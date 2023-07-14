Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Allspring Short-Term Bond Plus Fund

SSTYX | Fund

$8.33

$565 M

0.00%

0.43%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.7%

1 yr return

-0.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$565 M

Holdings in Top 10

54.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.43%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 65.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SSTYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.79%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Allspring Short-Term Bond Plus Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allspring Global Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jul 31, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Kauffman

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, we invest:
at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in debt securities;
up to 25% of the Fund’s total assets in debt securities of foreign issuers; and
up to 25% of the Fund’s total assets in below investment-grade debt securities.
We invest principally in debt securities. We may invest in a variety of debt securities, including corporate, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, bank loans and U.S. Government obligations. These securities may have fixed, floating or variable rates. We invest in both investment-grade and below investment-grade debt securities (often called “high yield securities” or “junk bonds”) and may also invest in debt securities of foreign issuers. As part of our below investment-grade debt securities investment strategy, we will generally invest in securities that are rated at least BB by Standard & Poor’s or Ba by Moody’s, or an equivalent quality rating from another Nationally Recognized Statistical Ratings Organization, or are deemed by us to be of comparable quality. We may also invest in derivatives, such as futures, currency forwards, and credit default swap indices (“CDX”), for duration and yield curve management, to gain or hedge currency exposure, to control risk or to enhance return. While we may purchase securities of any maturity, under normal circumstances, we expect the Fund’s dollar-weighted average effective maturity to be three years or less. In addition, while we may purchase securities of any duration, under normal circumstances, we expect the Fund’s dollar-weighted average effective duration to be three years or less. “Dollar-Weighted Average Effective Maturity” is a measure of the average time until the final payment of principal and interest is due on fixed income securities in the Fund’s portfolio. “Dollar-Weighted Average Effective Duration” is an aggregate measure of the sensitivity of a fund’s fixed income portfolio securities to changes in interest rates. As a general matter, the price of a fixed income security with a longer effective duration will fluctuate more in response to changes in interest rates than the price of a fixed income security with a shorter effective duration.
We employ a top-down macroeconomic outlook to determine the portfolio’s duration, yield curve positioning, credit quality and sector allocation. Macroeconomic factors considered may include, among others, the pace of economic growth, employment conditions, corporate profits, inflation, monetary and fiscal policy, as well as the influence of international economic and financial conditions. In combination with our top-down macroeconomic approach, we employ a bottom-up process of fundamental securities analysis to determine the specific securities for investment. Elements of this evaluation may include credit research, duration measurements, historical yield spread relationships, volatility trends, mortgage refinance rates, as well as other factors. Our credit analysis may consider an issuer’s general financial condition, its competitive position and its management strategies, as well as industry characteristics and other factors. We may sell a security due to changes in credit characteristics or outlook, as well as changes in portfolio strategy or cash flow needs. A security may also be sold and replaced with one that presents a better value or risk/reward profile.
Read More

SSTYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SSTYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.7% -6.3% 3.8% 35.70%
1 Yr -0.8% -11.5% 2.9% 43.87%
3 Yr -2.7%* -6.1% 1.3% 52.39%
5 Yr N/A* -10.7% 3.2% 8.42%
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 2.1% 22.10%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SSTYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.8% -17.7% -2.5% 44.19%
2021 -1.0% -2.0% 2.2% 73.60%
2020 0.9% -2.8% 4.6% 30.17%
2019 0.5% -28.6% 3.0% 42.15%
2018 N/A -3.7% 0.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SSTYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.7% -6.3% 3.8% 33.62%
1 Yr -0.8% -11.5% 1.9% 39.55%
3 Yr -2.7%* -6.1% 4.5% 52.50%
5 Yr N/A* -8.3% 1.7% 7.88%
10 Yr N/A* -10.3% 2.1% 20.31%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SSTYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.8% -17.7% -2.5% 44.01%
2021 -1.0% -2.0% 2.2% 73.42%
2020 0.9% -2.8% 4.6% 30.17%
2019 0.5% -28.6% 3.0% 45.59%
2018 N/A -1.0% 1.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

SSTYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SSTYX Category Low Category High SSTYX % Rank
Net Assets 565 M 5.81 M 70.5 B 65.69%
Number of Holdings 337 4 4919 67.01%
Net Assets in Top 10 273 M -23.9 M 9.45 B 44.91%
Weighting of Top 10 54.14% 1.7% 100.0% 13.37%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 34.29%
  2. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 34.29%
  3. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 34.29%
  4. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 34.29%
  5. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 34.29%
  6. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 34.29%
  7. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 34.29%
  8. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 34.29%
  9. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 34.29%
  10. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 34.29%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SSTYX % Rank
Bonds 		92.68% 49.71% 194.71% 52.50%
Cash 		5.28% -102.46% 39.20% 32.30%
Convertible Bonds 		2.05% 0.00% 27.71% 54.92%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.66% 11.31% 96.55%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 25.64% 97.41%
Other 		0.00% -2.59% 10.19% 94.99%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSTYX % Rank
Government 		39.79% 0.00% 73.63% 20.73%
Securitized 		28.10% 0.00% 97.27% 39.03%
Corporate 		26.19% 0.00% 100.00% 72.71%
Cash & Equivalents 		3.64% 0.00% 44.09% 56.65%
Derivative 		1.79% 0.00% 45.97% 12.09%
Municipal 		0.49% 0.00% 17.46% 16.23%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSTYX % Rank
US 		80.82% 0.00% 165.96% 44.04%
Non US 		11.86% 0.00% 72.71% 53.71%

SSTYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SSTYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.43% 0.01% 19.98% 76.80%
Management Fee 0.35% 0.00% 1.19% 61.38%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 17.00%
Administrative Fee 0.03% 0.01% 0.50% 6.78%

Sales Fees

SSTYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SSTYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SSTYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 65.00% 2.00% 500.00% 43.17%

SSTYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SSTYX Category Low Category High SSTYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 11.01% 19.34%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SSTYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SSTYX Category Low Category High SSTYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.79% -1.27% 4.98% 15.55%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SSTYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

SSTYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Kauffman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2010

11.67

11.7%

Christopher Kauffman is a senior portfolio manager for the Plus Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Christopher joined WFAM from Tattersall Advisory Group, where he served in a similar role. Before that, he was an investment officer for NISA Investment Advisors, where he was responsible for MBS analysis, risk assessment, and trading. He began his investment industry career in 1997. Christopher earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and economics and a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from Washington University in St. Louis. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a member of CFA Institute.

Noah Wise

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2013

9.42

9.4%

Noah Wise is a senior portfolio manager for the Plus Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Noah joined WFAM as a research analyst and later became a portfolio manager. Prior to joining the firm, Noah worked as a lead market maker for Interactive Brokers. Noah began his investment industry career in 2001. He earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in securities analysis from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Noah has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

Michael Schueller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 06, 2019

2.99

3.0%

Michael (Mike) Schueller is a senior portfolio manager for the Plus Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). He joined WFAM as a senior investment research analyst from Strong Capital Management, where he held a similar position. Mike rejoined Strong in 2000, having left the firm to start a trust department for Community Bank & Trust in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Before that, he served as associate counsel for Strong’s legal department. Prior to this, Mike practiced law with Reinhart, Boerner, Van Deuren, Norris & Rieselbach, S.C., in Milwaukee, specializing in corporate reorganizations, mergers, and acquisitions. He began his investment industry career in 1998. Mike earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Minnesota and a law degree from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

Janet Rilling

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 03, 2020

1.82

1.8%

Janet Rilling is a senior portfolio manager and the head of the Plus Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. In this capacity, she has oversight and portfolio management responsibilities for separate accounts, mutual funds, and commingled vehicles across a range of strategies. Janet joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). She joined WFAM from Strong Capital Management. Prior to joining WFAM, she was a high-yield and investment-grade credit research analyst and a portfolio manager. Janet began her investment industry career in 1990 as an auditor with Coopers & Lybrand, specializing in the manufacturing and financial services industries. She earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance and a master’s degree in finance from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Janet is a certified public accountant and has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

Michal Stanczyk

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Michal Stanczyk is a portfolio manager and research analyst for the Plus Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to joining WFAM, Michal worked for Wells Fargo within the Wholesale Leadership Pipeline Program. He began his investment industry in 2006. Michal earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Indiana Wesleyan University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 28.77 6.13 2.41

