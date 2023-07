Main investments . Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in bonds of issuers from around the world, including the United States, that meet the Advisor’s sustainability criteria at the time of investment. The fund can buy many types of income-producing securities of any stated maturity, among them US and foreign government bonds, corporate bonds and mortgage- and asset-backed securities. The fund is typically invested in at least three different countries, which may include emerging markets. The fund may invest up to 35% of net assets in junk bonds, which are those below the fourth credit grade (i.e. grade BB/Ba and below), and may include debt securities not currently paying interest or in default. The fund will normally have investment exposure to foreign securities, foreign currencies and other foreign investments equal to at least 40% of the fund’s assets. Management process . Portfolio management typically considers a number of factors when buying and selling securities, including economic and currency outlooks, possible interest rate movements, capital flows, debt levels, inflation trends, credit quality of issuers, security characteristics and changes in supply and demand within the global bond markets. In addition, the Advisor incorporates Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) criteria into the selection process. Portfolio management may also adjust the duration (a measure of sensitivity to interest rate movements) of the fund’s portfolio, depending on its outlook for interest rates. In addition to considering financial information, the security selection process evaluates an issuer based on ESG criteria. An issuer’s performance across certain ESG criteria is summarized in a proprietary ESG rating which is calculated by DWS International GmbH, an affiliate of the Advisor, on the basis of data obtained from various ESG data providers. Primarily issuers with an ESG rating above a minimum threshold determined by the Advisor are considered for investment by the fund. The proprietary ESG rating for each issuer is derived from multiple factors, including: ■ Level of involvement in controversial sectors and weapons; ■ Adherence to corporate governance principles (including, but not limited to: composition, effectiveness and independence of the board of directors; remuneration; and relations with shareholders, including shareholder voting rights); ■ ESG performance relative to a peer group of issuers; and ■ Efforts to meet the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. Derivatives. Portfolio management generally may use futures contracts and interest rate swap contracts, which are types of derivatives (contracts whose value is based on, for example, indices, currencies or securities) to gain exposure to different parts of the yield curve while managing overall duration. Portfolio management generally may also use credit default swaps (a contract whose value is based on, for example, indices, currencies or securities) to seek to increase the fund’s income, to gain exposure to a bond issuer’s credit quality characteristics without directly investing in the bond, or to hedge the risk of default on bonds held in the fund’s portfolio. Portfolio management generally may also use options, to seek to enhance potential gains by increasing or decreasing the fund’s exposure to a particular sector or market or as a substitute for direct investment. In addition, portfolio management may generally use forward currency contracts (i) to hedge exposure to changes in foreign currency exchange rates on foreign currency denominated portfolio holdings; (ii) to facilitate transactions in foreign currency denominated securities; or (iii) for non-hedging purposes to seek to enhance potential gains. While portfolio management may periodically hedge exposure to changes in foreign currency exchange rates depending on its current market views, it does not intend to hedge all non-US currency exposure back to the US dollar. The fund may also use other types of derivatives (i) for hedging purposes; (ii) for risk management; (iii) for non-hedging purposes to seek to enhance potential gains; or (iv) as a substitute for direct investment in a particular asset class or to keep cash on hand to meet shareholder redemptions. Securities lending. The fund may lend securities (up to one-third of total assets) to approved institutions, such as registered broker-dealers, banks and pooled investment vehicles. Active trading. The fund may trade securities actively and this may lead to high portfolio turnover.