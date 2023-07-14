Dividend Investing Ideas Center
The Fund invests predominantly in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that each invest primarily in (1) equity securities, (2) fixed-income securities, or (3) cash equivalents. The Fund defines equity securities to include ETFs that invest primarily in equity securities, such as common and preferred stocks. The Fund defines fixed-income securities to include ETFs that invest primarily in fixed-income securities, such as bonds, notes and debentures. Pursuant to the Fund’s principal investment strategies, the Fund invests its assets in equity and fixed income ETFs that each invest primarily in domestic issuers of varying market capitalizations. While the Fund expects to primarily hold equity securities, it may reduce its equity security exposure and may, from time to time, not have any investment exposure to equity securities, depending on market conditions. With respect to fixed income securities, the Fund invests primarily in those rated BBB-or higher by Standard and Poor’s Rating Group or similarly rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”). The Fund may invest in fixed income securities of any credit quality (including high yield or “junk” bonds) and any maturity. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (defined as net assets plus any borrowing for investment purposes) measured at the time of purchase in ETFs. The Fund may also buy and sell futures contracts on the S&P 500 Index for hedging purposes.
The Fund is named to reflect its investment strategy – “sector allocation.” The Fund’s adviser seeks capital appreciation through a tactical asset allocation strategy based on its proprietary macroeconomic model and investment philosophy to select assets that it believes have the potential to generate positive returns and manage risk in the given economic environment.
The adviser’s investment model, which looks at the GICS universe of sectors to measure quantitative data, focuses on identifying the relative strength of various market sectors by analyzing data inputs including: (1) employment, (2) economic output (through gross domestic product or GDP), as well as (3) overall market conditions (such as price momentum). Based upon the inputs, the adviser seeks to overweight the sectors with the strongest economic and market signals while holding underweight allocations for the weaker sectors. The adviser tactically allocates assets among various sectors and market segments to rebalance the Fund’s investment portfolio according to the economic environment with the goal of achieving capital appreciation and lower drawdowns throughout full economic cycles.
The adviser anticipates rebalancing the Fund’s portfolio based upon the adviser’s determination of changes in the economic cycle as well as other proprietary indicators. By balancing the Fund’s portfolio based on economic cycles, the adviser seeks to invest in those sectors and market categories with the highest potential for positive returns during periods of relative economic strength while de-allocating from equities and utilizing defensive positioning such as allocations to cash and fixed-income ETFs when economic and market environments weaken. In managing the Fund’s portfolio, the adviser may engage in frequent portfolio transactions, resulting in a high portfolio turnover rate.
|Period
|STARX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.9%
|-12.3%
|53.7%
|65.29%
|1 Yr
|2.5%
|-18.8%
|40.4%
|42.15%
|3 Yr
|1.3%*
|-18.4%
|16.1%
|29.83%
|5 Yr
|-4.4%*
|-13.4%
|10.2%
|86.16%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.5%
|4.1%
|4.03%
* Annualized
|Period
|STARX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.2%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|41.91%
|2021
|2.5%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|43.33%
|2020
|2.8%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|28.00%
|2019
|2.7%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|45.21%
|2018
|-5.4%
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|96.10%
|Period
|STARX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.9%
|-23.0%
|53.7%
|64.88%
|1 Yr
|2.5%
|-18.8%
|40.4%
|40.91%
|3 Yr
|1.3%*
|-18.4%
|16.1%
|30.60%
|5 Yr
|-4.4%*
|-13.4%
|10.2%
|90.19%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.5%
|6.2%
|4.03%
* Annualized
|Period
|STARX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.2%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|42.32%
|2021
|2.5%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|42.92%
|2020
|2.8%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|28.00%
|2019
|2.7%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|45.21%
|2018
|-5.4%
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|96.59%
|STARX
|Category Low
|Category High
|STARX % Rank
|Net Assets
|26.1 M
|1.96 M
|15.7 B
|90.12%
|Number of Holdings
|13
|2
|3255
|81.89%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|25.4 M
|349 K
|12.1 B
|79.42%
|Weighting of Top 10
|95.95%
|22.2%
|100.0%
|15.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|STARX % Rank
|Stocks
|74.16%
|0.00%
|238.38%
|18.11%
|Bonds
|16.54%
|0.00%
|106.59%
|61.73%
|Cash
|8.06%
|-65.52%
|88.88%
|52.67%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.23%
|0.00%
|8.92%
|13.58%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.21%
|33.74%
|Other
|0.00%
|-72.87%
|73.78%
|66.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|STARX % Rank
|Technology
|28.64%
|0.00%
|85.77%
|6.31%
|Healthcare
|21.71%
|0.00%
|38.63%
|12.62%
|Consumer Cyclical
|20.49%
|0.00%
|25.83%
|1.94%
|Consumer Defense
|13.55%
|0.00%
|37.51%
|16.50%
|Energy
|7.95%
|0.00%
|60.89%
|22.82%
|Basic Materials
|5.08%
|0.00%
|56.73%
