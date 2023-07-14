Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

State Street Total Return V.I.S. Fund

mutual fund
SSTIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.46 -0.02 -0.14%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (GETIX) Primary Inst (SSTIX) C (SSTTX) C (GETTX)
SSTIX (Mutual Fund)

State Street Total Return V.I.S. Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.46 -0.02 -0.14%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (GETIX) Primary Inst (SSTIX) C (SSTTX) C (GETTX)
SSTIX (Mutual Fund)

State Street Total Return V.I.S. Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.46 -0.02 -0.14%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (GETIX) Primary Inst (SSTIX) C (SSTTX) C (GETTX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

State Street Total Return V.I.S. Fund

SSTIX | Fund

$14.46

$1.52 B

0.91%

$0.13

0.62%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.7%

1 yr return

7.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.4%

Net Assets

$1.52 B

Holdings in Top 10

25.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.62%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 118.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

State Street Total Return V.I.S. Fund

SSTIX | Fund

$14.46

$1.52 B

0.91%

$0.13

0.62%

SSTIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.22%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    State Street Total Return V.I.S. Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    State Street Global Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Jul 01, 1985
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Martel

Fund Description

SSTIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SSTIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.7% -8.3% 18.1% 12.89%
1 Yr 7.7% -13.3% 143.9% 16.24%
3 Yr -1.7%* -8.0% 25.7% 69.17%
5 Yr -6.4%* -9.8% 24.3% 99.39%
10 Yr -2.5%* -6.1% 9.0% 95.63%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SSTIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.7% -34.7% 92.4% 55.02%
2021 -1.7% -6.1% 19.5% 92.40%
2020 1.5% -7.5% 11.8% 76.05%
2019 3.1% 0.1% 14.9% 57.08%
2018 -6.7% -12.6% 0.0% 99.37%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SSTIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.7% -11.9% 18.1% 13.03%
1 Yr 7.7% -13.3% 143.9% 15.92%
3 Yr -1.7%* -8.0% 25.7% 69.46%
5 Yr -6.4%* -9.8% 24.3% 99.39%
10 Yr -2.5%* -6.1% 11.0% 97.47%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SSTIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.7% -34.7% 92.4% 55.02%
2021 -1.7% -6.1% 19.5% 92.40%
2020 1.5% -7.5% 11.8% 76.05%
2019 3.1% 0.1% 14.9% 58.90%
2018 -6.7% -12.6% 0.2% 99.37%

NAV & Total Return History

SSTIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SSTIX Category Low Category High SSTIX % Rank
Net Assets 1.52 B 658 K 207 B 38.88%
Number of Holdings 6695 2 15351 2.59%
Net Assets in Top 10 394 M 660 K 48.5 B 51.91%
Weighting of Top 10 25.52% 8.4% 105.0% 70.82%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Street Instl US Govt MMkt Premier 7.18%
  2. Apple Inc 1.78%
  3. Microsoft Corp 1.59%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 1.08%
  5. Honeywell International Inc 0.93%
  6. Costco Wholesale Corp 0.87%
  7. Johnson & Johnson 0.85%
  8. Amazon.com Inc 0.81%
  9. Accenture PLC Class A 0.79%
  10. Danaher Corp 0.78%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SSTIX % Rank
Stocks 		62.15% 0.00% 99.40% 36.10%
Bonds 		26.59% 0.00% 116.75% 88.96%
Cash 		8.24% -16.75% 81.51% 15.67%
Other 		2.88% -2.51% 25.19% 13.35%
Convertible Bonds 		0.13% 0.00% 23.84% 85.29%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 27.92% 93.87%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSTIX % Rank
Technology 		18.20% 0.00% 44.21% 57.10%
Financial Services 		16.27% 0.00% 38.77% 27.87%
Healthcare 		12.67% 0.00% 29.35% 71.72%
Industrials 		10.88% 0.00% 24.37% 38.93%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.50% 0.00% 19.36% 40.85%
Communication Services 		6.94% 0.00% 23.67% 53.83%
Consumer Defense 		6.86% 0.00% 19.93% 43.31%
Energy 		5.76% 0.00% 85.65% 36.48%
Basic Materials 		4.79% 0.00% 33.35% 27.60%
Real Estate 		4.04% 0.00% 65.01% 35.79%
Utilities 		3.08% 0.00% 99.55% 41.80%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSTIX % Rank
US 		40.08% -1.65% 98.67% 69.75%
Non US 		22.07% 0.00% 37.06% 5.04%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSTIX % Rank
Government 		56.54% 0.00% 97.26% 4.22%
Cash & Equivalents 		23.57% 0.14% 100.00% 14.03%
Securitized 		10.93% 0.00% 92.13% 70.57%
Corporate 		8.66% 0.00% 98.21% 93.60%
Municipal 		0.30% 0.00% 24.80% 39.24%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 87.47%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSTIX % Rank
US 		23.83% 0.00% 62.18% 83.65%
Non US 		2.76% 0.00% 84.73% 65.80%

SSTIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SSTIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.62% 0.01% 17.63% 67.08%
Management Fee 0.35% 0.00% 1.83% 48.11%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% 44.44%

Sales Fees

SSTIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SSTIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SSTIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 118.00% 0.00% 343.00% 86.68%

SSTIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SSTIX Category Low Category High SSTIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.91% 0.00% 8.35% 94.09%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SSTIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SSTIX Category Low Category High SSTIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.22% -2.34% 19.41% 12.52%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SSTIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SSTIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Martel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2018

3.83

3.8%

Mike is a Managing Director of State Street Global Advisors and the Head of Portfolio Management in the Americas for SSGA's Investment Solutions Group (ISG). In this role, he is responsible for the design and management of multi-asset class strategies geared towards meeting the investment objectives of a broad and diverse client base. His work with clients includes aligning assets with long and short-term investment objectives, tactical asset allocation, and employing overlay strategies to enhance return and better manage risks. Prior to this role, Mike led ISG's Exposure Management Team. He has been working in the investment management field since 1992. Mike holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the College of the Holy Cross and Master degrees in both Finance and Business Administration from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College.

Jeremiah Holly

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2018

3.83

3.8%

Jerry is a Vice President at State Street Global Advisors and a Senior Portfolio Manager with the Investment Solutions Group (ISG). In this role, Jerry is responsible for managing a variety of multi-asset class portfolios, including tactical asset allocation strategies and derivatives-based overlay strategies. He is actively involved in the investment research that underpins the team's views across capital markets and also plays a key role in articulating those perspectives and ideas to clients. Before joining the Investment Solutions Group, Jerry was a member of the firm's Consultant Relations department supporting asset allocation and fixed income investment strategies. Prior to joining SSgA in 2005, Jerry worked as a Research Analyst at Chmura Economics & Analytics - an economic research firm in Richmond, Virginia. Jerry graduated from the University of Richmond with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics. He earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of both the Boston Security Analysts Society and CFA Institute. Jerry also serves on the Board of Directors for Tutoring Plus of Cambridge, a nonprofit tutoring and mentoring organization based in Cambridge, MA.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.29 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×