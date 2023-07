Stuart Rae has been Chief Investment Officer of Asia-Pacific Value Equities since 2017. Prior to taking on this management responsibility for our Japanese team, he was CIO of Asia-Pacific ex Japan Value Equities from 2006 to 2017, and CIO of Australian Value Equities from 2003 to 2006. Rae joined the firm in 1999 as a research analyst covering the consumer sector, initially working in New York and London before moving to Sydney in 2003 and then Hong Kong in 2006. Previously, he was a management consultant with McKinsey for six years in Australia and the UK. Rae earned a BSc (Hons) in 1987 from