Trending ETFs

Columbia Select Small Cap Value Fund

mutual fund
SSVRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.57 -0.22 -1.24%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
A (SSCVX) Primary C (SVMCX) Inst (SSVIX) Retirement (SSVRX) Inst (CSSZX) Adv (CSPRX) Inst (CSSYX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Columbia Select Small Cap Value Fund

SSVRX | Fund

$17.57

$525 M

0.00%

1.26%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.8%

1 yr return

8.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.1%

Net Assets

$525 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.26%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 30.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SSVRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.12%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Columbia Select Small Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Columbia Threadneedle
  • Inception Date
    Apr 30, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kari Montanus

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of small capitalization issuers. These companies have market capitalizations in the range of companies in the Russell 2000® Value Index (the Index) at the time of purchase (between $22.6 million and $10.7 billion as of August 31, 2022). The market capitalization range and composition of companies in the Index are subject to change. The Fund’s Board of Trustees may change the parameters by which smaller market capitalization is defined if it concludes such a change is appropriate. 
The Fund invests substantially in securities of U.S. issuers. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign investments. The Fund also invests substantially in “value” companies. The Fund considers “value” companies to be those companies believed by the investment manager to be undervalued, either historically, by the market, or as compared with issuers in the same or similar industry or sector. The Fund may at times emphasize one or more sectors in selecting its investments, including the financial services sector. The Fund also may invest in real estate investment trusts. The Fund may hold a small number of securities, consistent with its value investment approach. Generally, the Fund anticipates holding between 40 and 50 securities in its portfolio; however, the Fund may hold, at any time, more or fewer securities than noted in this range. 
Read More

SSVRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SSVRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.8% -10.6% 21.3% 29.03%
1 Yr 8.9% -16.4% 28.1% 30.11%
3 Yr 8.8%* -16.2% 112.7% 75.29%
5 Yr -0.1%* -24.6% 42.3% 40.78%
10 Yr -0.8%* -21.2% 23.2% 60.32%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SSVRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.3% -36.7% 212.9% 69.01%
2021 10.5% -38.4% 60.6% 44.47%
2020 0.7% -9.3% 66.8% 52.76%
2019 4.3% -5.9% 7.6% 51.81%
2018 -4.3% -12.3% -1.2% 26.62%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SSVRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.8% -12.9% 21.3% 28.39%
1 Yr 8.9% -16.4% 46.4% 27.47%
3 Yr 8.8%* -16.2% 112.7% 74.83%
5 Yr -0.1%* -19.1% 42.3% 48.05%
10 Yr -0.8%* -10.1% 23.2% 83.44%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SSVRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.3% -36.7% 212.9% 69.01%
2021 10.5% -38.4% 60.6% 44.47%
2020 0.7% -7.6% 66.8% 52.76%
2019 4.3% -5.9% 7.6% 52.05%
2018 -4.3% -12.3% -1.2% 51.99%

NAV & Total Return History

SSVRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SSVRX Category Low Category High SSVRX % Rank
Net Assets 525 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 42.92%
Number of Holdings 58 10 1551 84.82%
Net Assets in Top 10 153 M 812 K 2.82 B 34.49%
Weighting of Top 10 29.12% 4.8% 95.7% 21.49%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Devon Energy Corp 4.28%
  2. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc 3.88%
  3. Zurn Water Solutions Corp 3.66%
  4. National General Holdings Corp 3.64%
  5. Macom Technology Solutions Holdings Inc 3.01%
  6. Penn National Gaming Inc 2.89%
  7. Penn National Gaming Inc 2.89%
  8. Penn National Gaming Inc 2.89%
  9. Penn National Gaming Inc 2.89%
  10. Penn National Gaming Inc 2.89%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SSVRX % Rank
Stocks 		98.66% 14.38% 100.16% 47.51%
Cash 		1.34% -52.43% 47.85% 52.71%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 93.28%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 90.89%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 93.28%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 93.28%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSVRX % Rank
Financial Services 		24.55% 0.00% 35.71% 42.01%
Industrials 		16.80% 0.65% 48.61% 53.39%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.56% 0.00% 51.62% 50.77%
Technology 		11.32% 0.00% 34.03% 28.45%
Real Estate 		10.08% 0.00% 44.41% 29.98%
Energy 		8.27% 0.00% 29.42% 49.23%
Healthcare 		7.06% 0.00% 25.76% 38.07%
Basic Materials 		3.87% 0.00% 67.30% 77.24%
Communication Services 		2.76% 0.00% 24.90% 44.64%
Utilities 		1.95% 0.00% 13.86% 60.39%
Consumer Defense 		1.79% 0.00% 13.22% 86.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSVRX % Rank
US 		90.84% 11.42% 100.16% 83.08%
Non US 		7.82% 0.00% 78.53% 10.63%

SSVRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SSVRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.26% 0.05% 37.36% 44.98%
Management Fee 0.87% 0.00% 1.50% 76.13%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 80.00%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% 34.82%

Sales Fees

SSVRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SSVRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SSVRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 30.00% 7.00% 252.00% 19.26%

SSVRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SSVRX Category Low Category High SSVRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 7.65% 95.07%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SSVRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SSVRX Category Low Category High SSVRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.12% -1.43% 4.13% 70.39%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SSVRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SSVRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kari Montanus

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 02, 2014

8.41

8.4%

Kari Montanus is a portfolio manager on the Columbia Focused Value Team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Ms. Montanus joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 2003. Previously, she worked for Goldman Sachs & Co. as a vice president of investment research. Prior to that, she was an associate analyst of equity research for Morgan Stanley Dean Witter & Co. and for Morgan Stanley & Company in their Tokyo, Japan office. Ms. Montanus received a B.A. in international relations from Stanford University and an MBA in finance from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

Jonas Patrikson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2018

4.08

4.1%

Jonas Patrikson is a portfolio manager for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Patrikson joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 2004. Previously, Mr. Patrikson served as a senior research analyst at Nordberg Capital and as an investment manager in Sweden working for SIF and Svenska Kreditforsakrings AB. He has been a member of the investment community since 1990. Mr. Patrikson holds a B.A. in Finance and Accounting from University of Linkoping, Sweden. In addition, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a member of the CFA Society of Portland.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.2 3.58

