Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
37.3%
1 yr return
24.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.0%
Net Assets
$104 M
Holdings in Top 10
58.9%
Expense Ratio 1.24%
Front Load 5.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 5.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$100
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks and other U.S.-traded equity securities of large-capitalization companies. U.S.-traded equity securities may include American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The subadviser considers large-capitalization companies to be companies with market capitalizations generally within those of companies in the Russell 1000® Growth Index. As of December 31, 2021 the market
capitalization range of the companies in the Russell 1000® Growth Index was $434.76 million to $2.92 trillion. As a result of its investment strategy, the fund may focus its investments in one or more sectors.
The subadviser will seek out securities it believes have strong business fundamentals, such as revenue growth, improving cash flows, increasing margins and positive earning trends.
In selecting investments for purchase and sale, the subadviser chooses companies that it believes have above-average growth potential to beat expectations. The subadviser uses a “bottom-up” process based on company fundamentals.
Risk controls are in place to assist in maintaining a portfolio that is diversified by sector and minimizes unintended risks relative to the primary benchmark. The subadviser then performs in-depth fundamental analysis to determine the quality and sustainability of expectations to determine whether or not the company is poised to beat expectations. The subadviser also applies proprietary quantitative models to rank stocks based on improving fundamentals, valuation, capital deployment and efficiency and sentiment or behavior factors.
|Period
|STCIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|37.3%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|11.66%
|1 Yr
|24.7%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|16.15%
|3 Yr
|2.5%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|37.49%
|5 Yr
|2.0%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|48.35%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|63.47%
* Annualized
|Period
|STCIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-34.4%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|52.29%
|2021
|4.7%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|46.21%
|2020
|6.6%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|67.95%
|2019
|3.9%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|87.63%
|2018
|-3.5%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|77.62%
|Period
|STCIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|37.3%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|10.92%
|1 Yr
|24.7%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|14.34%
|3 Yr
|2.5%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|37.20%
|5 Yr
|2.0%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|53.04%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|73.63%
* Annualized
|Period
|STCIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-34.4%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|52.38%
|2021
|4.7%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|46.21%
|2020
|6.6%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|67.95%
|2019
|3.9%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|87.63%
|2018
|-3.5%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|85.33%
|STCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|STCIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|104 M
|189 K
|222 B
|85.54%
|Number of Holdings
|60
|2
|3509
|53.20%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|61.2 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|83.85%
|Weighting of Top 10
|58.91%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|5.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|STCIX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.84%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|45.82%
|Cash
|1.16%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|51.97%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|79.51%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|79.59%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|79.34%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|78.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|STCIX % Rank
|Technology
|41.41%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|24.10%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.05%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|61.31%
|Healthcare
|13.01%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|44.26%
|Communication Services
|12.79%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|23.28%
|Financial Services
|10.47%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|38.20%
|Consumer Defense
|4.00%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|44.67%
|Industrials
|3.35%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|79.26%
|Basic Materials
|0.93%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|60.08%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|85.00%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|94.26%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|90.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|STCIX % Rank
|US
|98.84%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|14.26%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|96.97%
|STCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.24%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|28.80%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|71.38%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|54.21%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|54.90%
|STCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.50%
|2.25%
|8.50%
|57.74%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|STCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|STCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|5.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|2.32%
|STCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|STCIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|81.89%
|STCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|STCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|STCIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.75%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|78.39%
|STCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 27, 2007
15.19
15.2%
Michael A. Sansoterra currently serves as a Chief Investment Officer of Silvant and as a Vice President of RidgeWorth. Prior to joining the Silvant team, Mr. Sansoterra served as Large Cap Diversified Growth Portfolio Manager and Senior Equity Analyst of Principal Global Investors from 2003 to 2007. Previously, he worked as a Senior Equity Analyst for USAA Investment Management and as an Equity Analyst and Portfolio Manager for The Northern Trust Company. He has worked in investment management since 1996. He earned his B.S. in Economics from the University of Michigan (1994).He has worked in investment management since 1996.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 14, 2011
11.3
11.3%
Sandeep Bhatia, PhD, CFA, currently serves as Managing Director of Silvant. He has been associated with Silvant or an affiliate since 2007. Prior to joining Silvant, Mr. Bhatia served as a Senior Research Analyst for Eagle Asset Management, focusing on the healthcare sector from 2005 to 2007. Previously, he worked as a sell-side senior equity research analyst in the healthcare sector at Piper Jaffray and as an equity research analyst at Dain Rauscher Wessels. Mr. Bhatia has worked in investment management since 2000 and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. He earned his Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from Iowa State University, his Masters of Business Administration degree with high honors from the University of Chicago with a concentration in Finance, and his Bachelor of Technology degree in Chemical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...