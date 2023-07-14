Under normal circumstances, we invest:

■ at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in debt securities;

■ up to 25% of the Fund’s total assets in debt securities of foreign issuers; and

■ up to 25% of the Fund’s total assets in below investment-grade debt securities.

We invest principally in debt securities. We may invest in a variety of debt securities, including corporate, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, bank loans and U.S. Government obligations. These securities may have fixed, floating or variable rates. We invest in both investment-grade and below investment-grade debt securities (often called “high yield securities” or “junk bonds”) and may also invest in debt securities of foreign issuers. As part of our below investment-grade debt securities investment strategy, we will generally invest in securities that are rated at least BB by Standard & Poor’s or Ba by Moody’s, or an equivalent quality rating from another Nationally Recognized Statistical Ratings Organization, or are deemed by us to be of comparable quality. We may also invest in derivatives, such as futures, currency forwards, and credit default swap indices (“CDX”), for duration and yield curve management, to gain or hedge currency exposure, to control risk or to enhance return. While we may purchase securities of any maturity, under normal circumstances, we expect the Fund’s dollar-weighted average effective maturity to be three years or less. In addition, while we may purchase securities of any duration, under normal circumstances, we expect the Fund’s dollar-weighted average effective duration to be three years or less. “Dollar-Weighted Average Effective Maturity” is a measure of the average time until the final payment of principal and interest is due on fixed income securities in the Fund’s portfolio. “Dollar-Weighted Average Effective Duration” is an aggregate measure of the sensitivity of a fund’s fixed income portfolio securities to changes in interest rates. As a general matter, the price of a fixed income security with a longer effective duration will fluctuate more in response to changes in interest rates than the price of a fixed income security with a shorter effective duration.