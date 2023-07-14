Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Sierra Tactical Bond Fund

mutual fund
STBDX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.61 -0.11 -0.43%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Inv (STBNX) Primary A (STBKX) C (STBDX) Inst (STBJX)
STBDX (Mutual Fund)

Sierra Tactical Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.61 -0.11 -0.43%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Inv (STBNX) Primary A (STBKX) C (STBDX) Inst (STBJX)
STBDX (Mutual Fund)

Sierra Tactical Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.61 -0.11 -0.43%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Inv (STBNX) Primary A (STBKX) C (STBDX) Inst (STBJX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Sierra Tactical Bond Fund

STBDX | Fund

$25.61

$2.03 B

5.76%

$1.48

2.23%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.1%

1 yr return

-0.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$2.03 B

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.23%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 57.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Sierra Tactical Bond Fund

STBDX | Fund

$25.61

$2.03 B

5.76%

$1.48

2.23%

STBDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.27%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Sierra Tactical Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Sierra Trust
  • Inception Date
    Oct 01, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kenneth Sleeper

Fund Description

STBDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period STBDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -7.2% 18.1% 57.30%
1 Yr -0.4% -18.7% 21.2% 45.58%
3 Yr -2.7%* -23.6% 52.7% 41.07%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 29.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period STBDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.2% -31.8% 18.4% 14.49%
2021 -0.8% -14.3% 15.8% 52.44%
2020 2.6% -20.2% 60.6% 3.51%
2019 N/A -10.2% 3.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period STBDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -11.7% 18.1% 56.18%
1 Yr -0.4% -18.7% 38.5% 44.54%
3 Yr -2.7%* -23.6% 52.7% 41.44%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 30.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period STBDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.2% -31.8% 18.4% 14.49%
2021 -0.8% -14.3% 15.8% 52.44%
2020 2.6% -20.2% 60.6% 3.51%
2019 N/A -10.2% 3.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 1.5% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

STBDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

STBDX Category Low Category High STBDX % Rank
Net Assets 2.03 B 100 124 B 28.38%
Number of Holdings 18 2 8175 91.93%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.13 B -1.57 B 20.5 B 6.63%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 4.3% 105.0% 4.52%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First American Government Obligs X 89.98%
  2. BlackRock High Yield Bond Instl 5.00%
  3. FidelityÂ® High Income 0.02%
  4. TIAA-CREF High-Yield Inst 0.01%
  5. FidelityÂ® Capital & Income 0.01%
  6. Goldman Sachs High Yield Instl 0.01%
  7. PIMCO High Yield Instl 0.00%
  8. Neuberger Berman High Income Bond Instl 0.00%
  9. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Income Z 0.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High STBDX % Rank
Cash 		85.18% -261.12% 258.91% 3.46%
Bonds 		14.43% -150.81% 180.51% 95.82%
Convertible Bonds 		0.21% 0.00% 33.50% 75.07%
Stocks 		0.14% -38.22% 261.12% 52.88%
Other 		0.04% -25.82% 276.99% 27.23%
Preferred Stocks 		0.01% 0.00% 13.21% 52.02%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High STBDX % Rank
Energy 		44.10% 0.00% 100.00% 30.61%
Real Estate 		18.93% 0.00% 100.00% 13.27%
Basic Materials 		13.36% 0.00% 100.00% 7.14%
Technology 		10.68% 0.00% 29.61% 18.88%
Healthcare 		4.37% 0.00% 100.00% 19.13%
Communication Services 		3.45% 0.00% 100.00% 29.85%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.83% 0.00% 89.95% 30.36%
Industrials 		2.16% 0.00% 100.00% 39.29%
Consumer Defense 		0.10% 0.00% 99.97% 35.71%
Utilities 		0.02% 0.00% 100.00% 45.66%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 85.20%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High STBDX % Rank
US 		0.14% -40.06% 261.12% 47.26%
Non US 		0.00% -0.10% 18.33% 81.99%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High STBDX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		86.06% 0.00% 100.00% 1.45%
Corporate 		13.91% 0.00% 97.25% 75.98%
Securitized 		0.02% 0.00% 99.65% 90.59%
Derivative 		0.00% -0.52% 72.98% 85.26%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 54.26% 82.78%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.43% 94.93%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High STBDX % Rank
US 		12.45% -151.11% 194.51% 92.07%
Non US 		1.98% -136.75% 104.82% 88.76%

STBDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

STBDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.23% 0.01% 26.65% 13.38%
Management Fee 1.05% 0.00% 2.29% 86.43%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 98.18%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

STBDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% 72.73%

Trading Fees

STBDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

STBDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 57.00% 0.00% 632.00% 32.94%

STBDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

STBDX Category Low Category High STBDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.76% 0.00% 15.93% 87.19%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

STBDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

STBDX Category Low Category High STBDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.27% -1.55% 11.51% 72.21%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

STBDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

STBDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kenneth Sleeper

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 02, 2019

2.75

2.8%

Dr. Kenneth L. Sleeper, MBA, PhD is Co-Founder, Managing Director, and Co-Portfolio Manager at Sierra Investment Management, the parent company of the Sierra Mutual Funds and Ocean Park Asset Management and has over 31 years of industry experience. He jointly oversees all aspects of the organization’s activities, including asset management, research, and client relationships. With an extensive background in statistical and computer applications, Ken previously focused on advanced risk management, developing and refining computerized techniques for reducing downside risk, before co-founding Sierra in 1987 with David C. Wright. Kenneth earned MBA and PhD degrees from the University of Southern California.

Marshall Quan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2022

0.34

0.3%

Mr. Quan is Lead Portfolio Analyst at Sierra Investment Management, the parent company of the Sierra Mutual Funds and Ocean Park Asset Management. He joined Sierra in 1999 and is responsible for investment monitoring & analysis, securities screening execution & reporting, technical analysis and portfolio construction among other investment management and operational duties. Marshall earned his BS degree in Business Administration: Classical Management – Finance from Cal State University at Dominguez Hills.

Douglas Loeffler

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2022

0.34

0.3%

Doug oversees the operations of the Investment Management team and related trading, contributes to portfolio decisions, and supervises analytic research. Doug earned a BA in Economics at Washington State University and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He is a CFA and CAIA charterholder. Doug has been active in investment management full-time since 1988.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.64 3.19

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×