio liquidity. Accordingly, under normal market conditions, the Fund will limit its exposure to stock index futures to 5% of the value of the portfolio.