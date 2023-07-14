Home
Guggenheim Small Cap Value Fund

SSUIX | Fund

$14.10

$7.68 M

1.59%

$0.22

3.80%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.7%

1 yr return

6.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

13.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.1%

Net Assets

$7.68 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.80%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 28.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Guggenheim Small Cap Value Fund

SSUIX | Fund

$14.10

$7.68 M

1.59%

$0.22

3.80%

SSUIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 13.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.75%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Guggenheim Small Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Guggenheim Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jul 11, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Schier

Fund Description

The Fund pursues its objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets (net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in a diversified portfolio of equity securities, which include common stocks, rights, options, warrants, convertible debt securities, and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), that, when purchased, have market capitalizations that are usually within the range of companies in the Russell 2000® Value Index. Although a universal definition of small-capitalization companies does not exist, the Fund generally defines small-capitalization companies as those whose market capitalization is similar to the market capitalization of companies in the Russell 2000® Value Index, which is an unmanaged index measuring the performance of the small cap value segment of the U.S. equity universe and which includes companies with lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth values. As of December 31, 2021, the Russell 2000® Value Index consisted of securities of companies with market capitalizations that ranged from $33.77 million to $14.0 billion.In choosing securities, Security Investors, LLC, also known as Guggenheim Investments (the “Investment Manager”), primarily invests in value-oriented companies. Value-oriented companies are companies that appear to be undervalued relative to assets, earnings, growth potential or cash flows. The Investment Manager uses a blend of quantitative and fundamental analysis to identify securities that appear favorably priced and have the potential to appreciate in value. The Investment Manager regularly evaluates the metrics and data underlying the quantitative model and, from time to time, may make adjustments for a variety of reasons, including, without limitation, to account for changing market, financial or economic conditions.The Fund may invest a portion of its assets in derivatives, including options and futures contracts. These instruments are used to hedge the Fund’s portfolio, to maintain exposure to the equity markets or to increase returns.The Fund may invest in a variety of investment vehicles, including those that seek to track the composition and performance of a specific index, such as exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and other mutual funds. The Fund may use these investments as a way of managing its cash position or to gain exposure to the equity markets or a particular sector of the equity markets. These investments may be more liquid than investing directly in individual issuers. Certain investment vehicles’ securities and other securities in which the Fund may invest are restricted securities (consisting of securities originally issued in reliance on Rule 144A and Regulation S securities), which may be illiquid.The Fund may actively trade its investments without regard to the length of time they have been owned by the Fund, which may result in higher portfolio turnover.The Fund typically sells a security when its issuer is no longer considered a value company, shows deteriorating fundamentals or falls short of the Investment Manager’s expectations, among other reasons.The Fund may invest in a limited number of sectors or industries.Under adverse or unstable market conditions or abnormal circumstances, the Fund could invest some or all of its assets in cash, derivatives, fixed-income instruments, government bonds, money market instruments, repurchase agreements or securities of other investment companies. The Fund may be unable to pursue or achieve its investment objective during that time and temporary investments could reduce the benefit from any upswing in the market.
SSUIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SSUIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.7% -10.6% 21.3% 82.58%
1 Yr 6.8% -16.4% 28.1% 41.08%
3 Yr 13.1%* -16.2% 112.7% 39.36%
5 Yr -0.1%* -24.6% 42.3% 41.02%
10 Yr N/A* -21.2% 23.2% 71.50%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SSUIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.7% -36.7% 212.9% 10.99%
2021 12.0% -38.4% 60.6% 36.34%
2020 -0.5% -9.3% 66.8% 71.89%
2019 4.2% -5.9% 7.6% 55.90%
2018 -5.4% -12.3% -1.2% 55.72%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SSUIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.7% -12.9% 21.3% 78.71%
1 Yr 6.8% -16.4% 46.4% 37.98%
3 Yr 13.1%* -16.2% 112.7% 37.30%
5 Yr -0.1%* -19.1% 42.3% 48.78%
10 Yr N/A* -10.1% 23.2% 68.97%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SSUIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.7% -36.7% 212.9% 10.99%
2021 12.0% -38.4% 60.6% 36.34%
2020 -0.5% -7.6% 66.8% 71.89%
2019 4.2% -5.9% 7.6% 56.14%
2018 -5.4% -12.3% -1.2% 72.64%

NAV & Total Return History

SSUIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SSUIX Category Low Category High SSUIX % Rank
Net Assets 7.68 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 97.64%
Number of Holdings 115 10 1551 41.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.56 M 812 K 2.82 B 99.13%
Weighting of Top 10 21.05% 4.8% 95.7% 41.67%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Pioneer Natural Resources Co 3.90%
  2. Dreyfus Treasury Secs Cash Mgmt Inst 3.24%
  3. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc 2.21%
  4. Parsley Energy Inc A 2.08%
  5. Parsons Corp 1.97%
  6. Central Garden & Pet Co Class A 1.91%
  7. Portland General Electric Co 1.87%
  8. Synovus Financial Corp 1.85%
  9. Equity Commonwealth 1.84%
  10. Range Resources Corp 1.82%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SSUIX % Rank
Stocks 		96.40% 14.38% 100.16% 78.09%
Cash 		3.24% -52.43% 47.85% 30.15%
Other 		0.35% -0.88% 5.25% 2.39%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 91.76%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 91.54%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 91.54%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSUIX % Rank
Industrials 		21.87% 0.65% 48.61% 17.72%
Financial Services 		20.92% 0.00% 35.71% 72.21%
Technology 		10.50% 0.00% 34.03% 37.64%
Energy 		9.31% 0.00% 29.42% 36.76%
Real Estate 		8.06% 0.00% 44.41% 44.64%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.64% 0.00% 51.62% 88.84%
Basic Materials 		6.47% 0.00% 67.30% 32.39%
Utilities 		5.07% 0.00% 13.86% 19.91%
Healthcare 		3.94% 0.00% 25.76% 76.81%
Consumer Defense 		3.86% 0.00% 13.22% 49.02%
Communication Services 		2.35% 0.00% 24.90% 55.80%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSUIX % Rank
US 		96.17% 11.42% 100.16% 32.75%
Non US 		0.23% 0.00% 78.53% 89.80%

SSUIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SSUIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.80% 0.05% 37.36% 3.71%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 46.88%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% 44.44%

Sales Fees

SSUIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SSUIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SSUIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 28.00% 7.00% 252.00% 13.83%

SSUIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SSUIX Category Low Category High SSUIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.59% 0.00% 7.65% 93.79%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SSUIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SSUIX Category Low Category High SSUIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.75% -1.43% 4.13% 29.17%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SSUIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

SSUIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Schier

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 11, 2008

13.9

13.9%

James P. Schier, CFA, Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Security Investors, has been the manager of Guggenheim SMid Cap Value Fund since its inception (May 1997), Guggenheim Small Cap Value Fund since its inception (July 2008), and Guggenheim Large Cap Value Fund since August 2015. While employed by the Investment Manager, he also served as a research analyst. Prior to joining the Investment Manager in 1995, he was a portfolio manager for Mitchell Capital Management from 1993 to 1995. From 1988 to 1993, he served as Vice President and Portfolio Manager for Fourth Financial. Prior to 1988, Mr. Schier served in various positions in the investment field for Stifel Financial, Josepthal & Company and Mercantile Trust Company. Mr. Schier earned a Bachelor of Business degree from the University of Notre Dame and an MBA from Washington University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder.

Farhan Sharaff

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2015

6.75

6.8%

Farhan Sharaff has served as a Portfolio Manager for each Fund since 2017. He is Assistant Chief Investment Officer, Equities, Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Guggenheim Partners. Mr. Sharaff joined Guggenheim Partners in May 2009. Mr. Sharaff has more than 30 years of experience in investment research and investment management. Prior to joining Guggenheim Partners, he was a Partner and Chief Investment Officer at MJX Capital Advisors, a wealth management firm focused on providing advice and investment management for its clients, especially in the traditional and alternative asset classes and Guggenheim Investments plc. Prior to that, Mr. Sharaff served as the global Chief Investment Officer at CIGNA Corporation, Zurich Scudder Investments and Citigroup. In all of the above engagements, Mr. Sharaff was responsible for research, investment management, product development and investment risk management. He was also a member of the business management teams at Citigroup and Zurich Scudder. Mr. Sharaff has a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Aston (U.K.) and an MBA in Finance from the Manchester Business School (U.K.). In addition, Mr. Sharaff sits on boards of CITIC Capital Asset Management, Clarfeld Financial Advisors, and Guggenheim Global Investment plc.

Gregg Strohkorb

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2015

6.75

6.8%

Gregg Strohkorb, CFA, Director and Portfolio Manager of Security Investors, has managed Guggenheim SMid Cap Value Fund, Guggenheim Large Cap Value Fund and Guggenheim Small Cap Value Fund since August 2015. Mr. Strohkorb joined the Investment Manager in 2006 and also serves as a senior quantitative research analyst. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Strohkorb was a Quantitative Equity Analyst for Denver Investment Advisors and a small hedge fund. In addition, Mr. Strohkorb has extensive experience in software development, systems management and database management. This includes experience with Morgan Stanley in international equity trading, settlement, corporate actions and securities lending systems. He earned a B.S. in Biological Sciences and an M.S. in Applied Science from The College of William and Mary and an MBA in International Business from the American Graduate School of International Management. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.

David Toussaint

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 30, 2017

5.33

5.3%

David G. Toussaint, CFA, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Security Investors. He has co-managed Guggenheim Large Cap Value Fund, Guggenheim SMid Cap Value Fund and Guggenheim Small Cap Value Fund since January 2017. Mr. Toussaint has more than 25 years of investment industry experience. From 2012 to 2016, Mr. Toussaint was a Senior Equity Research Analyst covering the energy, utilities, and healthcare sectors for the value equity funds. From 2000 to 2012, he served as the portfolio manager for the firm’s high yield mutual fund strategy. Prior to joining the Investment Manager in 2000, Mr. Toussaint was a fixed-income credit research analyst and an investment accounting manager for Allstate Insurance. Mr. Toussaint earned a B.A. in Economics from the University of Illinois, a M.S. in Accounting from DePaul University and an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He is a Certified Public Accountant and has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Burak Hurmeydan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2018

3.58

3.6%

Burak Hurmeydan, Ph.D., is a Director and Portfolio Manager of Guggenheim Partners. Dr. Hurmeydan joined Guggenheim in 2011 as an Analyst of Quantitative Strategies. Before joining Guggenheim, he was a Quantitative Risk/Research Analyst with Citadel Asset Management from 2008 to 2009. He earned his B.S. in Economics from Eastern Mediterranean University and an M.S. degree in Economics from Louisiana State University. Dr. Hurmeydan earned a Ph.D. in Economics with a specialization in Financial Econometrics from Louisiana State University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.2 3.58

