Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.7%
1 yr return
-0.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$565 M
Holdings in Top 10
54.1%
Expense Ratio 0.43%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 65.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|■
|at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in debt securities;
|■
|up to 25% of the Fund’s total assets in debt securities of foreign issuers; and
|■
|up to 25% of the Fund’s total assets in below investment-grade debt securities.
|Period
|SSTYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.7%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|35.70%
|1 Yr
|-0.8%
|-11.5%
|2.9%
|43.87%
|3 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-6.1%
|1.3%
|52.39%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.7%
|3.2%
|8.42%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|2.1%
|22.10%
* Annualized
|Period
|SSTYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.8%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|44.19%
|2021
|-1.0%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|73.60%
|2020
|0.9%
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|30.17%
|2019
|0.5%
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|42.15%
|2018
|N/A
|-3.7%
|0.4%
|N/A
|Period
|SSTYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.7%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|33.62%
|1 Yr
|-0.8%
|-11.5%
|1.9%
|39.55%
|3 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-6.1%
|4.5%
|52.50%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.3%
|1.7%
|7.88%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.3%
|2.1%
|20.31%
* Annualized
|Period
|SSTYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.8%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|44.01%
|2021
|-1.0%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|73.42%
|2020
|0.9%
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|30.17%
|2019
|0.5%
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|45.59%
|2018
|N/A
|-1.0%
|1.3%
|N/A
|SSTYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SSTYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|565 M
|5.81 M
|70.5 B
|65.69%
|Number of Holdings
|337
|4
|4919
|67.01%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|273 M
|-23.9 M
|9.45 B
|44.91%
|Weighting of Top 10
|54.14%
|1.7%
|100.0%
|13.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SSTYX % Rank
|Bonds
|92.68%
|49.71%
|194.71%
|52.50%
|Cash
|5.28%
|-102.46%
|39.20%
|32.30%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.05%
|0.00%
|27.71%
|54.92%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.66%
|11.31%
|96.55%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.64%
|97.41%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.59%
|10.19%
|94.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SSTYX % Rank
|Government
|39.79%
|0.00%
|73.63%
|20.73%
|Securitized
|28.10%
|0.00%
|97.27%
|39.03%
|Corporate
|26.19%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|72.71%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.64%
|0.00%
|44.09%
|56.65%
|Derivative
|1.79%
|0.00%
|45.97%
|12.09%
|Municipal
|0.49%
|0.00%
|17.46%
|16.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SSTYX % Rank
|US
|80.82%
|0.00%
|165.96%
|44.04%
|Non US
|11.86%
|0.00%
|72.71%
|53.71%
|SSTYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.43%
|0.01%
|19.98%
|76.80%
|Management Fee
|0.35%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|61.38%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|17.00%
|Administrative Fee
|0.03%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|6.78%
|SSTYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|4.00%
|N/A
|SSTYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SSTYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|65.00%
|2.00%
|500.00%
|43.17%
|SSTYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SSTYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.01%
|19.34%
|SSTYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SSTYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SSTYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.79%
|-1.27%
|4.98%
|15.55%
|SSTYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 22, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 25, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 26, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 26, 2022
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 25, 2022
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2022
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 23, 2022
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 27, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 24, 2021
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 26, 2021
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 27, 2021
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 26, 2021
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 27, 2021
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 25, 2021
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 25, 2021
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 27, 2021
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 26, 2021
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 23, 2021
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 26, 2021
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 22, 2020
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 24, 2020
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 27, 2020
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 25, 2020
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 26, 2020
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2020
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 03, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2019
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2010
11.67
11.7%
Christopher Kauffman is a senior portfolio manager for the Plus Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Christopher joined WFAM from Tattersall Advisory Group, where he served in a similar role. Before that, he was an investment officer for NISA Investment Advisors, where he was responsible for MBS analysis, risk assessment, and trading. He began his investment industry career in 1997. Christopher earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and economics and a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from Washington University in St. Louis. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a member of CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2013
9.42
9.4%
Noah Wise is a senior portfolio manager for the Plus Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Noah joined WFAM as a research analyst and later became a portfolio manager. Prior to joining the firm, Noah worked as a lead market maker for Interactive Brokers. Noah began his investment industry career in 2001. He earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in securities analysis from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Noah has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 06, 2019
2.99
3.0%
Michael (Mike) Schueller is a senior portfolio manager for the Plus Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). He joined WFAM as a senior investment research analyst from Strong Capital Management, where he held a similar position. Mike rejoined Strong in 2000, having left the firm to start a trust department for Community Bank & Trust in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Before that, he served as associate counsel for Strong’s legal department. Prior to this, Mike practiced law with Reinhart, Boerner, Van Deuren, Norris & Rieselbach, S.C., in Milwaukee, specializing in corporate reorganizations, mergers, and acquisitions. He began his investment industry career in 1998. Mike earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Minnesota and a law degree from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 03, 2020
1.82
1.8%
Janet Rilling is a senior portfolio manager and the head of the Plus Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. In this capacity, she has oversight and portfolio management responsibilities for separate accounts, mutual funds, and commingled vehicles across a range of strategies. Janet joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). She joined WFAM from Strong Capital Management. Prior to joining WFAM, she was a high-yield and investment-grade credit research analyst and a portfolio manager. Janet began her investment industry career in 1990 as an auditor with Coopers & Lybrand, specializing in the manufacturing and financial services industries. She earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance and a master’s degree in finance from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Janet is a certified public accountant and has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Michal Stanczyk is a portfolio manager and research analyst for the Plus Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to joining WFAM, Michal worked for Wells Fargo within the Wholesale Leadership Pipeline Program. He began his investment industry in 2006. Michal earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Indiana Wesleyan University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|28.77
|6.13
|2.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...