Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in “investment grade” fixed income securities. Securities in which the fund invests include corporate debt securities, bank obligations, mortgage- and asset-backed securities and securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies and instrumentalities. Investment grade securities are those rated by a rating agency at the time of purchase in one of the top four ratings categories or, if unrated, are judged by the subadviser to be of comparable quality. The fund may invest up to 25% of its assets in U.S. dollar denominated securities of non‑U.S. issuers.

The fund is not a money market fund and does not seek to maintain a stable net asset value of $1.00 per share. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity. The fund normally maintains an average effective maturity of not more than three years. For the purposes of determining the fund’s average effective maturity, a security’s maturity date will generally be deemed to be the next interest rate reset date for an adjustable rate security or, if earlier, the date of the next demand feature, such as a put feature, when the fund would be entitled to receive payment of principal and interest. The subadviser may also take into account estimated future prepayments on securities, such as mortgage-backed securities, with uncertain future cash flows and estimations of call features and similar features and options. These estimates may prove to be incorrect.

Instead of, and/or in addition to, investing directly in particular securities, the fund may use instruments such as derivatives, including options, swaps, interest rate swaps, credit default swaps (including buying and selling credit default swaps and options on credit default swaps), futures

contracts, and other synthetic instruments that are intended to provide economic exposure to the securities or the issuer or to be used as a hedging technique.

The fund may use one or more types of these instruments without limit. For additional information regarding derivatives, see “More on the fund’s investment strategies, investments and risks—Derivatives” in the Prospectus. These instruments are taken into account when determining compliance with the fund’s 80% policy.

The fund may also engage in a variety of transactions using derivatives in order to change the investment characteristics of its portfolio (such as shortening or lengthening duration) and for other purposes.