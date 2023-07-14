Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Virtus Silvant Large-Cap Growth Stock Fund

STCIX | Fund

$6.41

$104 M

0.00%

1.24%

Vitals

YTD Return

37.3%

1 yr return

24.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.0%

Net Assets

$104 M

Holdings in Top 10

58.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$6.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.24%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 5.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$100

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

STCIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 37.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.75%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus Silvant Large-Cap Growth Stock Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Virtus
  • Inception Date
    Jun 09, 1992
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Sansoterra

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks and other U.S.-traded equity securities of large-capitalization companies. U.S.-traded equity securities may include American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The subadviser considers large-capitalization companies to be companies with market capitalizations generally within those of companies in the Russell 1000® Growth Index. As of December 31, 2021 the market

capitalization range of the companies in the Russell 1000® Growth Index was $434.76 million to $2.92 trillion. As a result of its investment strategy, the fund may focus its investments in one or more sectors.

The subadviser will seek out securities it believes have strong business fundamentals, such as revenue growth, improving cash flows, increasing margins and positive earning trends.

In selecting investments for purchase and sale, the subadviser chooses companies that it believes have above-average growth potential to beat expectations. The subadviser uses a “bottom-up” process based on company fundamentals.

Risk controls are in place to assist in maintaining a portfolio that is diversified by sector and minimizes unintended risks relative to the primary benchmark. The subadviser then performs in-depth fundamental analysis to determine the quality and sustainability of expectations to determine whether or not the company is poised to beat expectations. The subadviser also applies proprietary quantitative models to rank stocks based on improving fundamentals, valuation, capital deployment and efficiency and sentiment or behavior factors.

Read More

STCIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period STCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 37.3% -41.7% 64.0% 11.66%
1 Yr 24.7% -46.2% 77.9% 16.15%
3 Yr 2.5%* -42.0% 28.4% 37.49%
5 Yr 2.0%* -30.4% 23.4% 48.35%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% 63.47%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period STCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.4% -85.9% 81.6% 52.29%
2021 4.7% -31.0% 26.7% 46.21%
2020 6.6% -13.0% 34.8% 67.95%
2019 3.9% -6.0% 10.6% 87.63%
2018 -3.5% -15.9% 2.0% 77.62%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period STCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 37.3% -41.7% 64.0% 10.92%
1 Yr 24.7% -46.2% 77.9% 14.34%
3 Yr 2.5%* -42.0% 28.4% 37.20%
5 Yr 2.0%* -30.4% 23.4% 53.04%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% 73.63%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period STCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.4% -85.9% 81.6% 52.38%
2021 4.7% -31.0% 26.7% 46.21%
2020 6.6% -13.0% 34.8% 67.95%
2019 3.9% -6.0% 10.6% 87.63%
2018 -3.5% -15.9% 3.1% 85.33%

NAV & Total Return History

STCIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

STCIX Category Low Category High STCIX % Rank
Net Assets 104 M 189 K 222 B 85.54%
Number of Holdings 60 2 3509 53.20%
Net Assets in Top 10 61.2 M -1.37 M 104 B 83.85%
Weighting of Top 10 58.91% 11.4% 116.5% 5.35%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 13.63%
  2. Microsoft Corp 12.81%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 6.69%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class C 4.50%
  5. NVIDIA Corp 4.48%
  6. Alphabet Inc Class A 4.34%
  7. Visa Inc Class A 4.15%
  8. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 2.94%
  9. Costco Wholesale Corp 2.88%
  10. Eli Lilly and Co 2.86%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High STCIX % Rank
Stocks 		98.84% 50.26% 104.50% 45.82%
Cash 		1.16% -10.83% 49.73% 51.97%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 79.51%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 79.59%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 79.34%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 78.52%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High STCIX % Rank
Technology 		41.41% 0.00% 65.70% 24.10%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.05% 0.00% 62.57% 61.31%
Healthcare 		13.01% 0.00% 39.76% 44.26%
Communication Services 		12.79% 0.00% 66.40% 23.28%
Financial Services 		10.47% 0.00% 43.06% 38.20%
Consumer Defense 		4.00% 0.00% 25.50% 44.67%
Industrials 		3.35% 0.00% 30.65% 79.26%
Basic Materials 		0.93% 0.00% 18.91% 60.08%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 85.00%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 94.26%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 90.41%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High STCIX % Rank
US 		98.84% 34.69% 100.00% 14.26%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.22% 96.97%

STCIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

STCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.24% 0.01% 20.29% 28.80%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.50% 71.38%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 54.21%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.00% 1.02% 54.90%

Sales Fees

STCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 2.25% 8.50% 57.74%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

STCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

STCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 5.00% 0.00% 316.74% 2.32%

STCIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

STCIX Category Low Category High STCIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 81.89%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

STCIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

STCIX Category Low Category High STCIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.75% -6.13% 1.75% 78.39%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

STCIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

STCIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Sansoterra

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 27, 2007

15.19

15.2%

Michael A. Sansoterra currently serves as a Chief Investment Officer of Silvant and as a Vice President of RidgeWorth. Prior to joining the Silvant team, Mr. Sansoterra served as Large Cap Diversified Growth Portfolio Manager and Senior Equity Analyst of Principal Global Investors from 2003 to 2007. Previously, he worked as a Senior Equity Analyst for USAA Investment Management and as an Equity Analyst and Portfolio Manager for The Northern Trust Company. He has worked in investment management since 1996. He earned his B.S. in Economics from the University of Michigan (1994).He has worked in investment management since 1996.

Sandeep Bhatia

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 14, 2011

11.3

11.3%

Sandeep Bhatia, PhD, CFA, currently serves as Managing Director of Silvant. He has been associated with Silvant or an affiliate since 2007. Prior to joining Silvant, Mr. Bhatia served as a Senior Research Analyst for Eagle Asset Management, focusing on the healthcare sector from 2005 to 2007. Previously, he worked as a sell-side senior equity research analyst in the healthcare sector at Piper Jaffray and as an equity research analyst at Dain Rauscher Wessels. Mr. Bhatia has worked in investment management since 2000 and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. He earned his Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from Iowa State University, his Masters of Business Administration degree with high honors from the University of Chicago with a concentration in Finance, and his Bachelor of Technology degree in Chemical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

