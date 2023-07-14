Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks and other U.S.-traded equity securities of large-capitalization companies. U.S.-traded equity securities may include American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The subadviser considers large-capitalization companies to be companies with market capitalizations generally within those of companies in the Russell 1000® Growth Index. As of December 31, 2021 the market

capitalization range of the companies in the Russell 1000® Growth Index was $434.76 million to $2.92 trillion. As a result of its investment strategy, the fund may focus its investments in one or more sectors.

The subadviser will seek out securities it believes have strong business fundamentals, such as revenue growth, improving cash flows, increasing margins and positive earning trends.

In selecting investments for purchase and sale, the subadviser chooses companies that it believes have above-average growth potential to beat expectations. The subadviser uses a “bottom-up” process based on company fundamentals.

Risk controls are in place to assist in maintaining a portfolio that is diversified by sector and minimizes unintended risks relative to the primary benchmark. The subadviser then performs in-depth fundamental analysis to determine the quality and sustainability of expectations to determine whether or not the company is poised to beat expectations. The subadviser also applies proprietary quantitative models to rank stocks based on improving fundamentals, valuation, capital deployment and efficiency and sentiment or behavior factors.