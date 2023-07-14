Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

State Farm Balanced Fund

mutual fund
STFBX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$84.62 -0.12 -0.14%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
No Load (STFBX) Primary
STFBX (Mutual Fund)

State Farm Balanced Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$84.62 -0.12 -0.14%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
No Load (STFBX) Primary
STFBX (Mutual Fund)

State Farm Balanced Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$84.62 -0.12 -0.14%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
No Load (STFBX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

State Farm Balanced Fund

STFBX | Fund

$84.62

$2.26 B

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

6.6%

1 yr return

8.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.5%

Net Assets

$2.26 B

Holdings in Top 10

37.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$84.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 22.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

State Farm Balanced Fund

STFBX | Fund

$84.62

$2.26 B

0.00%

-

STFBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    State Farm Balanced Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    State Farm
  • Inception Date
    Mar 14, 1968
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mary Lukic

Fund Description

The Fund invests in common stocks and bonds in varying proportions. State Farm Investment Management Corp. (the “Adviser”), investment adviser to the Fund has selected Northern Trust Investments, Inc. (“NTI” or the “Sub-Adviser”) as sub-adviser to the Fund. 
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests approximately 65% of its total assets in common stocks, and ordinarily limits its common stock investments to no more than 75% of its total assets. The Sub-Adviser believes this allocation is appropriate for investors seeking the Fund’s balanced approach to equity and fixed income exposures. The Sub-Adviser chooses stocks for the Fund’s portfolio for their long-term potential to generate capital gains, but may also consider a stock’s long-term potential to generate income. Although there is no restriction on the size of companies in which the Fund may invest, ordinarily most of the Fund’s common stock investments include but are not limited to large capitalization (unadjusted market cap of $13.1 billion or greater) and mid-capitalization (unadjusted market cap of $3.6 billion to $13.1 billion) equity securities as defined by S&P Dow Jones Indices at the time of investment. The S&P Dow Jones Indices market capitalizations noted above are as of December 31, 2021. 
While the Fund seeks to maintain sector weights within 3% to 5% of each sector’s weight in the S&P 500 Index, the Fund’s benchmark index, in making investment decisions on specific common stocks, the Sub-Adviser uses statistical modeling and research and looks for companies with one or more of the following characteristics: 
Strong profitability within their sector (quality). 
Strong cash flows within their sector (quality). 
Strong management efficiency (quality). 
The ability to lower the volatility of the Fund (lower volatility). 
In assessing strong management efficiency (quality), NTI uses a proprietary quantitative ranking that is designed to provide exposure to quality characteristics. Beginning with a broad universe of liquid securities, NTI applies the proprietary quality score, which focuses on companies that are judicious users of capital and that do not exhibit excessive capital deployment. NTI then optimizes the remaining universe of securities for the appropriate quality and diversification goals. NTI also performs a risk management analysis in which risk exposures are measured and managed at the security, sector and portfolio levels. 
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests approximately 35% and at least 25% of its total assets in a representative sample of fixed income securities in the Bloomberg Intermediate U.S. Government/Credit Bond Index 
(the “Index”). The Fund will buy and sell fixed income securities with the goal of achieving an overall duration and total return similar to that of the Index. The term “duration” means a measure of the sensitivity of market value to a change in interest rates. It is typically stated in years and represents the approximate percentage change in market value associated with a 100 basis point (1.00%) change in interest rates. As of December 31, 2021, the duration of the Index was 4.13 years. The duration measurement pertains only to the fixed income portion of the Fund’s portfolio. 
The Fund’s investments in fixed income securities are passively managed. The Fund’s Sub-Adviser attempts to replicate the investment composition and performance of the Index by using computer programs and statistical procedures. 
In general, the Sub-Adviser employs a long-term ownership strategy, which emphasizes buying and holding securities as long-term investments. However, the Sub-Adviser may sell securities the Fund holds at any time and for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into more promising opportunities (higher quality, higher yield and/or lower volatility). The Fund may use derivatives such as stock index futures to equitize cash and enhance portfolio liquidity. Accordingly, under normal market conditions, the Fund will limit its exposure to stock index futures to 5% of the value of the portfolio. 
Read More

STFBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period STFBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.6% -8.3% 18.1% 68.66%
1 Yr 8.5% -13.3% 143.9% 10.42%
3 Yr 3.8%* -8.0% 25.7% 8.41%
5 Yr 4.5%* -9.8% 24.3% 3.82%
10 Yr 3.5%* -6.1% 9.0% 7.71%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period STFBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.2% -34.7% 92.4% 8.80%
2021 3.5% -6.1% 19.5% 39.60%
2020 3.4% -7.5% 11.8% 24.70%
2019 4.2% 0.1% 14.9% 10.35%
2018 -1.4% -12.6% 0.0% 8.78%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period STFBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.6% -11.9% 18.1% 68.25%
1 Yr 8.5% -13.3% 143.9% 10.26%
3 Yr 3.8%* -8.0% 25.7% 8.66%
5 Yr 4.5%* -9.8% 24.3% 4.73%
10 Yr 3.5%* -6.1% 11.0% 33.47%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period STFBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.2% -34.7% 92.4% 8.80%
2021 3.5% -6.1% 19.5% 39.60%
2020 3.4% -7.5% 11.8% 24.70%
2019 4.2% 0.1% 14.9% 10.35%
2018 -1.4% -12.6% 0.2% 36.83%

NAV & Total Return History

STFBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

STFBX Category Low Category High STFBX % Rank
Net Assets 2.26 B 658 K 207 B 27.29%
Number of Holdings 505 2 15351 26.84%
Net Assets in Top 10 885 M 660 K 48.5 B 39.10%
Weighting of Top 10 36.95% 8.4% 105.0% 54.08%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 8.59%
  2. The Walt Disney Co 5.39%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.42%
  4. Archer-Daniels Midland Co 3.33%
  5. Johnson & Johnson 3.09%
  6. Procter & Gamble Co 3.02%
  7. Nucor Corp 2.71%
  8. Eli Lilly and Co 2.56%
  9. Caterpillar Inc 2.44%
  10. Microsoft Corp 2.41%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High STFBX % Rank
Stocks 		71.65% 0.00% 99.40% 3.00%
Bonds 		27.29% 0.00% 116.75% 81.34%
Cash 		1.04% -16.75% 81.51% 86.65%
Convertible Bonds 		0.01% 0.00% 23.84% 88.28%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 27.92% 92.23%
Other 		0.00% -2.51% 25.19% 88.15%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High STFBX % Rank
Technology 		18.91% 0.00% 44.21% 52.73%
Healthcare 		18.23% 0.00% 29.35% 7.92%
Communication Services 		14.47% 0.00% 23.67% 2.87%
Consumer Defense 		13.08% 0.00% 19.93% 1.78%
Basic Materials 		11.32% 0.00% 33.35% 2.60%
Industrials 		9.60% 0.00% 24.37% 59.97%
Financial Services 		4.94% 0.00% 38.77% 95.36%
Energy 		4.58% 0.00% 85.65% 55.05%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.73% 0.00% 19.36% 95.08%
Real Estate 		1.19% 0.00% 65.01% 87.98%
Utilities 		0.95% 0.00% 99.55% 89.34%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High STFBX % Rank
US 		69.86% -1.65% 98.67% 1.09%
Non US 		1.79% 0.00% 37.06% 84.33%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High STFBX % Rank
Government 		57.07% 0.00% 97.26% 3.68%
Corporate 		38.64% 0.00% 98.21% 34.88%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.29% 0.14% 100.00% 87.06%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 85.56%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 92.13% 97.55%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 91.42%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High STFBX % Rank
US 		26.16% 0.00% 62.18% 67.71%
Non US 		1.13% 0.00% 84.73% 86.10%

STFBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

STFBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 17.63% 99.49%
Management Fee 0.11% 0.00% 1.83% 30.14%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

STFBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

STFBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

STFBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 22.00% 0.00% 343.00% 29.14%

STFBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

STFBX Category Low Category High STFBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 8.35% 13.98%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

STFBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

STFBX Category Low Category High STFBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.34% 19.41% 11.95%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

STFBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

STFBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mary Lukic

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2021

1.17

1.2%

Mary Lukic, CFP® is a Senior Vice President at the Northern Trust Company, Chicago. Mary is a Team Leader on the Global Equity team where she is responsible for the Tax Advantaged Equity team and various Engineered Equity portfolio management strategies. She is also a Senior Portfolio Manager responsible for implementation of Tax Advantaged Equity strategies, Quality Dividend Focus and Quality ESG strategies. Mary has extensive experience working with high net worth families, nuclear decommissioning trusts, settlement trusts, insurance companies, VEBAs, foundations and other taxable and tax exempt clients. Prior to joining Global Equity in 2006, Mary worked as a relationship manager in the Wealth Management Fiduciary department responsible for trust administration and working with families to provide comprehensive and flexible investment management, fiduciary and tax solutions to families and individuals. Mary received her B.S. degree in Finance from Illinois State University and an M.B.A. degree in finance and accounting from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. She is a Certified Financial Planner™  and a member of the Financial Planning Association.

Mark Sodergren

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2021

1.17

1.2%

Mark Sodergren is a Senior Vice President at The Northern Trust Company, Chicago. He is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Researcher in the Quantitative Active Team responsible for research and implementation of several quantitative equity strategies. Prior to joining Northern, Mark was a Portfolio Manager at Barclays Global Investors focused on active US large cap strategies. Mark spent 6 years at Citigroup Asset Management as a portfolio manager and researcher focused on both active international and domestic portfolios. Mark received his B.A. degree in Quantitative Economic and Decision Sciences from University of California, San Diego and an M.B.A from the University of Chicago. Mark is a CFA Charterholder.

David Alongi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2021

1.17

1.2%

Mr. Alongi is a Senior Vice President at NTI where he is responsible for the management and trading process for passive fixed income portfolios. Mr. Alongi joined NTI in 2000.

Michael Chico

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2021

1.17

1.2%

Michael Chico is a Vice President at the Northern Trust Investments, Inc. He is a Fixed Income Portfolio Manager in the Fixed Income group and is responsible for quantitatively managing and trading fixed income accounts for Northern Trust clients. Mike originally joined Northern Trust in 2005 as Fixed Income Securities Trader with Northern Trust Securities, Inc., where he focused on structured products, non-USD fixed income securities, MBS/ABS, and Treasury securities. Prior to joining Northern Trust, he was vice president of MBS Trading at J.P. Morgan Securities, Inc, formerly Banc One Capital Markets, Inc.Mike received his B.A. degree in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania and his M.B.A. in Finance and Economics from The University of Chicago Graduate School of Business. He is a CFA charterholder in the CFA Society of Chicago. Michael R. Chico is Vice President of NTI. Mr. Chico joined NTI in 2007 and is responsible for managing various fixed-income funds.

Christine Tinker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2021

1.17

1.2%

Christine Tinker is a Portfolio Manager on the Global Equity team within Northern Trust Asset Management. She is responsible for the implementation of several quantitative equity strategies specializing in Tax Advantaged Equity strategies for high net worth and institutional investors. Prior to joining Northern’s Global Equity team in 2015, Christine was a Portfolio Manager at U.S. Trust, Bank of America Private Wealth Management where she managed investment portfolios for high net worth individuals. Christine received a B.S. degree in Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Christine is a CFA Charterholder. Christine is a member of the CFA Institute, a member of the CFA Society of Chicago and Co-Chairof the CFA Society Chicago Women’s Network.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.29 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×