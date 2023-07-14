Home
Trending ETFs

Virtus Ceredex Small-Cap Value Equity Fund

mutual fund
STCEX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$6.04 -0.07 -1.15%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (SCETX) Primary C (STCEX) A (SASVX) Retirement (VVERX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Virtus Ceredex Small-Cap Value Equity Fund

STCEX | Fund

$6.04

$310 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.20%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.0%

1 yr return

-7.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-11.1%

Net Assets

$310 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$6.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.20%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 69.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$100

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

STCEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -11.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.06%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus Ceredex Small-Cap Value Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Virtus
  • Inception Date
    Jun 06, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brett Barner

Fund Description

Undernormalcircumstances,thefundinvestsatleast80%ofitsnetassetsinU.S.-tradedequitysecuritiesof small-capitalizationcompanies.U.S.-tradedequitysecuritiesmayincludeAmericanDepositaryReceipts(“ADRs”).Asofthedateofthisprospectus,thefund’ssubadviserconsiderssmall-capitalizationcompaniesforthispurposetobethosecompanies that, atthetimeofinitialpurchase,havemarketcapitalizations generallywithintherangeofcompaniesincludedintheRussell2000® Indexonarollingthree-yearbasis.Onthisbasis,asofDecember 31, 2021,thetotalmarketcapitalizationrangeofcompaniesincludedintheRussell2000® Indexoverthepastthreeyearswas $2.42millionto$25.52billion.Asa resultofitsinvestment strategy, the fundmayfocusits investmentsinoneormoresectors.

Inselectinginvestmentsforpurchaseandsale,thesubadviserchoosescompaniesthatitbelievesareundervaluedinthemarketrelativetotheindustrysectorandthecompany’sownvaluationhistory.Thesubadviserevaluatespotentialcatalyststhatmaycauseanupwardre-ratingofthestock’svaluation.Thecommonstockspurchasedforthefundgenerallypaydividendsatthetimeofpurchaseorareexpectedtopaydividendssoonaftertheirpurchase.

STCEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period STCEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.0% -14.5% 140.9% 87.27%
1 Yr -7.4% -34.7% 196.6% 91.71%
3 Yr -2.1%* -21.8% 37.2% 91.33%
5 Yr -11.1%* -23.8% 9.2% 95.44%
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 15.3% 91.60%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period STCEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.4% -59.3% 118.2% 92.18%
2021 1.7% -17.3% 18.6% 69.20%
2020 -0.3% -21.2% 28.2% 92.35%
2019 2.5% -17.9% 8.4% 93.03%
2018 -6.4% -20.0% 0.2% 81.66%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period STCEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.0% -17.6% 140.9% 81.66%
1 Yr -7.4% -34.7% 196.6% 87.14%
3 Yr -2.1%* -21.8% 37.2% 91.21%
5 Yr -11.1%* -23.8% 10.7% 95.86%
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 15.3% 91.17%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period STCEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.4% -59.3% 118.2% 92.18%
2021 1.7% -17.3% 18.6% 69.20%
2020 -0.3% -21.2% 28.2% 92.35%
2019 2.5% -17.9% 8.4% 93.03%
2018 -6.4% -19.9% 0.2% 88.09%

NAV & Total Return History

STCEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

STCEX Category Low Category High STCEX % Rank
Net Assets 310 M 1.48 M 120 B 61.51%
Number of Holdings 83 2 2519 78.28%
Net Assets in Top 10 81 M 213 K 4.6 B 46.13%
Weighting of Top 10 26.15% 2.8% 101.7% 17.92%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Quanta Services Inc 5.05%
  2. Hill-Rom Holdings Inc 4.27%
  3. Pentair PLC 4.12%
  4. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc 3.75%
  5. Owens & Minor Inc 3.59%
  6. Physicians Realty Trust 3.37%
  7. Healthcare Trust of America Inc 3.32%
  8. AptarGroup Inc 3.31%
  9. Dreyfus Government Cash Mgmt Instl 3.30%
  10. RPM International Inc 3.27%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High STCEX % Rank
Stocks 		96.37% 25.32% 100.32% 77.78%
Cash 		3.63% -79.10% 74.68% 21.89%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 86.36%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 84.18%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 85.69%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 85.52%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High STCEX % Rank
Industrials 		27.89% 2.46% 37.42% 6.46%
Financial Services 		22.42% 0.00% 35.52% 7.82%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.28% 0.99% 47.79% 53.57%
Technology 		11.12% 0.00% 54.70% 84.01%
Real Estate 		5.32% 0.00% 29.43% 70.92%
Energy 		5.28% 0.00% 37.72% 65.82%
Healthcare 		4.75% 0.00% 26.53% 95.75%
Basic Materials 		4.61% 0.00% 18.66% 52.04%
Utilities 		3.13% 0.00% 18.58% 29.42%
Consumer Defense 		2.72% 0.00% 18.87% 78.91%
Communication Services 		1.49% 0.00% 14.85% 78.91%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High STCEX % Rank
US 		85.38% 24.89% 100.00% 95.29%
Non US 		10.99% 0.00% 36.31% 3.54%

STCEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

STCEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.20% 0.01% 13.16% 5.63%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.50% 80.78%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 96.42%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.45% 56.59%

Sales Fees

STCEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 79.63%

Trading Fees

STCEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

STCEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 69.00% 1.00% 314.00% 72.64%

STCEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

STCEX Category Low Category High STCEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 38.20% 88.57%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

STCEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

STCEX Category Low Category High STCEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.06% -2.40% 2.49% 57.05%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

STCEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

STCEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brett Barner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 1997

25.35

25.4%

Mr. Barner, a Chartered Financial Analyst and Managing Director of Ceredex Value Advisors, began his investment career in 1985. He worked as an investment consultant, first for Shearson Lehman Brothers (1985-1989) and subsequently at Drexel Burnham Lambert (1989-1990). In 1990 he joined Trusco Capital Management, Ceredex’s predecessor firm, and continued his work there for the next 18 years. At Trusco, he began in various client service and analytical roles. In 1995, he was appointed Portfolio Manager of the firm's small cap value strategy. He has served as the strategy's sole portfolio since that time and has helped lead the development of Ceredex as an independent firm.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.05 2.58

