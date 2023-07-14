Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.1%
1 yr return
10.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.2%
Net Assets
$525 M
Holdings in Top 10
29.1%
Expense Ratio 0.99%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 30.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|SSVIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.1%
|-10.6%
|21.3%
|26.45%
|1 Yr
|10.2%
|-16.4%
|28.1%
|26.88%
|3 Yr
|10.5%*
|-16.2%
|112.7%
|60.87%
|5 Yr
|1.2%*
|-24.6%
|42.3%
|21.60%
|10 Yr
|0.9%*
|-21.2%
|23.2%
|35.24%
* Annualized
|SSVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SSVIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|525 M
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|41.85%
|Number of Holdings
|58
|10
|1551
|83.51%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|153 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|33.41%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.12%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|20.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SSVIX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.66%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|46.42%
|Cash
|1.34%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|51.63%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|13.88%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|13.67%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|11.28%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|11.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SSVIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|24.55%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|40.92%
|Industrials
|16.80%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|52.30%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.56%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|49.67%
|Technology
|11.32%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|27.35%
|Real Estate
|10.08%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|28.88%
|Energy
|8.27%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|48.14%
|Healthcare
|7.06%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|36.98%
|Basic Materials
|3.87%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|76.15%
|Communication Services
|2.76%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|43.11%
|Utilities
|1.95%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|59.30%
|Consumer Defense
|1.79%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|84.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SSVIX % Rank
|US
|90.84%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|82.00%
|Non US
|7.82%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|9.54%
|SSVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.99%
|0.05%
|37.36%
|67.90%
|Management Fee
|0.87%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|75.05%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|2.59%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.35%
|32.59%
|SSVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|SSVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SSVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|30.00%
|7.00%
|252.00%
|15.31%
|SSVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SSVIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.92%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|35.33%
|SSVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|SSVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SSVIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.39%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|50.88%
|SSVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 07, 2018
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 02, 2014
8.41
8.4%
Kari Montanus is a portfolio manager on the Columbia Focused Value Team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Ms. Montanus joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 2003. Previously, she worked for Goldman Sachs & Co. as a vice president of investment research. Prior to that, she was an associate analyst of equity research for Morgan Stanley Dean Witter & Co. and for Morgan Stanley & Company in their Tokyo, Japan office. Ms. Montanus received a B.A. in international relations from Stanford University and an MBA in finance from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2018
4.08
4.1%
Jonas Patrikson is a portfolio manager for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Patrikson joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 2004. Previously, Mr. Patrikson served as a senior research analyst at Nordberg Capital and as an investment manager in Sweden working for SIF and Svenska Kreditforsakrings AB. He has been a member of the investment community since 1990. Mr. Patrikson holds a B.A. in Finance and Accounting from University of Linkoping, Sweden. In addition, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a member of the CFA Society of Portland.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.2
|3.58
