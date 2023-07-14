Under normal circumstances, we invest:

■ at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets in large cap equity securities; and

■ up to 25% of the Fund’s total assets in equity securities of foreign issuers through ADRs and similar investments.

We invest principally in the equity securities of approximately 30 to 40 large capitalization companies that we believe offer the potential for capital growth. We define large-capitalization companies as those with market capitalizations within the range of the Russell 1000® Index at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range of the Russell 1000® Index was approximately $ 303 million to $ 2.44 trillion, as of October 31, 2022, and is expected to change frequently. We may also invest in equity securities of foreign issuers through ADRs and similar investments.