|30.10%
|Industrials
|1.12%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|88.83%
|Financial Services
|1.08%
|0.00%
|98.22%
|89.32%
|Communication Services
|0.38%
|0.00%
|21.61%
|79.61%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|87.38%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.45%
|87.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|STARX % Rank
|US
|72.84%
|-1.19%
|235.84%
|11.52%
|Non US
|1.32%
|-6.82%
|98.11%
|61.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|STARX % Rank
|Corporate
|42.82%
|0.00%
|98.28%
|4.94%
|Cash & Equivalents
|32.26%
|-72.56%
|100.00%
|48.97%
|Government
|16.16%
|0.00%
|99.78%
|65.84%
|Securitized
|8.76%
|0.00%
|52.99%
|12.76%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|71.81%
|51.03%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.13%
|42.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|STARX % Rank
|US
|12.02%
|-17.22%
|99.80%
|63.37%
|Non US
|4.52%
|-2.67%
|63.37%
|46.09%
|STARX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.80%
|0.21%
|4.40%
|30.25%
|Management Fee
|0.95%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|58.44%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.70%
|38.10%
|STARX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|STARX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|STARX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.75%
|441.00%
|50.64%
|STARX
|Category Low
|Category High
|STARX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.31%
|36.55%
|STARX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|STARX
|Category Low
|Category High
|STARX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.36%
|-2.01%
|13.72%
|51.44%
|STARX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 28, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2020
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$1.492
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2019
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2019
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2018
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2018
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2011
10.51
10.5%
Bryan Novak, Co-Portfolio Manager. Bryan Novak joined Astor Investment Management in 2002 and currently serves as Senior Managing Director where he oversees the firm’s trading. Mr. Novak has been involved in the research and development of the trading and investment strategies at the firm. He was instrumental in the launch of the firm’s mutual fund family in 2009 and has served as part of the portfolio management team since 2004. Prior to Astor, Mr. Novak was an equity options trader for Second City Trading, LLC at the CBOE in Chicago. He has been quoted by numerous financial media outlets and is a regular panelist at ETF industry events. Mr. Novak earned his Bachelor of Science in Financial Management from the Ohio State University. Mr. Novak is a Level II Candidate for the CAIA exam and has passed Level 1 of the CFA
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2011
10.51
10.5%
John Eckstein, Co-Portfolio Manager. John Eckstein joined Astor Investment Management in 2011 and serves as Chief Investment Officer. As Vice Chairman of the firm’s Investment Committee, he is responsible for international global macro strategies. In 1995, Mr. Eckstein founded Cornerstone Quantitative Investment Group, a global macro hedge fund with peak assets of $600 million. At Cornerstone, Mr. Eckstein was responsible for all aspects of the firm’s operations including fixed income, currency, commodity and equity portfolios. Prior to Cornerstone, Mr. Eckstein was a researcher for Luck Trading Company, a commodity trading adviser. Mr. Eckstein is a co-author of Commodity Investing (John Wiley & Sons, 2008) and is a frequent speaker at industry events. He holds a Bachelor of Science from Brown University and a Masters in Public Administration (International Economic Policy) from Columbia University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 29, 2013
8.51
8.5%
Robert Stein, Co-Portfolio Manager. Rob Stein began his career in 1983 as a project analyst for the Federal Reserve, under the chairmanship of Paul Volcker. From there, he went on to hold senior trading or portfolio management positions with Bank of America New York, Harris Bank and Bank of America Chicago from. Beginning in 1991, Mr. Stein also served as the Managing Director of Proprietary Trading for Barclays Bank PLC New York. Returning to Chicago in 1994, he formed Astor Financial, Inc., an investment and brokerage firm. Later, Mr. Stein formed Astor Asset Management LLC, a registered investment adviser acquired by Knight Capital Group, Inc. in 2010. Astor Asset Management operated as a wholly-owned subsidiary until 2014 when operations continued as Astor Investment Management LLC. Mr. Stein is one of the creators of the Astor Economic Index® (“AEI”), which is used to determine the strength of the economy and identify stages of the business cycle. Mr. Stein has received numerous accolades in his career such as being recognized in 2003 as one of the best unknown managers by BusinessWeek and in 2009 Forbes.com cited Stein’s tactical ETF portfolios as one of the best performers during the financial crisis. Mr. Stein is the author of three books, including Inside Greenspan’s Briefcase (McGraw Hill) and Finding the Bull Inside the Bear: Active Management Strategies for Expansions, Contractions, and Everything in Between (Marketplace, 2013). He is regularly featured in print and broadcast media such as the Wall Street Journal, Business Week, Investor’s Business Daily, ABC, FOX News, Bloomberg and CNBC. Mr. Stein graduated from the University of Michigan with a BA in Economics.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|33.83
|6.69
|13.0
