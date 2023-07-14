Home
Allspring Large Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
STDFX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$40.07 +0.02 +0.05%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (STNFX) Primary C (STOFX) Other (STDFX) A (STAFX) Retirement (STFFX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Allspring Large Cap Growth Fund

STDFX | Fund

$40.07

$819 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.09%

Vitals

YTD Return

28.9%

1 yr return

12.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.7%

Net Assets

$819 M

Holdings in Top 10

52.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$40.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.09%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 39.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

STDFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 28.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.43%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Allspring Large Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Wells Fargo Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 30, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Ognar

STDFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period STDFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 28.9% -41.7% 64.0% 44.75%
1 Yr 12.5% -46.2% 77.9% 66.72%
3 Yr -6.7%* -42.0% 28.4% 82.49%
5 Yr -5.7%* -30.4% 23.4% 88.12%
10 Yr 0.1%* -16.9% 19.6% 76.91%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period STDFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.7% -85.9% 81.6% 66.14%
2021 0.1% -31.0% 26.7% 73.52%
2020 5.0% -13.0% 34.8% 83.23%
2019 4.8% -6.0% 10.6% 71.75%
2018 -5.0% -15.9% 2.0% 93.62%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period STDFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 28.9% -41.7% 64.0% 42.78%
1 Yr 12.5% -46.2% 77.9% 62.70%
3 Yr -6.7%* -42.0% 28.4% 82.27%
5 Yr -5.7%* -30.4% 23.4% 89.34%
10 Yr 0.1%* -16.9% 19.6% 91.98%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period STDFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.7% -85.9% 81.6% 66.14%
2021 0.1% -31.0% 26.7% 73.52%
2020 5.0% -13.0% 34.8% 83.23%
2019 4.8% -6.0% 10.6% 71.75%
2018 -5.0% -15.9% 3.1% 96.38%

NAV & Total Return History

STDFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

STDFX Category Low Category High STDFX % Rank
Net Assets 819 M 189 K 222 B 58.25%
Number of Holdings 64 2 3509 47.38%
Net Assets in Top 10 443 M -1.37 M 104 B 57.13%
Weighting of Top 10 52.30% 11.4% 116.5% 21.48%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 13.55%
  2. Apple Inc 8.04%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 7.70%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class A 6.17%
  5. NVIDIA Corp 3.60%
  6. Mastercard Inc Class A 3.40%
  7. PayPal Holdings Inc 3.38%
  8. Alphabet Inc Class C 3.36%
  9. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 3.30%
  10. TJX Companies Inc 2.90%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High STDFX % Rank
Stocks 		98.05% 50.26% 104.50% 57.21%
Cash 		1.95% -10.83% 49.73% 39.75%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 93.11%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 91.97%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 93.20%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 93.03%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High STDFX % Rank
Technology 		37.53% 0.00% 65.70% 41.80%
Consumer Cyclical 		21.91% 0.00% 62.57% 11.64%
Financial Services 		11.34% 0.00% 43.06% 30.90%
Healthcare 		11.24% 0.00% 39.76% 64.02%
Communication Services 		9.60% 0.00% 66.40% 61.56%
Industrials 		5.70% 0.00% 30.65% 57.70%
Basic Materials 		2.44% 0.00% 18.91% 24.92%
Consumer Defense 		0.23% 0.00% 25.50% 84.43%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 95.57%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 97.54%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 97.21%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High STDFX % Rank
US 		95.66% 34.69% 100.00% 42.95%
Non US 		2.39% 0.00% 54.22% 56.23%

STDFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

STDFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.09% 0.01% 20.29% 38.90%
Management Fee 0.68% 0.00% 1.50% 65.63%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 18.22%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% 62.72%

Sales Fees

STDFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

STDFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

STDFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 39.00% 0.00% 316.74% 58.76%

STDFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

STDFX Category Low Category High STDFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 95.43%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

STDFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

STDFX Category Low Category High STDFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.43% -6.13% 1.75% 60.05%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

STDFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

STDFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Ognar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2005

17.42

17.4%

Thomas (Tom) Ognar is a managing director and senior portfolio manager for the Dynamic Growth Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). He joined WFAM from Strong Capital Management, where he worked as a research analyst and later became a portfolio manager. Before that, he was a research analyst with M&I Investment Management Corp. and a trader with Republic Securities, Inc. He began his investment industry career in 1993. Tom earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Miami University and a master’s degree in finance from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He is an alumnus of the Applied Security Analysis Program and has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

Robert Gruendyke

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2017

4.5

4.5%

Robert (Bob) Gruendyke is a senior portfolio manager for the Dynamic Growth Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to his current role, he was a senior research analyst for the team, covering the financials and healthcare sectors. Before joining WFAM, Bob served as a senior research associate and, earlier, as a senior compliance advisor for Raymond James Financial. Prior to that, he was a financial consultant for A. G. Edwards and Sons. He began his investment industry career in 1999. Bob earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and history from Duke University. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

